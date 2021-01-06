Pips Owner

The Pips Owner trades automatically. It belongs to level breakout scalping strategies. It is designed for high-speed trading on the financial instrument it is attached to. In order to trade different financial instruments simultaneously the EA must be attached to the chart of each relevant financial instrument. The Expert Advisor trades using pending orders.

Different combinations of input parameters, timeframes and financial instruments provide the trader with wide tactical trading opportunities, which allows customizing the trading in conditions of mass application of the strategy.


Input parameters

  1. Initial Deposit - the initial deposit.
  2. Lot Fixed - fixed lot.
  3. Last Lot - the last lot (in case the EA is reloaded).
  4. Lot Percent - lot as a percentage of free margin.
  5. Lot Type:
    • Fixed.
    • Percentage.
    • Differentiated.
  6. Strategy Type:
    • Intensive.
    • Normal.
    • Mild.
  7. TakeProfit Start Distance - starting distance of Take Profit:
    • Long.
    • Short.
    • Long-Short (converts the distance after opening an order form long to short).
  8. Bars Number - the number of bars.
  9. Distance - the minimum allowed distance for pending orders of one type, in points.
  10. Inside Level - distance of the price from the level breakout for the Normal trading style.
  11. Long TakeProfit - long Take Profit in points.
  12. Short TakeProfit - short Take Profit in points.
  13. StopLoss - Stop Loss in points.
  14. StopLoss Virtual - virtual Stop Loss in points (0 - disabled).
  15. Order Symbol Limit - limit on the number of positions and pending orders of one type.
  16. Magic Number - magic number.
  17. Monday Start Time - operation start time on Monday (server time).
  18. Friday Finish Time - operation end time on Friday (server time).
  19. Daily Start Time - daily operation start time except Monday (server time).
  20. Daily Finish Time - daily operation end time except Friday (server time).
  21. Spread Maximum - maximum spread.
  22. StopLevel Maximum - maximum Stop Level.
  23. Pips as Profit for Breakeven StopLoss - the number of points in profit to transfer Stop Loss to breakeven (0 - disabled).
  24. Pips as Profit for TrailingStop - the number of points in profit for Trailing Stop (0 - disabled).
  25. Slippage - slippage in points when closing.
  26. Slippage Defense - protection against slippage in points.
  27. Use Slippage Defense - apply slippage protection:
    • true - yes.
    • false - no.
  28. Use TP Management - apply Take Profit management:
    • true - yes.
    • false - no.
  29. Use Daily Pause - apply daily pause in trading:
    • true - yes.
    • false - no.
  30. Connection Control - monitor connection to the trading server:
    • true - yes.
    • false - no.
  31. Send Mail - send email notifications about disconnection from the trading server:
    • true - yes.
    • false - no.
  32. Print Report - print reports:
    • true - yes.
    • false - no.
  33. Language - language of the notifications:
    • English.
    • Russian.

The real Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are always set. Input parameters 23 and 24 can be used both together and separately. The virtual Stop Loss is static. If it is used, it can be placed closer to the Open price than the real Stop Loss.


Limitations

The number of bars for trading and testing must be greater than 99.


Recommendations

Screenshots of testing results on М30 or Н1 show the best financial instruments for applying the EA. However, it is also possible to trade other financial instruments and timeframes. It is possible to trade multiple financial instruments and/or timeframes simultaneously.

Trading should be performed on a VPS server with minimal latency. ECN/STP brokers with low or no commissions, tight spreads and no limits on scalping are preferable for trading. The Stop level and Freeze level should also be taken into account.

The EA is recommended for trading with market execution of trade orders.

Please test the EA in the strategy tester on a demo account before using it on a live account.


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AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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Indicators
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Indicators
Description The indicator is intended for labeling the chart using horizontal levels and/or half-round prices. The indicator works on any financial instrument regardless of the name and the number of digits. A user can choose colors for the indicator lines. Input Parameters Calc_Method - method of calculation of the lines: levels of round prices. levels of half-round prices. Digits_Accepted - flag for calculating the levels according to number of decimal places in the quotes of a financial inst
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Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator MACD Line Smart (the indicator moving average convergence divergence is displayed as a histogram) based on double or triple moving average .  Comparing to the standard MACD this indicator is more sensitive to what allows generating advance signals. he indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a
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