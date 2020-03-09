GiantPanda EA

Hello. I'm a Japanese engineer and have been trading since 2016.

I have developed automatic trading software many times so far, but I did not sell because of poor performance.

Finally, an automatic trading software that seems good has been completed.

* What I present here is past performance based on backtesting, and does not guarantee future profits.


Live Trading: see My signal page


The back test results in MT4 are as follows ↓
■ period: 2016/01/01-2023/04/30

■ Final profit: 478.46%(funds about 5.8 times)

■ Profit factor: 1.57

■ Maximum drawdown: 15.56%


This automatic trading software supports four currency pairs

- EUR/USD

- USD/JPY

- GBP/USD

- AUD/USD

Can be used for.



In addition, the back test results are data when simultaneously operated in these four currency pairs.

* Data when funding is started from $10,000 and trading in 1 lot with each currency pair.



Since the profit margin of EUR/USD is not so high, it may be fine to operate with a three currency pair without it.

In that case, if the back test was performed in the same period, it became about 447%.



The setting items are very simple.

■ Magic number

■ Number of lots (0.01 increments)

■ Maximum number of long positions

■ Maximum number of short positions

You can operate by setting only those.


The number of lots is assumed to be 1 lot per $10,000, but please set it yourself according to how much risk you take.


ScreenShots are shown:

- 1st YouTube video (How To Setup GiantPanda)
- 2nd Integrated the backtest results 4 charts M5
- 3rd GBPUSD M5 Strategy Tester profit transition graph
- 4th USDJPY M5 Strategy Tester profit transition graph
- 5th AUDUSD M5 Strategy Tester profit transition graph
- 6th EURUSD M5 Strategy Tester profit transition graph


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Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
Smart Boss Profi
Valerii Stetsenko
Experts
Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
PMT Expert GOLD MT4
Aliaksandr Bialko
Experts
PMT MQL5 Gold Hello, traders! We are a team of professional traders and developers. We are pleased to welcome you and present our best algorithm, built into PMT MQL5 Gold. This solution was created with attention to every detail, and we believe it deserves your attention. Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading   PMT MQL5 Gold is an automated Expert Advisor created specifically for XAU/USD / Gold on the H1 timeframe. It is not a universal robot for dozens of symbols, but a focused syst
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