Calculator Size Position

The tool is used to calculate the size of the position that can be opened with the previously assumed risk. The risk can be defined as:

  • percentage value of the account (%),
  • nominal value, expressed in the account currency.

The size of position is determined by the distance of the planned SL (red line).


Input Parameters

  • Lost_in_Money - if true, the value of the acceptable loss is determined by the parameter "Acceptable_loss", else acceptable loss is determined by the parameter "Acceptable_Risk_Perc".
  • Acceptable_loss - the amount of loss allowed, in the account currency.
  • Acceptable_Risk_Perc - allowed loss, defined as a % of the value of the account.
  • Font_size - size of the description font.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Ichimoku Market Scanner EA
Jarek Paciorek
4 (10)
Experts
This scanner is a tool used to support trading with the Ichimoku method. Its basic features are: 10 trading setups implemented in accordance with the Ichimoku technique, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform, two trading modes available: Manual and AutoTrading, the ability to open in Manual mode from the level of the chart, the ability to determine the si
DiNapoli Fibo Overbalance Multi Tool
Jarek Paciorek
Indicators
It is a tool for technical analysis. It allows you to make measurements: Fibo, including the search for clusters Fibo levels (by the DiNapoli method) Overbalance Trend line Selecting S/D levels Input parameters Trend_Color - color of the trend line Trend_Width - width of the trend line Trend_info - if true, along with the trend line additional information is displayed (low, high, medium of the trend line) Trend_info_color_up_dn - color of the text describing the trend line Trend_info_font_up_dn
Correlations Indicator
Jarek Paciorek
Indicators
Indicator enabling the analysis of the relationship between two derivatives. There are different methods of presentation relationship. The attached video shows all the functionality of the indicator. Input parameters Anchor_mode - sets the end of the measurement to the current candle. Follow_mode - if true, the beginning of the measurement (START line) follows a fixed distance after its end (END line). Follow_distance - distance, (in candles) between the beginning and the end of the measurement
Cumulated Volume Analyzer
Jarek Paciorek
Indicators
The indicator enables measurement and analysis of accumulated volume (tick), in any chosen swing. The user's task is to mark individual measuring sections with the help of a "crayon's". The indicator automatically sums the volumes of individual candles. Volume analysis is a basic element of the VSA (volume spread analysis) technique. A method of using an indicator is shown on the film. Parameters description Anchor_mode - If true, one end of the measuring line is always hooked on the current ca
Candles Pattern Scanner EA
Jarek Paciorek
Utilities
This scanner is a tool used to support trading. Scanner searches on a wide market, in real time setups, created by mutual arrangements of candles (candles pattern). Its basic features are:  8 implemented trading setups (it is possible to add further setups, additional versions of the scanner),  the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform,  the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform,  the ability to manua
Smart Pending Orders Script
Jarek Paciorek
Utilities
This is a script used for placing pending orders. However, this does not create a trivial grid of orders, but a little "thinks and counts" ;) The general idea that guided me when writing this script is the concept of playing the demand and supply zones by setting pending "limits", but with a predetermined level of risk that I accept. Operating principles: - put a rectangle on the graph, which is supposed to reflect the "zone" we are going to play, - drag the Pending_Orders_1v6_Rectangle script t
Piramid Machine EA
Jarek Paciorek
Experts
Piramid Machine is a tool supporting manual trading, allowing for a radical increase in profits. Principle of operation: The trader must open the first position himself. In the "Auto_size_position" mode, the robot will determine the size of the item based on the assumed risk risk "Risk_perc" and the automatically set SL level. The SL level is defined as: for position "BUY" = Lowest - V_BE_buffer, The Lowest level is defined as the lowest level of the candle number "V_BE_candles_back". for the "
Ichimoku Piramid Machine EA
Jarek Paciorek
Experts
Piramid Machine is a tool supporting manual trading, allowing for a radical increase in profits. Principle of operation: The trader must open the first position himself. In the "Auto_size_position" mode, the robot will determine the size of the item based on the assumed risk risk "Risk_perc" and the automatically set SL level. The SL level is defined as: If you do not use the red "colored pencil" (shown in the movie), then SL is set at the Kijun or Tenkan level - depending on the choice. The siz
Ichimoku Scanner Panel Auto
Jarek Paciorek
Experts
This scanner is a tool used to support trading with the Ichimoku method. Its basic features are: 10 trading setups implemented in accordance with the Ichimoku technique, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform, available Manual and Auto trade , the ability to open in Manual mode from the level of the chart, the ability to determine the size of the position
Scanner Candles Pattern EA
Jarek Paciorek
Experts
Candles Pattern Scanner EA This scanner is a tool used to support trading. Scanner searches on a wide market, in real time setups, created by mutual arrangements of candles (candles pattern). Its basic features are:  8 implemented trading setups (it is possible to add further setups, additional versions of the scanner),  the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform,  the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the pla
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Ramy Elkazzaz
428
Ramy Elkazzaz 2021.07.19 00:51 
 

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luisd72
247
luisd72 2021.06.26 01:50 
 

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