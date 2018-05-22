Calculator Size Position
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The tool is used to calculate the size of the position that can be opened with the previously assumed risk. The risk can be defined as:
- percentage value of the account (%),
- nominal value, expressed in the account currency.
The size of position is determined by the distance of the planned SL (red line).
Input Parameters
- Lost_in_Money - if true, the value of the acceptable loss is determined by the parameter "Acceptable_loss", else acceptable loss is determined by the parameter "Acceptable_Risk_Perc".
- Acceptable_loss - the amount of loss allowed, in the account currency.
- Acceptable_Risk_Perc - allowed loss, defined as a % of the value of the account.
- Font_size - size of the description font.
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