Scanner Candles Pattern EA
Candles Pattern Scanner EA
This scanner is a tool used to support trading. Scanner searches on a wide market, in real time setups, created by mutual arrangements of candles (candles pattern).
Its basic features are:
- 8 implemented trading setups (it is possible to add further setups, additional versions of the scanner),
- the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform,
- the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform,
- the ability to manually from the level of the chart, open positions including automatic calculation of its size (depending on the risk and distance of the SL),
- sending notifications to the mobile application.
Types of setups scanned:
Predefined trading set-ups
- Auto_select_pairs - if true, the scanner scans all financial instruments available on the platform. If false, the list of instruments should be entered manually in the Instruments tab;
- Fixed_Lot - fixed position size for automatic trading or manual trading without calculating the position size by SL distance;
- Risk_perc - percent risk accepted for calculating the position size by means of SL distance;
- is_Trailing_Stop_Mode - if false, then Trailing Stop is not active;
- TrailingStop - distance of Trailing Stop;
- Send_Notification - messages sent to mobile applications;
- Show_Alert - messages displayed on the chart;
- string Suffix - extension of the Instruments names;
- Instruments - list of instruments that will be scanned if Auto_select_pairs = false;
- Periods - list of timeframes, by which the instruments will be scanned;
- alert_sound ="sound.wav";
- SW_Y_shift - shift the scanner buttons, vertically;
- SW_X_shift - shift the scanner buttons, horizontally.
The robot is not recommended for work in Auto_Trading mode. Its main task is to identify trade signals. The user should make decisions based on these signals.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUaJcP8e6hs&feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=JarekTrader
For visualization scanner's work on the chart, is used this indicator:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/2badla30xt4k9tx/Candles_Pattern_Indicator.ex4?dl=0
It is not necessary for the proper operation of the EA.
In my opinion it's a great tool. And working very well. Everyone should have one .Save time and easy to understand.