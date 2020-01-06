Scanner Candles Pattern EA





Candles Pattern Scanner EA

This scanner is a tool used to support trading. Scanner searches on a wide market, in real time setups, created by mutual arrangements of candles (candles pattern). Its basic features are: 8 implemented trading setups (it is possible to add further setups, additional versions of the scanner),

the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform,

the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform,

the ability to manually from the level of the chart, open positions including automatic calculation of its size (depending on the risk and distance of the SL),

sending notifications to the mobile application. Types of setups scanned: CheckHasEngulfing_Bull, CheckHasEngulfing_Bear, CheckHasHaramiCross_Bull, CheckHasHaramiCross_Bear, CheckHasMorningStar, CheckHasEveningStar, CheckHasHammer, CheckHasShootingStar.

Predefined trading set-ups Auto_select_pairs - if true , the scanner scans all financial instruments available on the platform. If false , the list of instruments should be entered manually in the Instruments tab;

, the scanner scans all financial instruments available on the platform. If , the list of instruments should be entered manually in the Instruments tab; Fixed_Lot - fixed position size for automatic trading or manual trading without calculating the position size by SL distance;

Risk_perc - percent risk accepted for calculating the position size by means of SL distance;

is_Trailing_Stop_Mode - if false, then Trailing Stop is not active;

then Trailing Stop is not active; TrailingStop - distance of Trailing Stop;

Send_Notification - messages sent to mobile applications;

Show_Alert - messages displayed on the chart;

string Suffix - extension of the Instruments names;

Instruments - list of instruments that will be scanned if Auto_select_pairs = false;

Periods - list of timeframes, by which the instruments will be scanned;

alert_sound ="sound.wav";

SW_Y_shift - shift the scanner buttons, vertically;

SW_X_shift - shift the scanner buttons, horizontally. The robot is not recommended for work in Auto_Trading mode. Its main task is to identify trade signals. The user should make decisions based on these signals. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUaJcP8e6hs&feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=JarekTrader



For visualization scanner's work on the chart, is used this indicator:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/2badla30xt4k9tx/Candles_Pattern_Indicator.ex4?dl=0



It is not necessary for the proper operation of the EA.







