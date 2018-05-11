Correlations Indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 13 September 2018
- Activations: 5
Indicator enabling the analysis of the relationship between two derivatives.
There are different methods of presentation relationship.
The attached video shows all the functionality of the indicator.
Input parameters
- Anchor_mode - sets the end of the measurement to the current candle.
- Follow_mode - if true, the beginning of the measurement (START line) follows a fixed distance after its end (END line).
- Follow_distance - distance, (in candles) between the beginning and the end of the measurement. It only matters if Follow_mode = true.
- First_CFD - first derivative.
- Second_CFD - second derivate.
- Mirror - if true, then the second derivative is inverted by 180 degrees.
- ShowHistogram - way to visualize correlations. Histogram or band.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating