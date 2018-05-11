Correlations Indicator

Indicator enabling the analysis of the relationship between two derivatives.

There are different methods of presentation relationship.

The attached video shows all the functionality of the indicator.


Input parameters

  • Anchor_mode - sets the end of the measurement to the current candle.
  • Follow_mode - if true, the beginning of the measurement (START line) follows a fixed distance after its end (END line).
  • Follow_distance - distance, (in candles) between the beginning and the end of the measurement. It only matters if Follow_mode = true.
  • First_CFD - first derivative.
  • Second_CFD - second derivate.
  • Mirror - if true, then the second derivative is inverted by 180 degrees.
  • ShowHistogram - way to visualize correlations. Histogram or band.
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The indicator enables measurement and analysis of accumulated volume (tick), in any chosen swing. The user's task is to mark individual measuring sections with the help of a "crayon's". The indicator automatically sums the volumes of individual candles. Volume analysis is a basic element of the VSA (volume spread analysis) technique. A method of using an indicator is shown on the film. Parameters description Anchor_mode - If true, one end of the measuring line is always hooked on the current ca
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This scanner is a tool used to support trading. Scanner searches on a wide market, in real time setups, created by mutual arrangements of candles (candles pattern). Its basic features are:  8 implemented trading setups (it is possible to add further setups, additional versions of the scanner),  the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform,  the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform,  the ability to manua
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This scanner is a tool used to support trading with the Ichimoku method. Its basic features are: 10 trading setups implemented in accordance with the Ichimoku technique, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform, available Manual and Auto trade , the ability to open in Manual mode from the level of the chart, the ability to determine the size of the position
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Candles Pattern Scanner EA This scanner is a tool used to support trading. Scanner searches on a wide market, in real time setups, created by mutual arrangements of candles (candles pattern). Its basic features are:  8 implemented trading setups (it is possible to add further setups, additional versions of the scanner),  the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform,  the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the pla
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W0i7l0l7y12
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W0i7l0l7y12 2021.08.28 13:13 
 

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Aleksey Pyatyshkin
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Aleksey Pyatyshkin 2020.02.29 12:26 
 

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Roman_S
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Roman_S 2019.10.19 11:55 
 

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Erdinç Yıldız
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Erdinç Yıldız 2018.07.30 22:26 
 

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