Ichimoku Piramid Machine EA

Piramid Machine is a tool supporting manual trading, allowing for a radical increase in profits.

Principle of operation:

The trader must open the first position himself.

In the "Auto_size_position" mode, the robot will determine the size of the item based on the assumed risk risk "Risk_perc" and the automatically set SL level.

The SL level is defined as:

If you do not use the red "colored pencil" (shown in the movie), then SL is set at the Kijun or Tenkan level - depending on the choice. The size of the item is calculated based on the planned SL.





The "V_BE_tf" parameter determines by which TF the Indicator ICHIMOKU is analyzed





The principle of the robot's operation is that subsequent items are added to profits. The distance between successive positions is determined by the parameter "V_BE_odr_distance".

From the moment of opening the second and each subsequent position, we risk only a profitable profit. This is because the robot selects the size of subsequent positions and shifts the SL for all positions towards profits, thus securing our money. For all who downloaded the robot for testing. Set "MQL5_backtester_mode" = false. Only then can you test the robot.

Inputs Auto_size_position - automatic position size calculation mode,

- automatic position size calculation mode, Risk_perc - the risk percentage assumed for one position,

- the risk percentage assumed for one position, First_Lot - the size of the first position, if Auto_size_position = false,

- the size of the first position, if = false, V_BE_odr_distance - the distance between the positions added (in points),

- the distance between the positions added (in points), V_BE_tf - Time Frame according to which the indicator ICHIMOKU is analyzed,

- Time Frame according to which the indicator is analyzed, BUTTONS_Y_shift - moving the buttons, up / down on the chart,

- moving the buttons, up / down on the chart, BUTTONS_X_shift - moving the buttons, left / right on the chart.



