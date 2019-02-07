Ichimoku Piramid Machine EA

Piramid Machine is a tool supporting manual trading, allowing for a radical increase in profits.
Principle of operation:
The trader must open the first position himself.
In the "Auto_size_position" mode, the robot will determine the size of the item based on the assumed risk risk "Risk_perc" and the automatically set SL level.
The SL level is defined as:
If you do not use the red "colored pencil" (shown in the movie),
then SL is set at the Kijun or Tenkan level - depending on the choice. The size of the item is calculated based on the planned SL.


The "V_BE_tf" parameter determines by which TF the Indicator ICHIMOKU is analyzed

The principle of the robot's operation is that subsequent items are added to profits. The distance between successive positions is determined by the parameter "V_BE_odr_distance".

From the moment of opening the second and each subsequent position, we risk only a profitable profit. This is because the robot selects the size of subsequent positions and shifts the SL for all positions towards profits, thus securing our money.

For all who downloaded the robot for testing.

Set "MQL5_backtester_mode" = false.

Only then can you test the robot.


Inputs

  • Auto_size_position - automatic position size calculation mode,
  • Risk_perc - the risk percentage assumed for one position,
  • First_Lot - the size of the first position, if Auto_size_position = false,
  • V_BE_odr_distance - the distance between the positions added (in points),
  • V_BE_tf -  Time Frame according to which the indicator ICHIMOKU is analyzed,
  • BUTTONS_Y_shift - moving the buttons, up / down on the chart,
  • BUTTONS_X_shift - moving the buttons, left / right on the chart.


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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