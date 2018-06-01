Volumes Color

Indicator of tick volumes with the ability to monitor sudden and significant changes in the prices of bars relative to the specified coefficient - Change Factor. The color of the indicator's histogram characterizes the changes in volume of a bar relative to the previous session. By default, the indicator bars are colored in the following colors:

  • Green - a slight increase in volume, not exceeding the Change Factor;
  • Red - a slight decrease in volume, not exceeding the Change Factor;
  • Purple - significant increase in volume, exceeding the Change Factor;
  • Yellow - significant decrease in volume, exceeding the Change Factor;
  • Gray - no change in volumes relative to the previous bar.


Indicator Inputs

  • Change Factor – volume change factor.

The indicator colors can be customized in the settings. If Change Factor is set to "1" or less, the histogram will be colored similar to the conventional Volumes indicator.

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PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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MACD Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
MACD Message is an analogue of the MACD Alert for the MetaTrader 4 terminal with more advanced functionality: Parameters 'Averaging Method' and 'Price Type' ( MA method and Apply to ) are displayed in the settings window. It gives an advantage of monitoring convergence/divergence of all types of Moving Average (Simple Averaging, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted) and by any price (Closing Price, Opening Price, the Maximum Price for the Period, the Minimum Price for the Period, Median Pri
Symbol Profit
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
This is an indicator for MetaTrader 4. It is small, nice and compactly sized for a chart window, while conveniently displaying all the necessary information: open position volumes and total profit on them. Font size, corner and color can be set according to your preferences. By default, a positive position is displayed in green and a negative one is shown in red. Happy Trading. Indicator Parameters Symbol - name of the current symbol in the window: Show – display, Hide – do not display; Profit
Stochastic Oscillator Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
Unlike the standard indicator, Stochastic Oscillator Message ( please see the description and video ) features an alert system that informs you of changes in the market situation using twenty signals: the Main line and Signal line cross in the area above/below the levels of extremum (below 20%; above 80%); the Main line and Signal line cross within the range of 20% to 80%; the Main line crosses the levels of extremum; the Main line crosses the 50-level; divergence on the last bar. Parameters of
RSI TrendLine Divergency Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
RSI TrendLine Divergency Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; divergence on the last bar. Parameters of levels of extremum, 50-level and divergence are adjustable. Parameters La
MACD Color
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
MACD Color ( please see the description and video ) is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform that is similar to MACD Message . Unlike the standard indicator, it changes the bar edge color when there is a change in the market situation - a change in the trend strength or a change in the inclination of the main EMA which represents the zero level - it changes the color of the zero level (this parameter can be disabled in the settings). Take a look at how the indicator can be used in a
Four Moving Averages
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Four Moving Averages indicator ( please see the description and video ), a version of Four Moving Averages Message , concurrently displays four Moving Averages with default settings in the main chart window: Green and Red ones represent a short-term trend, Red and Blue ones - mid-term trend, while Blue and Yellow ones - long-term trend. You can change the moving average settings and colors. However, these parameters have been configured so that to allow trading on all time frames. Take a loo
Four Moving Averages Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Four Moving Averages Message indicator ( please see the description and video ), a version of Four Moving Averages , concurrently displays four Moving Averages with default settings in the main chart window: Green and Red ones represent a short-term trend, Red and Blue ones - mid-term trend, while Blue and Yellow ones - long-term trend. You can change the moving average settings and colors. However, these parameters have been configured so that to allow trading on all time frames. The built-
Display Stochastic System
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Display Stochastic System indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform ( see description (in Russian) ) is compactly sized for a chart window, while displaying Stochastic indicator results for all time frames in a single window. Parameters for each time frame are set separately. Font size, corner and color can be set according to your preferences. By default, a buy signal is green and a sell signal is red. The overbought market is dark red (prepare to sell -> wait for the red color). The
Display ADX System
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Display ADX System indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform ( see description (in Russian) ) is compactly sized for a chart window, while displaying ADX indicator results for all time frames in a single window. Parameters for each time frame are set separately. Font size, corner and color can be set according to your preferences. By default, colors of time frame names are as follows: no trend - white, bullish trend - green, bearish trend - red. If the ADX is rising on the last three b
Level Moving Averages
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Level Moving Averages indicator ( see the description and video ) does not draw the Moving Average line in the chart window but marks the Moving Average level on all time frames in accordance with the specified parameters. The level move frequency corresponds to the TimeFrame parameter value specified. The advantage of this indicator lies in the fact that it offers the possibility of monitoring the interaction between the price and the MA of a higher time frame on a lower one (e.g., the MA l
Level S Moving Averages
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Level S Moving Averages indicator ( see the description and video ) does not draw the Moving Average line in the chart window but marks multiple levels (such as close, highs and lows of any bar on the time frames from M1 to D1, W1, MN - strong levels) of the Moving Average on all time frames in accordance with the specified parameters. The level move frequency corresponds to the TimeFrame parameter value specified. The advantage of this indicator lies in the fact that it offers the possibili
Level Moving Averages Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Level Moving Averages Message indicator ( see the description and video ) does not draw the Moving Average line in the chart window but marks the Moving Average level on all time frames in accordance with the specified parameters. The level move frequency corresponds to the TimeFrame parameter value specified. The advantage of this indicator lies in the fact that it offers the possibility of monitoring the interaction between the price and the MA of a higher time frame on a lower one (e.g.,
Lot Calculation
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
Lot size calculator ( see the description ) calculates the lot size based on percent of free margin, as well as profit, loss and P/L ratio for a planned position by moving horizontal levels in the chart window. More advanced analog of Lot Calculation is Profit Factor indicator.
Display Trend Moving Averages System
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Display Trend Moving Averages System indicator ( see its description ) shows information about direction of trends H1, H4, D1, W1, MN on all timeframes in one window, so that you can track changes in the average price before the oldest bar closes. A trend unit is a Moving Average with period "1" of the close of the oldest bar (H1, H4, D1,  W1, MN). The indicator recalculates values of older bars for internal bars and draws a trend slope in the chart window as colored names of time intervals:
ADX Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
Отличается от стандартного индикатора дополнительным набором настроек и встроенной системой оповещений. Индикатор может подавать сигналы в виде алерта ( Alert ), комментария в левый верхний угол главного окна графика ( Comment ), уведомления на мобильную версию терминала ( Mobile МТ4 ), электронный почтовый ящик ( Gmail ).  Параметры индикатора Period — период расчета индикатора; Method — выбор метода усреднения: простой, экспоненциальный, сглаженный, линейно-взвешенный; Apply to — выбор использ
Two Moving Averages
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Two Moving Averages indicator concurrently displays two Moving Averages with default settings in the main chart window: Green and Red lines that represent a short-term trend. You can change the moving average settings and colors. However, these parameters have been configured so that to allow trading on all timeframes. Take a look at how the Moving Averages lines can be used in a profitable multi-currency Trading Strategy on all time frames, that is also suitable for trading in your mobile t
Three Moving Average
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Three Moving Averages indicator concurrently displays three Moving Averages with default settings in the main chart window: Green and Red lines represent a short-term trend, Red and Blue lines - long-term trend. You can change the moving average settings and colors. However, these parameters have been configured so that to allow trading on all timeframes. Take a look at how the Moving Averages lines can be used in a profitable multi-currency Trading Strategy on all time frames, that is also
Two Moving Average Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The alerting system for the MetaTrader 4 platform 'Two Moving Average Message' consists of two moving average lines with individual parameters. The indicator can generate alerts ( AlertMessage )б display a comment in the upper left corner of the main chart window ( CommentMessage ), send notifications to the mobile terminal version ( MobileMessage ), send emails ( GmailMessage ) and play two different sounds at the intersection of lines upwards or downwards. Parameters Language – choose language
Three Moving Averages Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
Three Moving Averages Message is a notification system for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It consists of three moving averages which have their own adjustable parameters. Slow and Long lines determine long-term trend, while Fast and Slow lines - short-term. If the lines Fast and Slow are crossed during a trend, the indicator displays a recommendation for buying (selling). If the lines Slow and Long are crossed, the indicator notifies of the start of a up/down trend. Concerning other types of crossin
Profit Factor
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Profit Factor indicator calculates one of the three parameters: 1 - market entry level (in the 'Calculate the' parameter - Market Open Trade), 2 - the Stop Loss level (Calculate the - Market Price Loss), 3 - the Take Profit level (Calculate the - Market Price Profit) - with a desired profit/loss ratio (Profit Factor), as well as the lot size (trade volume) according to the value of the risk percentage of available funds specified in the settings (a simpler analog is the Lot Calculation indic
MACD Converter
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
MACD Converter is an analogue of the MACD Message with more advanced functionality: It has two signal lines: Signal Line 1 and Line 2, bar outlines are colored according to Line 1, it also triggers the trend notifications. MACD Converter converts the parameters of Fast MA, Slow MA and Signal Line 1 and Line 2 lines from the interval specified in the settings (Convert Time Frame) to smaller timeframes. This allows receiving a signal for making a decision within the specified (Convert Time Frame)
LTT Range System
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
Индикатор Форекс LTT Range System показывает на графике средние диапазоны движения рыночной цены за периоды M 15, H 1, H 4, D 1, W 1, MN 1.  Верхняя и нижняя границы диапазонов рассчитываются от цены открытия бара. Пивот – середина между ценой открытия бара и границей диапазона: если рыночная цена находится выше цены открытия бара – метка пивота располагается между ценой открытия бара и верхней меткой диапазона, если рыночная цена находится ниже цены открытия бара – метка пивота располагается ме
Parabolic Converter
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
Parabolic Converter is and analogue of the Parabolic indicator for МТ4 which can automatically recalculate parameters of Time Frame specified in settings for lower time periods. It has a Notification System which triggers when the price movement direction is changed. For example: if we set Time Frame 1 Hour to H1 and M30, M15, M5 and M1 contained therein, we can see the indicator's readings corresponding to H1 (fig.). At that, if we add one more Parabolic on the same chart (of several charts) wi
RSI Converter
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
Relative Strength Index with advanced functionality recalculates (converts) the averaging period in accordance with the value of parameter Time Frame for lower chart time intervals (Multi-TimeFrame (MTF)). Unlike the standard indicator, RSI converter includes an alert system that notifies about changes in market situation, it consists of the following signals: Main line crosses levels of extreme zones (30%, 70%) and the level of 50%; The main line crosses one or two trendlines in the indicator w
CCI TrendLine Divergency Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
5 (1)
Indicators
Commodity Channel Index Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; Divergence on the last bar. Values of the middle and extreme levels and divergence zones are customizable. Parameter
MACD TrendMA
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The MACD TrendMA indicator is a trading system developed on the basis of the MACD indicator popular among many traders, and which is based on measuring the inclination (trend) angle of the moving averages, while measuring the ratio (convergence/divergence) between them. The signal for entering/exiting the market is the frame of the bars colors and color of the MACD TrendMA histogram according to the trend, which can be customized in the properties window of the indicator - in case the inclinatio
MACD Temp
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
MACD Temp is a system of two oscillators, which allows to track the price changes of the Fast and Slow periods in case of their convergence/divergence. The bar border is colored in accordance with the MACD trend, while the color of the histogram changes when the values of the Momentum indicators cross the level of 100, for respective periods: Fast Moving Average (Fast Momentum), Slow Moving Average (Slow Momentum), selectively or for both values (the mode is to be chosen in the indicator propert
MACD CloseBars
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The MACD CloseBars indicator is a trading system based on the MACD indicator popular among many traders, which is built on the principle of bars closing above the moving averages selected in the indicator settings. The signal for entering/exiting the market is the frame of the bars colors according to the trend: in case the bars in the main window of the chart are closed above/below the Fast Moving Average, Slow Moving Average individually or both together. Indicator Parameters Fast Moving Aver
MACD ColorBars
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
MACD ColorBars paints bar frames according to a trend, as well as changes the histogram color when MACD bars are rising or falling (if Color Bars is enabled in the inputs window). The growth of bars indicates a divergence between the fast and slow moving averages, while the decrease indicates their convergence. Parameters Fast Moving Average - period of the fast moving average; Slow Moving Average - period of the slow moving average; MA method - moving average smoothing method (simple, exponent
MACD Volume
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The MACDVolume indicator is a trading system based on the increase in tick volumes in bars, which match the trend. Indicator Parameters Fast Moving Average - period of the fast moving average; Slow Moving Average - period of the slow moving average; MA method - averaging method of the moving averages (simple averaging, exponential, smoothed and linear-weighted); Apply to - applied price of the moving averages (Close, Open, High for the period, Low for the period, Median, Typical and Linear-Weig
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sunnychow
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sunnychow 2018.12.16 05:21 
 

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Tim Eubanks
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Matthew Todorovski
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Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 14:16 
 

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Roy W
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