Volumes Color

Indicator of tick volumes with the ability to monitor sudden and significant changes in the prices of bars relative to the specified coefficient - Change Factor. The color of the indicator's histogram characterizes the changes in volume of a bar relative to the previous session. By default, the indicator bars are colored in the following colors:

Green - a slight increase in volume, not exceeding the Change Factor;

- a slight increase in volume, not exceeding the Change Factor; Red - a slight decrease in volume, not exceeding the Change Factor;

- a slight decrease in volume, not exceeding the Change Factor; Purple - significant increase in volume, exceeding the Change Factor;

- significant increase in volume, exceeding the Change Factor; Yellow - significant decrease in volume, exceeding the Change Factor;

- significant decrease in volume, exceeding the Change Factor; Gray - no change in volumes relative to the previous bar.





Indicator Inputs

Change Factor – volume change factor.

The indicator colors can be customized in the settings. If Change Factor is set to "1" or less, the histogram will be colored similar to the conventional Volumes indicator.