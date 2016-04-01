MFI Signal AM

5

This indicator displays signals on the price chart based on the classic indicator, the Money Flow Index (MFI).

Volume is taken into account when calculating MFI values.

The MFI can be used to identify overbought and oversold zones in the market.

This indicator allows you to display several types of signals on the price chart:

  • MFI crossing the midpoint between the overbought and oversold zones;
  • MFI exiting the overbought or oversold zone;
  • MFI entering the overbought or oversold zone;
  • fast MFI and slow MFI crossing;
  • MFI exiting the channel;
  • MFI entering the channel.

Signals are displayed only on a fully formed candle.

After displaying, the signal is not redrawn.

Configurable indicator parameters:

  • Ind_Period - oscillator period;
  • B_Deviation - deviation of the channel bands from the oscillator value;
  • OS_OB - oversold/overbought level;
  • F_S_Period - first smoothing period;
  • F_S_Method - first smoothing method;
  • F_S_Shift - first smoothing shift;
  • S_S_Period - second smoothing period;
  • S_S_Method - second smoothing method;
  • S_S_Shift - second smoothing shift;
  • Distance - distance from the signal to the price chart;
  • Alerts - the indicator displays a dialog box containing user data;
  • Send_Mail - the indicator sends an email to the address specified in the "Mail" tab of the settings window;
  • Send_Notification - the indicator sends a notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab of the settings window.

    Attention:

    Please note that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that have been effective in the past will show the same results in the future.

    To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received.

    It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account in the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.

    With respect and best wishes,

    Andrii Matviievskyi


    P.S.

    If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better.

    I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.


    Reviews 3
    Ilya Yuriev
    271
    Ilya Yuriev 2016.07.28 21:20 
     

    Отличный индикатор. Позволяет получать основной сигнал и проводить дальнейший анализ для входа.

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    Vance Fill 2024.05.31 03:16 
     

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