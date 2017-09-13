The presented indicator implements the idea embedded in the classic technical analysis indicators - "Bulls" / "Bears" at a new level.

The "Bulls or Bears AM" indicator displays the difference between the maximum and minimum prices for the current period of time and the values ​​of the channel built on the maximum and minimum prices for a longer period.

The growth of the indicator values ​​above zero indicates that the maximum price for the current period is greater than the average value of maximum prices for the period selected as the indicator parameter.

In most cases, this situation indicates an increase in the value of the asset.

A drop in the indicator values ​​below zero indicates that the minimum price for the current period is less than the average value of minimum prices for the period selected as the indicator parameter.

In most cases, this situation indicates a fall in the value of the asset.

To enter the market, you should wait for the first bar on which the indicator value is greater (for buying) or less (for selling) than zero.

After the signal appears, you should set a pending order to overcome the maximum or minimum of such a bar.

The indicator does not repaint on fully formed bars.

The indicator is easy to set up and effective in trending market areas.

Configurable parameters:

Period - smoothing period for building the minimum/maximum price channel;

Method - smoothing method for building the minimum/maximum price channel;

Shift - shift of the minimum/maximum price channel relative to the current period;

Sensityvity (-100> 0 < 100) - factor affecting the sensitivity of the indicator based on the volatility of the financial instrument;

Weak Signal - the indicator displays weak signals;

Strong Signal - the indicator displays strong signals;

Alerts - the indicator displays a dialog box containing information about the signal;

Send Notification - the indicator sends a notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes ID is specified in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab;

Send Mail - the indicator sends an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab.