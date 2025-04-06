Deep River AM

The presented indicator is the author's implementation of the classic trading idea:

  • Moving averages of different periods diverge over time on a strengthening trend and converge on a weakening trend.

The proposed product allows you to clearly demonstrate:

  • The direction of price movement;
  • Temporary price rollbacks;
  • Zones of multidirectional price movement.

Namely:

  • The indicator lines go up and diverge from each other - a strong bullish trend;
  • The indicator lines go down and diverge from each other - a strong bearish trend;
  • The indicator lines go up but converge together - a weakened bullish trend;
  • The indicator lines go down but converge together - a weakened bearish trend;
  • The indicator lines are tangled into a tight knot - multidirectional price movement.

Also, the main indicator line is a strong dynamic support/resistance line that can be used as a guide when setting protective stop orders.

Configurable parameters:

  • Speed ​​- the period for the primary smoothing of the price series;
  • Depth - the shift for the primary smoothing of the price series;
  • Width - increasing shift for smoothing the price series;
  • Bars - the number of bars on which the indicator will be calculated and displayed.

Attention:

Please note that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that have been effective in the past will show the same results in the future.

To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received.

It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account in the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.

With respect and best wishes,

Andriy Matviyevs'kyy


P.S.

If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better.

I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.



