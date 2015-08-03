ADX Trigger AM

This indicator is an interpretation of the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), which helps to determine the presence of a price trend.

It was developed and described in detail in the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" by Welles Wilder.

The indicator determines entry points into the market, using the intersection of the +/- lines of the ADX indicator as a signal, as well as the rise or fall of the main line of the ADX indicator.

Crossing the zero line by the indicator indicates a change in trend.

Rules for using the indicator:

  • If the oscillator value is 1 - the price is rising, the trend is maintained;
  • If the oscillator value is 0.5 - the price is rising, there is no trend;
  • If the oscillator value is -1 - the price is falling, the trend is maintained;
  • If the oscillator value is -0.5 - the price is falling, there is no trend.

The optimal entry moment is when the price breaks the maximum/minimum of the bar on which the indicator breaks 0.

Settings:

ADX_Period - ADX period;

ADX_Price - price used to calculate ADX.

Attention:

It should be taken into account that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that were effective in the past will be effective in the future.

To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received.

It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account on the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.

With respect and best wishes,

Andriy Matviyevs'kyy


P.S.

If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better.

I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.


    Filter:
    jacquestrading
    266
    jacquestrading 2017.04.12 10:18 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

