GridScalper Hibrid
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
GridScalper London
The EA also has a long backtest history of 10+ years using 99.00% modeling quality!
It's a grid system, but over the past 10 years, it has steadily increased profits by money management.
You can also set a stop loss for each trade.
★RECOMMENDATIONS
・1000$ BALANCE or MORE.
・GBPUSD,GBPCAD
・5M
・Leverage 500:1 or 400:1
★INPUTS:
PlusProfit:When holding multiple positions, close when the total profit exceeds this parameter value (point) .
TakeProfit:Profit margin of one position (point).
StopLoss:Loss value of each position (point).
DisPoint:Position spacing (point).
Lots:Lot size.
Percent:Risk to funds.
StartHour and EndHour:Trading Hours.
|GMT
|StartHour
|EndHour(GBPUSD)
|EndHour(GBPCAD)
|GMT+0
|22:00
|24:00
|05:00
|GMT+1
|23:00
|01:00
|06:00
|GMT+2
|24:00
|02:00
|07:00
|GMT+3
|01:00
|03:00 ( Set file default settings )
|08:00 ( Set file default settings )
|GMT+4
|02:00
|04:00
|09:00
|GMT+5
|03:00
|05:00
|10:00
|GMT+6
|04:00
|06:00
|11:00
|GMT+7
|05:00
|07:00
|12:00
|GMT+8
|06:00
|08:00
|13:00
|GMT+9
|07:00
|09:00
|14:00