GridScalper Hibrid

GridScalper London







The EA also has a long backtest history of 10+ years using 99.00% modeling quality!

It's a grid system, but over the past 10 years, it has steadily increased profits by money management.

You can also set a stop loss for each trade.





★RECOMMENDATIONS



・1000$ BALANCE or MORE.

・GBPUSD,GBPCAD

・5M

・Leverage 500:1 or 400:1





★INPUTS:

PlusProfit:When holding multiple positions, close when the total profit exceeds this parameter value (point) . TakeProfit:Profit margin of one position (point). StopLoss:Loss value of each position (point). DisPoint:Position spacing (point). Lots:Lot size. Percent:Risk to funds. StartHour and EndHour:Trading Hours.

GMT StartHour

EndHour(GBPUSD)

EndHour(GBPCAD) GMT+0 22:00 24:00

05:00 GMT+1 23:00 01:00 06:00 GMT+2 24:00 02:00 07:00 GMT+3 01:00 03:00 ( Set file default settings ) 08:00 ( Set file default settings ) GMT+4 02:00 04:00 09:00 GMT+5 03:00 05:00 10 :00 GMT+6 04:00 06:00 11:00 GMT+7 05:00 07:00 12:00 GMT+8 06:00 08:00 13:00 GMT+9 07:00 09:00 14:00

※Always backtest with your own broker before going live.

This EA does not guarantee the principal or profit. When you start trading, please make sure you fully understand the risks involved and use your own judgment.



