Stoch–Cross Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on the Stochastic oscillator indicator using the 80 threshold as overbought and 20 as oversold while utilizing a 14 day rolling period to analyze High and Low closing prices in relation to the current close price. The Stochastic oscillator is a commonly used indicator and many trading philosophies are based upon it. This expert is the result of over ten years of my fine tuning and perfecting this trading system. Almost all of the indicators available out there are very good at creating an accurate buy or sell signal. You can buy any of the experts listed for sale on the market and they most likely use a sound method of indicating a signal. The difference in if they are successful or not lies in what happens after the signal is noted. Thus, the setup of the trade to include currency, timeframe, lot size, take profit and stop loss are critical to the success of an Expert Advisor. That's where Stoch-Cross Scalper excels. It is setup to trade EURUSD in the 5 minute timeframe and take profit at a quick 100 pips, while the stop loss is set at a ratio that allows the trade to breathe while not overly jeopardizing your original investment.





Input