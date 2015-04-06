Slippery Slope

Grid Expert Advisor with floating step. The strategy of this EA is based on the main idea of trading - "Buy Low & Sell High". Pending orders "slip" behind the price in order to open a buy or sell order at an optimal price. The EA has several tactical techniques to reduce the loss.





Features

Grid Expert Advisors have a serious drawback. It consists in the fact that there is a high risk of the deposit drawdown as a result of imbalance in a large number of BUY or SELL orders.

This EA contains protective tactics to reduce this risk.

Orders are opened in the direction of price movement at the market price at the distance of Pending Distance from each other. Pending orders are placed in the opposite direction, which follow the price at the distance of Pending Distance+Step+Order Quantity Factor *("weight coefficient"). To avoid losses in case of sharp price movements (for example, upon the announcement of the Brexit referendum results), orders will be opened only if the price has stabilized. This mode can be managed using the Deep Analysis and Factor of Stability parameters. In the case of a sharp price reversal, profitable orders are closed by trailing stop.

In the directory <MT4 terminal>\MQL\Files, the EA creates a configuration file SlipperySlope<Symbol>.txt





Recommendations (with default parameters)

0.01 lot per $2000 (for a cent account, 0.1 lot per $200 or 20000 cents) for one currency pair.

Recommended pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF.

Period: H1.





Warning

This Expert Advisor is unlikely to bring instant profit with the default parameters. Therefore, patience must be exercised.





Parameters