Slippery Slope

Grid Expert Advisor with floating step. The strategy of this EA is based on the main idea of trading - "Buy Low & Sell High". Pending orders "slip" behind the price in order to open a buy or sell order at an optimal price. The EA has several tactical techniques to reduce the loss.


Features

Grid Expert Advisors have a serious drawback. It consists in the fact that there is a high risk of the deposit drawdown as a result of imbalance in a large number of BUY or SELL orders.

This EA contains protective tactics to reduce this risk.

  1. Orders are opened in the direction of price movement at the market price at the distance of Pending Distance from each other. Pending orders are placed in the opposite direction, which follow the price at the distance of Pending Distance+Step+Order Quantity Factor *("weight coefficient").
  2. To avoid losses in case of sharp price movements (for example, upon the announcement of the Brexit referendum results), orders will be opened only if the price has stabilized. This mode can be managed using the Deep Analysis and Factor of Stability parameters.
  3. In the case of a sharp price reversal, profitable orders are closed by trailing stop.

In the directory <MT4 terminal>\MQL\Files, the EA creates a configuration file SlipperySlope<Symbol>.txt


Recommendations (with default parameters)

  • 0.01 lot per $2000 (for a cent account, 0.1 lot per $200 or 20000 cents) for one currency pair.
  • Recommended pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF.
  • Period: H1.


Warning

This Expert Advisor is unlikely to bring instant profit with the default parameters. Therefore, patience must be exercised.


Parameters

  • MagicNumber - magic number.
  • Reinvestment - trade a percentage of the deposit. Related to the value of Percent Of Depo.
  • Percent Of Depo - lot size calculated as a percentage of the free margin value.
  • Lot - initial lot size, if Reinvestment = false.
  • Multiplier - lot multiplier.
  • Maximum Lot Size - the maximum allowed lot size. If Reinvestment=true, the value of Maximum Lot Size is indexed in proportion to the value of Percent Of Depo and calculated according to the formula: Maximum Lot Size *Lot (depending on PercentOfDepo)/Lot.
  • Use Step - type of the step when moving pending orders (off - disabled, mode(1) - "weight coefficient" is equal to the number of orders of this type, mode(2) - "weight coefficient" depends on the volumes, Order Quantity Factor is calculated automatically).
  • Step - the distance (step) in points the price must pass to move the pending order, if Order Quantity Factor = 0. The general formula for calculating the step: Step + Order Quantity Factor * ("weight coefficient").
  • Order Quantity Factor - coefficient for multiplication ("weight coefficient"). It is included in the formula for calculating the step.
  • Pending Distance - the distance in points between the price and the pending orders. This is also the distance in points after which orders are opened at the market price.
  • Trailing stop factor - parameter for managing trailing stop of multiple orders. The higher the value, the faster and closer the trailing stop moves to the price.
  • Deep Analysis - the number of time periods to consider in calculation of the price stability in the price ranges of Pending Distance multiples. The recommended value is 50.
  • Factor of Stability - threshold value of the time relative to the total value of Deep Analysis, during which the price must be within the range of Pending Distance for the price to be considered static. This parameter applies only to the type of orders that are more numerous.
  • Profit - the amount of profit to close the grid of orders. If Reinvestment=true, the value of Profit is indexed in proportion to the value of Percent Of Depo and calculated according to the formula: Profit *Lot (depending on PercentOfDepo)/Lot.
  • Action - Working (the EA is active); Pause (the EA is suspended); Close orders and Pause (all orders are force closed and the EA operation is suspended)
  • Show Info – display information on the screen. Set to false during optimization.
  • Optimizationreal (consider every tick), opt(n) (consider ticks only every “n”-th second). The higher the value of “n”, the lower the quality of testing.
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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