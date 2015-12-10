Final Destination
- Experts
- Mikhail Kontsevoy
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The strategy of this Expert Advisor is based on the assumption that the price sooner or later will come out of range. You will make a profit regardless of the price direction. It is recommended to activate the EA in turbulent days or before the release of important news.
Features
You will need a broker with low spreads and fast execution of orders. Testing was conducted on the pair EURUSD. Recommended maximum order size is 0.01 lots for each $150. The EA can be placed on any chart and use it simultaneously with other trading robots. Stop Loss is recommended for such occasions as a power failure or Internet connection loss. Stop Loss is recommended to put at a distance greater than the breakeven level.
- Yellow line
- BUY order level
- Red line -
SELL order level
- Blue line - breakeven level.
Parameters
- MagicNumber - "magic" number
- Reeinvest - trading % of deposit. It is related to the PercentOfDepo
- PercentOfDepo - value of the lot is calculated as a percentage of the volume of available funds
- Lot - initial lot if Reeinvest = false
- MultLot_b - Buy lot multiplier
- MultLot_s - Sell lot multiplier
- TP - take profit
- SL - stop loss
- Close_on_goal_profit - use Goal_profit
- Goal_profit - close all orders when they reach the target profit. The value is indexed proportional to the PercentOfDepo
- Min_point - trailing stop value after reaching Goal Profit if Close_on_goal_profit = false
- DeltaForStop - distance of pending orders from the price in points
- Comments - show comments
- MaxLot_b - maximum Buy lot. Important! If Reinvest = true, MaxLot_b is indexed proportional to the PercentOfDepo and is calculated using the formula MaxLot_b * Lot (depending on PercentOfDepo)/Lot
- MaxLot_s - maximum Sell lot. Important! If Reinvest = true, MaxLot_s is indexed proportional to the PercentOfDepo and is calculated using the formula MaxLot_s * Lot (depending on PercentOfDepo)/Lot
- SumLotMax_ - if the amount of Buy and Sell orders exceeds this setting, all orders are closed. Important! If Reinvest = true, the value is indexed proportional to the PercentOfDepo and is calculated using the formula SumLotMax_ * Lot (depending on PercentOfDepo)/Lot
- Sun,Mon,Tue,Wed,Thu,Fri,Sat - EA working days
