Final Destination

The strategy of this Expert Advisor is based on the assumption that the price sooner or later will come out of range. You will make a profit regardless of the price direction. It is recommended to activate the EA in turbulent days or before the release of important news.

Features



You will need a broker with low spreads and fast execution of orders. Testing was conducted on the pair EURUSD. Recommended maximum order size is 0.01 lots for each $150. The EA can be placed on any chart and use it simultaneously with other trading robots. Stop Loss is recommended for such occasions as a power failure or Internet connection loss. Stop Loss is recommended to put at a distance greater than the breakeven level.

Yellow line - BUY order level



Red line - SELL order level



- SELL order level Blue line - breakeven level.

Parameters

