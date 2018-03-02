Trade Click

Trade Click is a trading panel allowing you to perform trading operations with one click based on your risk preferences. The panel allows trading any financial instrument and provides options for fast changing of symbols or periods.

  • You can choose to enter a trade and automatically calculate your lot size based on how much of your account you want to risk. You can also set a fixed volume for your trades.
  • Set your desired stop loss and take profit levels in points.
  • The "Close For Symbol" button allows closing all open trades of the symbol, on which the EA is running, in one click. "Close All Orders" closes all open trades.
  • You can set pending orders with stop loss and/or take profit levels.
  • If necessary, you can specify MagicNumber in the settings.
  • The trade panel can be minimized. Trade Click continues to operate when minimized.
  • The panel is very easy to use.
When you launch Trade Click on a chart, be sure to enable automated trading.
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Oleksii Pidlubnyi
Utilities
The trading panel (EA) is intended for the fast and convenient closing of orders in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. It is a trader's assistant allowing to automate routine actions. The "Close" button closes all orders on the symbol of the chart, on which the EA is running. The "Close all" button closes all orders (on all symbols) which are open in the terminal. The EA does not work with pending orders. If closing fails, the EA displays the full error information on the screen. Also the EA shows the t
Send mail Monitor
Oleksii Pidlubnyi
Utilities
This Expert Advisor sends an email notification, generates an alert or outputs a message to the journal (depending on the settings) every time a new order is opened (buy, sell, limit, stop). It also sends a similar message about closure of orders. The EA can be useful for those who want to always be informed of which orders had been opened/closed on the account. Expert Advisor Settings Notification_for_new_open_orders - sends notifications about new opened orders; Notification_for_new_closed_or
Stochastic Divergence
Oleksii Pidlubnyi
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays divergence and convergence on all instruments. It works on all timeframes. After finding divergence/convergence, the indicator draws a Buy or a Sell arrow according to the detected signal.  Settings Buy - show buy signals Sell - show sell signals Divergence - show divergence on the chart Convergence - show convergence on the chart KPeriod, DPeriod, Slowing - Stochastic settings drawPriceTrendLines - draw a line (of divergence/covergence) on a price chart drawIndicatorTren
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