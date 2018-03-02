Trade Click is a trading panel allowing you to perform trading operations with one click based on your risk preferences. The panel allows trading any financial instrument and provides options for fast changing of symbols or periods.

You can choose to enter a trade and automatically calculate your lot size based on how much of your account you want to risk. You can also set a fixed volume for your trades.

Set your desired stop loss and take profit levels in points.

The "Close For Symbol" button allows closing all open trades of the symbol, on which the EA is running, in one click. "Close All Orders" closes all open trades.

You can set pending orders with stop loss and/or take profit levels.

If necessary, you can specify MagicNumber in the settings.

The trade panel can be minimized. Trade Click continues to operate when minimized.

The panel is very easy to use.

When you launch Trade Click on a chart, be sure to enable automated trading.