Send mail Monitor

This Expert Advisor sends an email notification, generates an alert or outputs a message to the journal (depending on the settings) every time a new order is opened (buy, sell, limit, stop). It also sends a similar message about closure of orders.

The EA can be useful for those who want to always be informed of which orders had been opened/closed on the account.





Expert Advisor Settings

Notification_for_new_open_orders - sends notifications about new opened orders;

- sends notifications about new opened orders; Notification_for_new_closed_orders - sends notifications about new closed orders;

- sends notifications about new closed orders; _OrderTicket - display the ticket of the opened order in the notification;

- display the ticket of the opened order in the notification; _OrderOpenTime - display the time the order was opened in the notification;

- display the time the order was opened in the notification; _OrderCloseTime - display the time the order was closed in the notification;

- display the time the order was closed in the notification; _OrderType - display the order type in the notification (Buy, Sell, Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, Sell Stop);

- display the order type in the notification (Buy, Sell, Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, Sell Stop); _OrderLots - display the volume of the opened order in the notification;

- display the volume of the opened order in the notification; _OrderSymbol - display the instrument of the opened order in the notification;

- display the instrument of the opened order in the notification; _OrderOpenPrice - display the opening price in the notification;

- display the opening price in the notification; _OrderClosePrice - display the closing price in the notification;

- display the closing price in the notification; _OrderStopLoss - display the Stop Loss of the order in the notification;

- display the Stop Loss of the order in the notification; _OrderTakeProfit - display the Take Profit of the order in the notification;

- display the Take Profit of the order in the notification; _OrderProfit - display the profit of the closed order in the notification;

- display the profit of the closed order in the notification; _OrderComment - display the order comment in the notification;

- display the order comment in the notification; _Alert - display an alert when the order is opened/closed;

- display an alert when the order is opened/closed; _Print - display a message in the journal when the order is opened/closed;

- display a message in the journal when the order is opened/closed; _SendMail - send a message to email when the order is opened/closed;

- send a message to email when the order is opened/closed; _OnInit - notification that the Expert Advisor is running;

- notification that the Expert Advisor is running; _OnDeinit - notification that the Expert Advisor has stopped working.

This Expert Advisor can only be used with a proper configuration of Email in MetaTrader 4.