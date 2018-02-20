Exclusive Channel on Zig Zag

5
Exclusive Channel on Zig Zag is a channel indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator plots a channel based on the peaks of the standard ZigZag indicator. If you trade using the ZigZag indicator or channels, then Exclusive Channel on Zig Zag will suit you perfectly.


Advantages of Exclusive Channel on Zig Zag

  • The indicator is perfect for scalping and intraday trading.
  • Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.
  • Works on any financial instruments and markets.
  • Works on all timeframes.
  • Simple indicator setup, minimum parameters.
  • Ability to customize the color scheme of the indicator.


Recommended symbols

Major pairs (EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, NZD/USD).


Parameters

  • Depth - parameter of the ZigZag indicator.
  • Deviation - parameter of the ZigZag indicator.
  • Backstep - parameter of the ZigZag indicator.
  • Zigzag style - line style of the ZigZag indicator.
  • Zigzag width - line width of the ZigZag indicator.
  • Zigzag color - line color for ZigZag.
  • Channel style - channel line style.
  • Width Channel - channel line width.
  • Channel color - channel line color.



Reviews 1
Max
1654
Max 2021.12.12 20:23 
 

Love it! Total hit

Recommended products
High and low points for MetaTrader 4 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
5 (1)
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA ->  MT4  /   MT5 Our offer also includes a version for MetaTrader 5 ->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171227?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT app
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
4 (6)
Indicators
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Pivot Points for MetaTrader 4 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA ->  MT4  /   MT5 Our offer also includes a version for MetaTrader 5 ->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171195?source=Site+Market+Product+Page Pivot Points   are a classic technical analysis indicator that calculates the central pivot point (PP) as well as support (S1–S3) and resistance (R1–R3) levels based on the previous day’s High, Low, and Close. The indicator
FREE
UPD1 X00 Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (10)
Indicators
The indicator shows   round levels   on the chart. They are also called   psychological , banking, or levels of major players. At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility. The indicator   automatically   adjusts to any instrument and timeframe. When the   level 80   is broken through and then tested, we   buy. When   level 20   is broken through and then tested, we   sell. The target is 00. Attention. Due t
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
True RSI Divergence MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Even experienced traders can miss a strong divergence. True RSI Divergence automatically detects new signals and instantly notifies you, with a strong focus on identifying high-quality divergences rather than simply generating more alerts. RSI divergence is one of the most widely used technical analysis signals for identifying potential trend reversals and continuation opportunities. However, monitoring multiple symbols and timeframes manually is practically impossible. While you are analyzing o
FREE
TPX Heiken Ashi
TPX
Indicators
Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
ZigZag Support Resistance MT4
Emmanuel Tshepang Mosweu
4.67 (3)
Indicators
This indicator uses the Zigzag indicator to identify swing highs and swing lows in the price chart.    Once it has identified the swing highs and swing lows, it can use them to determine potential support and resistance levels. A support level is formed when the price drops and bounces back up from a swing low, indicating that there is buying pressure at that level. A resistance level is formed when the price rises and reverses downward from a swing high, suggesting selling pressure at that leve
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.56 (72)
Indicators
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Oscillator 5 35
Paul Bratby
Indicators
5/35 Oscillator to be used with our Elliott Wave Indicator as part of the overall strategy on trading the 5th wave. The Elliott Wave Indicator Suite is designed around a simple but effective Swing Trading Strategy. The Indicator Suite is great for Stocks, Futures and Forex trading on multiple timeframes You can find the main Elliott Wave Indicator here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44034
FREE
SX Supply Demand Zones MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicators
SX Supply Demand Zones accurately identifies and draws high-probability Supply and Demand zones using a sophisticated algorithm. Unlike traditional indicators that clutter your chart, this indicator is designed with a focus on performance and a clean user experience. New Unique Feature: Interactive Legend System What truly sets this indicator apart from everything else is the Interactive Control Legend. You have a professional dashboard directly on your chart that allows you to: Show/Hide: Ins
FREE
Support resistanses show
Meysam Ghasemi
1 (1)
Indicators
.....................................hi....................... ................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses .....................we have a lot of ways............................... it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows .......................today i write on of thems.......................... ........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses .........................and it will dra
FREE
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicators
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Double HMA lines MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). The Double HMA MTF Light indicator combines two timeframes on a single chart. The HMA of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA of the current timeframe defines short-term price movements. The indicator is freely distributed and hasn't audio signals or messages. Its main function is the visualization of price movements. If you need advanced functionality of the HMA multi-timeframe indicator (information ab
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
Overview of the Aroon Classic Indicator The Aroon Classic indicator is a technical tool that quantitatively identifies the emergence and persistence of trends on a chart. It uses two lines—“Aroon Up” and “Aroon Down”—to display trend strength and turning points within a range of 0–100. A higher Aroon Up value indicates a stronger uptrend, while a higher Aroon Down value indicates a stronger downtrend. Key Features Visually distinguishes trend initiation and reversal Customizable calculation peri
FREE
Dual Timeframe RSI
Davit Beridze
Indicators
Check my paid tools they work great and I share Ea's based on them for free please r ate The Dual Timeframe RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator is a novel trading tool that allows traders to monitor RSI readings from two different timeframes on a single chart. This dual perspective enables traders to identify potential trend confirmations and divergences more effectively. For instance, a trader might use a 1-hour RSI alongside a daily RSI to ensure that short-term trades align with the broa
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It impl
FREE
Major Support and Resistance Indicator
Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh
Indicators
This indicator filters the Zigzag indicator to calculate the main support and resistance levels. Variables minimum gap between peaks : is the distance (GAP) between the peaks of the Zigzag peaks sensitivity : Minimum number of nearby peaks look back: it means that it has to test the last 50 peaks in the Zigzag object name perfix: a prefix for level’s line name on chart
FREE
Head and Shoulders Pattern
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator - Your Key to Recognizing Trend Reversals Unlock the power of pattern recognition with the "Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator." This cutting-edge tool, designed for MetaTrader, is your trusted ally in identifying one of the most powerful chart patterns in technical analysis. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies the process of spotting the Head and Shoulders pattern, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. Key
FREE
Universal TV to MT4 Webhook Connector
Reena Marie Lee
Utilities
Universal TradingView to MT4 Webhook Connector Automatically execute your TradingView alerts inside MetaTrader 4 — fast, reliable, and hands-free. This connector bridges TradingView and MT4, allowing BUY, SELL, and CLOSE alerts from any TradingView indicator or strategy to be converted into real MT4 trades with advanced risk management . Stop fighting with complex python scripts or unreliable copiers. This tool pulls signals directly from any webhook server you choose and executes them with lig
FREE
Multi indicator divergence
Jan Flodin
4.43 (7)
Indicators
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies bullish and bearish hidden or regular (classical) divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my  Supply Demand indicator  and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. T
FREE
Fx BFP Pivot Points
Maged Ait Abbi
5 (6)
Indicators
A forex   pivot point   strategy could very well be a trader’s best friend as far as identifying levels to develop a bias, place stops and identify potential profit targets for a trade. Pivot points have been a go-to for traders for decades. The basis of pivot points is such that price will often move relative to a previous limit, and unless an outside force causes the price to do so, price should stop near a prior extreme. Pivot point trading strategies vary which makes it a versatile tool for
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
More from author
Currency RSI Scalper MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
5 (3)
Indicators
Currency RSI Scalper MT5   -is a professional indicator based on the popular Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. This product is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard RSI, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Currency RSI Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely manner and avoid sitting at
Magic Channel Scalper MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Magic Channel Scalper  is a channel indicator for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. This indicator allows finding the most probable trend reversal points. Unlike most channel indicators, Magic Channel Scalper does not redraw. The alert system (alerts, email and push notifications) will help you to simultaneously monitor multiple trading instruments. Attach the indicator to a chart, and the alert will trigger once a signal emerges. With our alerting system, you will never miss a single position opening
Binary Trend System MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Binary Trend System is a professional arrow indicator designed for traders who value transparency and stability. The algorithm is based on time-tested Price Action patterns. The indicator reads market impulses, providing clear entry points (Buy/Sell) directly on your chart. Our algorithm handles the routine analysis, leaving you with only one task — opening the order. Today, the market is flooded with neural network-based "black boxes" whose logic is hidden from the user. We took a different pa
Magic Histogram
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
The Magic Histogram indicator is a universal tool, suitable for scalping and medium-term trading. This indicator uses an innovative formula and allows you to determine the direction and strength of the trend. Magic Histogram is not redrawn, so you can evaluate its efficiency using history data. It is most suitable for M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4. Version for the MetaTrader 5 terminal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58448 Indicator Benefits Excellent indicator signals! Suitable for beginne
Advanced Stochastic Scalper MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
4.1 (10)
Indicators
Advanced Stochastic Scalper MT5 is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely ma
Professional Histogram MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
5 (1)
Indicators
Professional Histogram MT5 ( PH ) is a highly efficient and reliable tool for determining the direction and strength of the trend. PH is easy to use and configure both for beginners and experienced traders. Unlike most indicators, Professional Histogram finds longer trends and gives fewer false signals. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely manner and avoid sitting at your PC all the time. Professional Histogram    for the MetaTrad
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Indicators
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
Spread Size MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
If you trade on financial markets, you’ve probably realized how important the spread is—the difference between the buy (ask) and sell (bid) price can seriously impact your profit.   Spread Size   is a simple yet highly useful indicator that displays the current spread right on the chart. No more constantly monitoring data manually—everything is right in front of your eyes! Why is it needed? The spread isn’t just a number. It’s your real money. A low spread means entering and exiting a trade will
FREE
Volatility Pro
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
The Volatility Pro is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform This indicator can be used to calculate the volatility using two methods. It is also possible to apply a moving average to the volatility histogram. This indicator allows to easily identify the bars with high volatility, and it will also be useful for traders who trade the volatility breakouts. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Unique ind
Exclusive Stairs MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Exclusive Stairs is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its operation algorithm is based on moving averages, processed by special filters and price smoothing methods. This allows the Exclusive Stairs to generate signals much earlier than the conventional Moving Average. This indicator is suitable both for scalpers when used on the smaller timeframes and for traders willing to wait for a couple of days to get a good trade. Exclusive Stairs  for the MetaTrader 4 terminal :  https://ww
Close All Charts MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Utilities
The Close All Charts utility is designed for quick and convenient closure of all open charts in the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It will be especially useful for traders who work with a large number of instruments and charts simultaneously, as well as for those who prefer to maintain order in their workspace. When testing advisors in the strategy tester with different parameters, a large number of charts often open. The Close All Charts utility is able to close them in just 1 second, which avoid
FREE
Spread Monitoring
Evgeny Belyaev
5 (1)
Indicators
Spread Monitoring is a unique product for analyzing a spread. Unlike most similar indicators, Spread Monitoring uses ticks rather than bars allowing you to detect abnormal spread expansions. Features Works on ticks rather than bars. Simple and easy indicator configuration. Works on all timeframes. Works on any financial instrument. No repainting. Parameters Total - number of displayed ticks. clrSpread - indicator line color.
FREE
Click Info
Evgeny Belyaev
Utilities
The Click Info is a simple utility that allows the trader to quickly receive information about the High, Low, Open, Close, Time values of the current chart. In order to receive information about a bar, it is necessary to left-click the selected candle. Depending on the settings, either a pop-up Alert or a Comment with the information appears. Information on the bar values (High, Low, Open, Close, Time) can be extremely useful in practice of trading using graphical analysis, evaluation of the Pri
Exclusive Average
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Exclusive Average is a custom trend indicator based on the standard Simple Moving Average with an improved operation logic. Signals for Position Opening: Open Buy when the price crosses the indicator line upwards. Open Sell when the price crosses the indicator line downwards. Advantages Good signals. The indicator does not repaint. Sending signals to email and mobile devices. Exclusive Average indicator parameters Indicator_Period - indicator calculation period. SendPush - sending push notific
Volumes Alert Push Mail
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
The "Volumes Alert Push Mail" is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4, which is based on the standard Volumes indicator with functions for generating alerts, sending messages to email and mobile terminals. Advantages of the "Volumes Alert Push Mail" indicator Highly customizable visualization. Receiving signals in any way possible: emails, push-notifications and alerts. Free technical support from the developer. Parameters Volume - indicator value for sending the messages. Bar - the setting accep
Exclusive Trendline
Evgeny Belyaev
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Every experienced trader knows that the trend lines should be paid attention in Forex trading. But plotting trend lines takes time, and there can be many of them on the chart as well... Yikes!!! Do you want to know how to easily and simply automate this process? Then read on. There is a solution - a smart and reliable indicator of trend lines - the Exclusive Trendline . All you need to do is attach the indicator to the chart, and it will draw all possible trend lines for you. You just have to ad
EW oscillator
Evgeny Belyaev
5 (1)
Indicators
The EW oscillator is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 based on mathematical calculations on the price chart. Distinctive features Generates minimum false signals. Excellent for identifying trend reversals. Perfect for scalping. Simple and easy indicator configuration. Suitable for working on the smaller timeframes (up to H4). Works on any financial instrument. Recommended symbols EURUSD, EURGBP, USDCHF, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, GOLD. Recommendations on usage The buy signal is formed when the level 20
Eldorado MT4
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Eldorado MT4 is a new MetaTrader 4 indicator based on a digital filter, it has been developed by a professional trader. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals! Free product support. Regular updates. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Simple indicator setup, minimum parameters. Signals for Position Opening: Open Buy when the channel goes up. Open Sell when the channel goes down. Recommended Usage It is recommended t
List swap MT4
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
The List swap is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, which allows to display swaps for all symbols (available in the Market Watch). When using the free demo version, you need to remember that the Strategy Tester of the MetaTrader 4 does not provide the ability to obtain data on other symbols. In the Strategy Tester, the swap information will be displayed only for the symbol the indicator is attached to. The indicator can be useful for traders utilizing the "Carry trade" strategy, as well
Automatic Trendline
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Every experienced trader knows that the trend lines should be paid the special attention in Forex trading. But plotting trend lines takes time, and there can be many of them on the charts… Do you want to learn how to quickly and easily automate this process? Then read on. There is a solution — smart and reliable trend line indicator, the Automatic Trendline . All you need to do is attach the indicator to the chart, and it will draw all possible trend lines for you. You just have to admire the re
Psychological levels
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
The Psychological levels indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. Forex trading is very closely related to psychology. The psychological factors often cause spikes in demand or supply, which is bound to affect the movement of the currency quotes. In Forex, the price usually moves within a certain price corridor, the so-called psychological levels often serve as the boundaries of such corridors. Where are these levels located, and what causes their formation? The psychological Forex levels occur
Exclusive Trend
Evgeny Belyaev
5 (3)
Indicators
Exclusive Trend is a trend indicator that can be used for scalping, as well as intraday trading. Advantage of indicator: Generates minimum false signals. Perfect for scalping. Simple and easy indicator configuration. Recommendations on usage It is recommended to use the indicator during session movements to reduce the likelihood of falling into flat. Period M1 to D1. Trending currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD. Signals for Position Opening: Open Buy when the indicator is blue. Open Sell w
Exclusive Oscillator
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Exclusive Oscillator is a new trend indicator for MetaTrader 4, which is able to assess the real overbought/oversold state of the market. It does not use any other indicators and works only with the market actions. The indicator is easy to use, even a novice trader can use it for trading. Exclusive Oscillator    for the MetaTrader 5 terminal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22300 Advantages Generates minimum false signals. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. Simple and easy
MA on Fractals
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
MA on Fractals is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 4 . It builds a moving average using Bill Williams' fractals. We believe that MA on Fractals is much more efficient than a standard moving average. Its combination with other indicators allows receiving more accurate trading signals. It is most suitable for M15, M30, H1 and H4. Advantages Unique indicator. Generates minimum false signals. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. Simple and easy indicator configurat
Ticks Line Chart
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Ticks Line Chart is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This indicator allows displaying a tick chart in a separate window, so that you can see price changes inside bars. Note that the Strategy Tester of the MetaTrader 4 trading platform only shows the static spread, that is why in in the tester the distance between the ASK and Bid prices will always be the same. Indicator Benefits Perfect for scalping. A unique indicator, there are no free analogues. Using the flexible indi
Exclusive Bollinger
Evgeny Belyaev
4.2 (5)
Indicators
Exclusive Bollinger is a professional indicator based on the popular Bollinger Bands indicator and provided with an advanced algorithm. Unlike the standard Bollinger , my Exclusive Bollinger provides better signals and is equipped with flexible settings allowing traders to adjust this indicator to their trading style. In the indicator, you can set up alerts (alert, email, push), so that you won't miss a single trading signal. Exclusive Bollinger  for the MetaTrader 5 terminal :  https://www.mql5
Alpha Trend
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (4)
Indicators
Alpha Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible to evalua
Gold Trust
Evgeny Belyaev
Experts
Gold Trust is a trading robot based on bidirectional martingale system. Buy and sell positions are opened simultaneously allowing you to make profit regardless of a trend direction. Usage tips Symbol: GBPUSD . Period: H1 . ECN accounts with low spreads are recommended! Deposit: 10 000 USD or 10 000 cents. It works around the clock, VPS is recommended. Advantages Suitable both for a rapid deposit boost and stable low-risk trading. High profit factor and mathematical expectation. Fast optimized
Project Future
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Project Future is a professional arrow indicator with notification functions (alert, email, mobile). Advantages of the indicator Suitable for scalping and intraday trading. Simple and easy indicator configuration. Works on all timeframes. Does not redraw. It can be used in any financial markets: FOREX, CFD, binary options, stocks. It can be used as a stand-alone tool or in conjunction with other indicators. Sending signals to email and mobile devices. Recommended symbols USDCAD, USDJPY, GBPUSD,
EW Oscillator PRO
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Indicators
EW Oscillator PRO is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 based on mathematical calculations on the price chart. This is one of the most common and useful indicators for finding the trend reversal points. EW Oscillator PRO is equipped with multiple types of notification (push notifications, emails, alerts), which allows opening trades in time. A panel for displaying the information on the indicator signals from different timeframes is located in the top left corner (see screenshot #2). Distinctive fea
Filter:
Max
1654
Max 2021.12.12 20:23 
 

Love it! Total hit

Reply to review