Exclusive Channel on Zig Zag
- Indicators
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Evgeny BelyaevBy subscribing to my MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/trendscalper , you will learn a lot of useful information about Forex and cryptocurrency trading.
- Version: 1.200
- Activations: 5
Exclusive Channel on Zig Zag is a channel indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator plots a channel based on the peaks of the standard ZigZag indicator. If you trade using the ZigZag indicator or channels, then Exclusive Channel on Zig Zag will suit you perfectly.
Advantages of Exclusive Channel on Zig Zag
- The indicator is perfect for scalping and intraday trading.
- Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.
- Works on any financial instruments and markets.
- Works on all timeframes.
- Simple indicator setup, minimum parameters.
- Ability to customize the color scheme of the indicator.
Recommended symbolsMajor pairs (EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, NZD/USD).
Parameters
- Depth - parameter of the ZigZag indicator.
- Deviation - parameter of the ZigZag indicator.
- Backstep - parameter of the ZigZag indicator.
- Zigzag style - line style of the ZigZag indicator.
- Zigzag width - line width of the ZigZag indicator.
- Zigzag color - line color for ZigZag.
- Channel style - channel line style.
- Width Channel - channel line width.
- Channel color - channel line color.
Love it! Total hit