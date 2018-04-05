Panel of signals EA MT5

Great dashboard for market analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the Bollinger Bands indicator and prices. Using this panel you can: watch the current signal from Bollinger Bands for all time frames; watch the current signal from Bollinger Bands by different symbols; look at how far Bollinger Bands is from the price; look at how much the value of Bollinger Bands has changed; several types of signals for analytics. Values in the table cell (switched by the button on the graph