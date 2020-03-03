LF CoreX Pro
- Experts
- Lindbergh Allan Henri Belle Kingue
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
LF CoreX — Day Trading Engine
LF CoreX is a day trading Expert Advisor designed to deliver disciplined, stable, and controlled execution in financial markets.
Developed by Lind Factory, it targets traders looking for a serious algorithmic solution, free from aggressive or risky behavior.
LF CoreX was built as a rule-based automated decision tool, capable of running autonomously while strictly respecting market conditions and risk management rules.
🔍 Trading Philosophy
-
Clear and rational logic
-
Controlled market exposure
-
Limited number of simultaneous positions
-
Priority given to trade quality rather than trade frequency
LF CoreX does not trade continuously.
It operates only when its internal conditions are considered favorable.
⚙️ Key Features
-
Automated day trading
-
Risk management based on account percentage
-
Built-in and automatically calculated Stop Loss
-
Spread control before any market entry
-
Single or multiple simultaneous positions (configurable)
-
Compatible with Forex, Crypto, and Stocks
-
Optimized for MetaTrader 5
-
Designed for continuous execution (VPS recommended)
📊 Optimized & Tested Assets
-
EURUSD (primary asset)
-
BTCUSD
-
AMD
The Pro version allows advanced adaptation to other symbols and timeframes based on the user’s experience and trading approach.
🛡️ What LF CoreX Does NOT Do
-
❌ No martingale
-
❌ No grid trading
-
❌ No extreme scalping
-
❌ No deliberate overexposure
-
❌ No unrealistic profit promises
LF CoreX focuses on consistency, robustness, and capital protection.
📈 Performance & Statistics
LF CoreX performance depends on:
-
the traded symbol,
-
the selected timeframe,
-
the chosen parameters,
-
current market conditions.
Backtests and statistics are provided for informational purposes only and do not guarantee future results.
Trading involves the risk of capital loss.
🔐 License & Usage
-
Official MetaTrader 5 license
-
Multiple activations included
-
PC and VPS compatible
-
No source code modification
👤 Who Is LF CoreX For?
-
Traders seeking partial or full automation
-
Users looking for a stable and structured EA
-
Intermediate to advanced traders
-
MetaTrader 5 users on PC or VPS
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading financial markets involves risk.
LF CoreX is an automated decision-support tool and does not constitute investment advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results.