MMM Trader Pro Stochastic PSAR and MA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 7
MMM Stochastic, PSAR & MA:
- This EA's strategy is a combination of two indicators types (Oscillator and Trend) and a Moving Average which helps to enhance the price trends signals and decide to open a new order at the right time. There is an Stochastic (Oscillator) indicator, a Parabolic SAR (Trend) indicator and a Moving Average that you may tune by using the strategy tester optimization to help you to find the best input values that will give you the best results;
- It is highly recommended for trend trading, however it also allows scalping;
- We have protections like Trailing Stop Loss, minimum equity percentage and maximum allowed spread value required.
General Inputs
- Closes orders with any profit of value over in currency: this parameter works like the traditional Take Profit, but the difference is that you define its value in deposit currency, usually USD. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Take profit (order profit ceiling): this parameter is the traditional take profit. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this take profit value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Stop loss (loss limit): this parameter is the traditional stop loss. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Lots volume to trade: fill in this parameter to define the volume of the orders of this currency pair. This parameter is mandatory;
- Trailing stop loss: this parameter is the traditional trailing stop loss. Its value is filled out in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Orders expiration time in minutes: this parameter was created to set the order expiration order in minutes. The default value is 1440 minutes (one day). Set it to 0 if you do not want to use it. The minimum value is 10 minutes;
- Maximum number of simultaneous orders to open of this symbol: this parameter defines the maximum number of simultaneous open orders of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: this parameter is used to define the minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity;
- Maximum SPREAD Allowed for operations: defines the maximum SPREAD value allowed to your trading operations. Set it to ZERO if you won't use it;
- Magic Number: this parameter identifies the orders the EA is working with;
Bad time to trade
- Defines the starting hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): start of bad order open time (hour only) set values between 0 and 23, set it to -1 if you do not want to use this input;
- Defines the ending hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): End of bad order open time (hour only) set values between 0 and 23, set it to -1 if you do not want to use this input;
Lots size variance inputs
- Double Lots on Gain: if 'true', the EA will double the volume of the next orders after closing a profitable order of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 'false'. If set to 'true' works in Martingale mode.
- Maximum Lot Size Allowed: defines the maximum lot size as the above input increases its size.
Indicator's Inputs
-
- Indicators' Time Frame: this is the timeframe used on all indicators of this EA;
- Stochastic %K Period: this the K period used in Stochastic indicator;
- Stochastic %D Period: this the D period used in Stochastic indicator;
- Stochastic Slowing: the Stochastic standard Slowing parameter;
- Moving Average Method: the Moving Average used method;
- Stochastic Price Field: the standard Stochastic Price Field;
- Indicators' Shift: the shift used in all indicators of this EA;
- Parabolic SAR Step: the Parabolic SAR step input;
- Parabolic SAR Maximum: the Parabolic SAR Maximum value input;
- Moving Avarage Period: the period used in the moving average;
- Moving Avarage Applied Price: the applied price used to calculate the MA;
Account Security
-
Equity Percentage to STOP OUT: the minimum percentage level to stop out the account.