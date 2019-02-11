Info Alpha Bar
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 11 February 2019
- Activations: 5
Always have a quick reference to timely information while trading.
-Includes Currency Spread, Currency Trend w/ Time frame, Bar Timer, Server Time, Connection Status.
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-Currency Spread; to know exactly how much you have to pay to get in.
-Currency Trend with Time Frame; Understand the major direction of the currency pair for the last 3 months or other Time Frame.
-Bar Timer; To keep track how long the current bar has been going.
-Server Time; to know what time it is where you're connected.
-Connection Status; to always know your connected. (Red = No Connection, Blue = Connected)