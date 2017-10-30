SmartLines MT4

5

SmartLines allows you to open orders using trend lines.

SmartLines for MT5 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/32441

Now you have the opportunity to control breakthroughs of the trend corridor automatically and without delay. As soon as the price crosses your trend line with your settings, the order is automatically opened. You will not miss the moment of the trend change.

The principle of working with SmartLines is similar to placement of pending orders. However, pending orders only have the horizontal direction, making it impossible to place them along the trend.

Using trend lines along with SmartLines, you will be able to place pending orders in either direction of the trend.

In version 2.0 added the posibility to set Stop Loss and Take Profit, an error handler has been added also the orders opening algorithm has been revised.


How to use

  • Launch the SmartLines Expert Advisor, the program will automatically add the trend lines existing on the chart to the list.
  • Create and set trend lines in the right direction. (trend lines are a standard tool in MetaTrader 4)
  • In the SmartLines menu, select the required trend line and set its parameters to the following:
    • Operation – type of the trade operation.
    • Volume – volume of the trade operation in lots.
    • OCO – disable the activation of other trend lines when one of the trend lines is activated earlier;
    • SL, TP - if necessary you can set Stop Loss, Take Profit.
  • Press the Activate button. Once pressed, the trend line selected in the menu switches to True. This means that once the price reaches this line the order will be opened. Use the same button to deactivate.


Expert Advisor Installation

  • Install the EA from the MQL Market.
  • After launching the EA, set the following settings in the MetaTrader 4 terminal:
    • In the menu Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors, check the 'Allow automated trading' box.
    • In the 'Common' tab of the EA settings, tick 'Allow live trading'.
Reviews 1
user2013
59
user2013 2019.01.13 20:26 
 

You do not have to constantly look at the same chart. This gives you the opportunity to trade multiple markets simultaneously. Good tool.

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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Close All Orders One Click
Artem Los
Utilities
A script for closing all open positions in one click. It has no settings, you only need to save it to folder ...\mql4\scripts folder and restart the terminal. A click on the script will close all open positions with the best possible time. Works on all types of accounts with all currency pairs and any broker. The number of open positions is not limited. The script will be useful for trading strategies, in which you need to manage a large number of orders.
SmartLines MT5
Artem Los
Utilities
SmartLines allows you to open orders using trend lines. SmartLines for MT4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25875 Now you have the opportunity to control breakthroughs of the trend corridor automatically and without delay. As soon as the price crosses your trend line with your settings, the order is automatically opened. You will not miss the moment of the trend change. The principle of working with SmartLines is similar to placement of pending orders. However, pending orders only have th
Very useful information
Artem Los
Utilities
Very useful information (VUI) - provides useful information on the following points:     Pip price - the price of point (pip) in the currency of the account with the volume specified by you     Tick ​​size - tick size     Margin Buy - margin required to open a Buy order with the volume specified by you     Margin Sell - margin required to open a Sell order with the volume specified by you     Open Buy - the number of open positions, the number of open lots Buy     Open Sell - the number of open
One click to close all
Artem Los
5 (1)
Utilities
One click to close all (OCCA) provides you posibility to close all open position with one click. Here is no any settings, just run the script and all your open positions will be closed and it will happen very fast ! Works with all types of accounts, with all currency pairs and any broker. The number of open positions is not limited. The script will be useful for trading strategies, in which you need to manage a large number of positions.
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user2013
59
user2013 2019.01.13 20:26 
 

You do not have to constantly look at the same chart. This gives you the opportunity to trade multiple markets simultaneously. Good tool.

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