SmartLines MT5

SmartLines allows you to open orders using trend lines.

SmartLines for MT4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25875

Now you have the opportunity to control breakthroughs of the trend corridor automatically and without delay. As soon as the price crosses your trend line with your settings, the order is automatically opened. You will not miss the moment of the trend change.

The principle of working with SmartLines is similar to placement of pending orders. However, pending orders only have the horizontal direction, making it impossible to place them along the trend.

Using trend lines along with SmartLines, you will be able to place pending orders in either direction of the trend.


How to use

  • Launch the SmartLines Expert Advisor, the program will automatically add the trend lines existing on the chart to the list.
  • Create and set trend lines in the right direction. (trend lines are a standard tool in MetaTrader 4)
  • In the SmartLines menu, select the required trend line and set its parameters to the following:
    • Operation – type of the trade operation.
    • Volume – volume of the trade operation in lots.
    • OCO – disable the activation of other trend lines when one of the trend lines is activated earlier;
    • SL, TP - if necessary you can set Stop Loss, Take Profit.
  • Press the Activate button. Once pressed, the trend line selected in the menu switches to True. This means that once the price reaches this line the order will be opened. Use the same button to deactivate.


Expert Advisor Installation

  • Install the EA from the MQL Market.
  • After launching the EA, set the following settings in the MetaTrader 4 terminal:
    • In the menu Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors, check the 'Allow automated trading' box.
    • In the 'Common' tab of the EA settings, tick 'Allow live trading'.
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Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Daily Trading Limiter
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (8)
Utilities
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
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Artem Los
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A script for closing all open positions in one click. It has no settings, you only need to save it to folder ...\mql4\scripts folder and restart the terminal. A click on the script will close all open positions with the best possible time. Works on all types of accounts with all currency pairs and any broker. The number of open positions is not limited. The script will be useful for trading strategies, in which you need to manage a large number of orders.
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SmartLines allows you to open orders using trend lines. SmartLines for MT5 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/32441 Now you have the opportunity to control breakthroughs of the trend corridor automatically and without delay. As soon as the price crosses your trend line with your settings, the order is automatically opened. You will not miss the moment of the trend change. The principle of working with SmartLines is similar to placement of pending orders. However, pending orders only have the
Very useful information
Artem Los
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Very useful information (VUI) - provides useful information on the following points:     Pip price - the price of point (pip) in the currency of the account with the volume specified by you     Tick ​​size - tick size     Margin Buy - margin required to open a Buy order with the volume specified by you     Margin Sell - margin required to open a Sell order with the volume specified by you     Open Buy - the number of open positions, the number of open lots Buy     Open Sell - the number of open
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One click to close all (OCCA) provides you posibility to close all open position with one click. Here is no any settings, just run the script and all your open positions will be closed and it will happen very fast ! Works with all types of accounts, with all currency pairs and any broker. The number of open positions is not limited. The script will be useful for trading strategies, in which you need to manage a large number of positions.
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