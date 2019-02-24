Very useful information
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 February 2019
- Activations: 5
Very useful information (VUI) - provides useful information on the following points:
- Pip price - the price of point (pip) in the currency of the account with the volume specified by you
- Tick size - tick size
- Margin Buy - margin required to open a Buy order with the volume specified by you
- Margin Sell - margin required to open a Sell order with the volume specified by you
- Open Buy - the number of open positions, the number of open lots Buy
- Open Sell - the number of open positions, the number of open lots Sell
- Closed Buy - the number of closed positions, the number of closed lots Buy
- Closed Sell - the number of closed positions, the number of closed lots Sell
- Profit calc - profit calculator, calculates profit by the parameters you specified Open_price, Close_price, Lots