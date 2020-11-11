Awesome EA

The EA places BuyStop/SellStop orders at a key price support/resistance levels， trying to take advantage of the triggering of stops or pending orders at those levels。 This EA combines various candle patterns, including swallowing form, cloud cover top, piercing form, Twilight star, star shape, hammer line, meteor, three crows, etc., and perfectly realizes the price action strategy.

Initial deposit: if you don't trade xauusd, you can trade the currency pairs mentioned above by initial $100, and manage the position according to the proportion of 0.01 lots per $100

Time frame: H4 and above, preferably D1, the trend of large time frame is clearer, and the profit effect is better

Currency pairs: for all major currency pairs, USDJPY, GBPUSD are recommended

Gold: can also be used to trade xauusd, H4 time frame performance is also very good

Crypto currency: BTCUSD also supports

Dynamic stop-loss: it is false by default. A large number of backtesting results show that the effect of not setting mobile stop loss will be better















