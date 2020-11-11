Awesome EA

The EA places BuyStop/SellStop orders at a key price support/resistance levels， trying to take advantage of the triggering of stops or pending orders  at those levels。 This EA combines various candle patterns, including swallowing form, cloud cover top, piercing form, Twilight star, star shape, hammer line, meteor, three crows, etc., and perfectly realizes the price action strategy.

Initial deposit: if you don't trade xauusd, you can trade the currency pairs mentioned above by initial  $100, and manage the position according to the proportion of 0.01 lots per $100

Time frame: H4 and above, preferably D1, the trend of large time frame is clearer, and the profit effect is better

Currency pairs: for all  major currency pairs, USDJPY, GBPUSD are recommended

Gold: can also be used to trade xauusd, H4 time frame performance is also very good

Crypto currency: BTCUSD also supports

Dynamic stop-loss: it is false by default. A large number of backtesting results show that the effect of not setting mobile stop loss will be better





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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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IGauss
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The EA is mainly used for XAUUSD trading, and the main strategy is to make orders based on the candle chart and fiboracci pullback point，The time period can be set according to the active time of transactions in different countries Initial deposit:  initial  $5000, and manage the position according to the proportion of 0.05 lots per $5000 Time frame: H4  is awesome
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