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MACD in MA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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MACD in MA is an indicator to change color in iMA if iMACD is upper of zero (uptrend) or lower of zero (downtrend).
It helps any trader to see the trend of pair.
Parameters
- MA_Periods — Period for iMA.
- MA_Method — Method for iMA.
- MACD_FastEMA — Fast EMA for MACD.
- MACD_SlowEMA — Slow EMA for MACD.
- MACD_SignalSMA — SMA signal for MACD.
- MACD_ApliedPrice — Price used for MACD.
- BarsCount — How many bars will show the line.
- ReverseSignals — Reverse up trend to down trend signals.
RSI in MA
RSI in MA is an indicator to change color in iMA if iRSI crosses level up (uptrend) or crosses level down (downtrend).CCI in MA
CCI in MA is an indicator to change color in iMA if iCCI crosses level up (uptrend) or crosses level down (downtrend).
STOCH in MA
STOCH in MA is an indicator which applies the stochastic changes to the iMA.iCompass
This indicator uses Moving Average to detect markets trend.