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Indicators

MACD in MA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
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MACD in MA is an indicator to change color in iMA if iMACD is upper of zero (uptrend) or lower of zero (downtrend).

It helps any trader to see the trend of pair.


Parameters

  • MA_Periods — Period for iMA.
  • MA_Method — Method for iMA.
  • MACD_FastEMA — Fast EMA for MACD.
  • MACD_SlowEMA — Slow EMA for MACD.
  • MACD_SignalSMA — SMA signal for MACD.
  • MACD_ApliedPrice — Price used for MACD.
  • BarsCount — How many bars will show the line.
  • ReverseSignals — Reverse up trend to down trend signals.

MM

    RSI in MA RSI in MA

    RSI in MA is an indicator to change color in iMA if iRSI crosses level up (uptrend) or crosses level down (downtrend).

    CCI in MA CCI in MA

    CCI in MA is an indicator to change color in iMA if iCCI crosses level up (uptrend) or crosses level down (downtrend).

    STOCH in MA STOCH in MA

    STOCH in MA is an indicator which applies the stochastic changes to the iMA.

    iCompass iCompass

    This indicator uses Moving Average to detect markets trend.