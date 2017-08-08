Complete Accelerator

Acceleration/Deceleration Technical Indicator (AC) measures acceleration and deceleration of the current driving force. This indicator will change direction before any changes in the driving force, which, it its turn, will change its direction before the price. If you realize that Acceleration/Deceleration is a signal of an earlier warning, it gives you evident advantages.

But, a classical AC indicator does not include any input parameter. In the source file we can see that this indicator are using 2 Moving Averages with PERIOD_FAST=5 and PERIOD_SLOW=34, MODE_SMA and PRICE_MEDIAN. I added all input parameters so you can optimize those values with any numbers.





Indicator parameters