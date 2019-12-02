Dsc Super Sinais Mt4

Recommended broker to use the indicator:

https://tinyurl.com/5ftaha7c

Indicator developed by Diogo Sawitzki Cansi to show possible trade points. Do not repaint. The results displayed in the past are exactly what happened.

We also use it to hold trades longer and not get out on false reversal signals which are actually just a profit taking of trades and no one is trying to reverse the direction of the trend.

Indicator Parameters:

PERIOD: Period for analyzing the buying or selling force to find possible reversal points. It varies from 3 to 30. Each user can check the value that works best for each asset on the screen. The default is 14. As the indicator does not repaint, you can analyze how it was in the past with different periods.

Interpretation of results:

GREEN ARROW: Possible buy reversal signal. Buyers are on a roll.

RED ARROW: Possible reversal signal for sale. Sellers are on a roll.

BLUE ARROW: Possible location of force. If the trend is down, sellers re-enter to drive prices down. If the trend is up, buyers come back in to drive prices higher.

LINK TO DOWNLOAD THE MANUAL:

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/11ckmsl7HVA_sKx_F0AtvAjsCToZZhZ_M

✅ INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/diogo.cansi/

✅More information by dscinvestimentos@gmail.com or Whatsapp +55 55-991372299



