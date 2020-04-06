Grid Turpo

Major Features

Works on multiple pairs

Multiple Entry Control Features (432 entry types)

BUY/SELL trade entries or STOP/LIMIT trade entries

Grid Trading Strategy with many control features

feature, stops Grid Turpo trading after basket close

Emergency Close All Feature

Holiday Shut Down Feature

Order Management/Checking Conditions

Email Management – Grid Turpo talks back to you

Grid Array Generation based on user input

Take Profit Trader

Stealth TP trader – no TP sent to broker

Stealth SL feature – no SL sent to broker

Profit Trailing Stop Feature for extra profit

Close old trades feature, draw down reducer

Exit trades early feature

Current or Correlated pair Hedging capabilities

Recoup loss function

Recoup broker commission and swap function

Additional trades added to "basket" incrementally

Power Out Stop Loss Features – SL is sent to broker

Portion control feature

Manual account type selection

Stop Trade Balance Protection

Equity Stop Loss Protection

Automatic broker decimal selection

Chart overlays to monitor trades and account

Manual or automatic money management features

Broker spreads are not an issue

Manual or Automatic trade magic number selection

                        

Grid Turbo is a Grid Trader. Its basic design is to use MA to determine market conditions and bracket the current price with a STOP and LIMIT to profit in that direction. You may now select/change the capability of Grid Turbo to place just a BUY trade or a SELL trade instead of STOP and LIMIT trades to start its trading routine. If the direction is long, BUYS are used to take profits. If the trend reverses, BUY LIMITS are hit and profits taken on the reversal. If the direction is short, SELLS are used to take profits. If the trend reverses, SELL LIMITS are hit and profits taken on the reversal.

You now have the capability to reverse the grid. Instead of place a BUY STOP/LIMIT if the market is long, you can force Grid Turbo to place a SELL STOP/LIMIT. This reverse feature is user selectable via the menu set item. Once the direction is determined and trading is started,  Grid Turbo uses LIMIT trading to add to the basket of trades. Grid Turbo starts placing trades by bracketing the current price with STOP/LIMIT trades in a proprietary fashion. This proprietary fashion using the MathMod function sets the STOP/LIMIT trades around the current price at distance of approximately ½ the pips defined by the first grid value, 25 in this case. A user has the ability to adjust the MathMod feature of Grid Turbo using the Entry Offset parameter.

Once either the STOP or LIMIT is hit creating the first trade, subsequent trades are placed a fixed distance of 25 pips either side of the current price. Each LIMIT trade added is placed 25 pips above/below the last trade. The 25 pip amount is used until 4 open trades are out. If the user selectable feature of Zeus3Traditional is set to false, then the grid is started using a BUY or SELL. The Entry Offset has no effect if this feature is used. The fifth trade (LIMIT trade) is placed 50 pips above/below the fourth outstanding trade. This 50 pip amount is used until 8 total trades are open. The ninth trade (LIMIT trade) is placed 100 pips above/below the 8th trade. This 100 pip amount is used for all remaining trades placed.

For this strategy, each LIMIT trade added is called a "level". The number of trades at the 25 pip difference is user selectable and the number of trades at the 50 pip difference is user selectable. Remaining trades (9th level and beyond) placed at the 100 pip range is user selectable also. 25/50/100 remains Zeus3 set grid but the grid can be squished or auto calculated (discussed later) without changing individual numbers listed in the menu. The Take Profit values are just double the grid values. 50/100/200 pips are the Take Profits that are coded into Grid Turbo and can be modified via the menu. All these values are placed in an array defined by the user. The array is a uniquely new feature to Grid Turbo and can be manipulated in any way by the user.

       

   

MoneyNeverSleeps
Horst Udo Lippert
Experts
MoneyNeverSleeps MoneyNeverSleeps is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor. It trades by the channel breakout strategy. You will not need to fine tune this EA. It uses smart algorithms to adapt to market. No standard indicators. No martingale. No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to backtest results. Stops are tight. Requirements Minimum balance is $200 Timeframe M30 and H1 More balance, more trades, better performance. Parameter cSecond - line of same indicator MaxOrder
