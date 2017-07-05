Trend Bars indicator is a trend indicator working with a set of algorithms and a set of indicators. Trend finds trends by using many factors while you are there. This indicator has 4 mode features. Mode 1 represents short-term trends. Mode 2 represents medium to short term trends. Mode 3 represents medium to long term trends. Mode 4 represents long term trends.

Easy to use and simple indicator. The user can easily understand the trends. This indicator has 3 trend features. Up trend, down trend and neutral features. The user can use this indicator alone and in conjunction with other indicators appropriate to his strategy.





Features

This indicator has 4 mode features.

Mode 1, short-term trend. Mode 2, medium short-term trend. Mode 3, medium long term trend. Mode 4, long-term trend.

Up trend: DeepSkyBlue color is set up trend.

Down trend: Violet color is set to down trend.

Neutral: gray color is set to neutral. This color is not trendy.

You can adjust these colors as you like.

There are also trend width features.





Parameters