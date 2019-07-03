Ace Supply Demand Zone MT5

5

Ace Supply Demand Zone Indicator

The concept of supply demand relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Supply and demand zone can provide the good entry and exit. A zone is easier to trade than a line. The supply demand zone can provide the detailed trading plan and the risk management. Its ability to predict market direction is high. There are two distinctive points about Ace Supply Demand Zone Indicator. Ace Supply Demand Zone indicator was built on the non-repainting and non-lagging principle. If you have a choice, choose non-repainting and non-lagging system always.

Since this is non repainting supply demand zone indicator, you can use the historical supply and demand zone as the horizontal support and resistance. For example, at some point, any supply and demand zone will be penetrated. Once they are penetrated, the indicator automatically achieves these supply and demand zones. The historical zone will be displayed with short box instead of the extended box in your chart. You can always extend the box again by clicking them if you wish. Even after their life ended, they can serve you to draw the great breakout or reversal zone in your chart. With the historical supply and demand zone, you can use them to improve the trading performance on top of the original supply and demand zone strategy. You can consider it as the automatic horizontal support and resistance indicator in this end. Hence, Ace Supply and Demand indicator is highly valuable comparing to any other supply and demand indicator on the internet.


Main Features

  • Multiple timeframe scanning for the important supply demand zone

  • Automatic profit target and stop loss detection for any supply demand zone

  • Daily, Weekly and Monthly Market Profile Analysis to further gauge the mean reversion characteristics of market (Value area and point of control calculation included.)

  • Daily, Weekly, Monthly Pivot Analysis to improve your mean reversion analysis

  • Capability to do multiple time frame analysis on the same chart (Recommended to use no more than two zones per chart)

  • Automatic Retouch detection of each supply demand zone. (Easy to identify which zone is virgin and which are not.)

  • Sound, Email, Push notification is possible when any supply demand zone is touched or detected


Trading Direction

You can perform the typical supply and demand zone trading. For example, you can use Supply and Demand Zone to predict market direction (Drop Base Rally pattern, Rally Base Drop pattern, Rally Base Rally pattern, Drop Base Drop pattern). Secondly, you can also use the supply demand zone as the horizontal support and resistance. On top of that, you can use Market Profile as an additional decision making tool.


    About Market Profile

    This indicator offers daily, weekly and monthly Market Profile to gauge the odds of the mean reversion for the market. To construct the market profile, the timeframe for chart must be carefully chosen for the proper calculation of Market Profile. Normally it is important to recognize the price movement outside the value area.

      • Daily Market Profile: M5 to H1 timeframe can be used. M30 is recommended.

      • Weekly Market Profile: M30 to H4 timeframe can be used. H1 is recommended.

      • Monthly Market Profile: H1 to D1 timeframe can be used. H4 is recommended.


      Trading Strategy Guide

      The good trading strategy guide for the supply demand trading can be fround from Technical Analysis in Forex and Stock Market (Supply Demand Analysis and Support Resistance, 2021). In addition, you can also use the book: Science Of Support, Resistance, Fibonacci Analysis, Harmonic Pattern, Elliott Wave and X3 Chart Pattern (In Forex and Stock Market Trading, 2021) to find out the explanation for support and resistance as well as other advanced technical anaysis. Please visit the link below for more details about the trading strategy guide with supply demand zone trading.

      Supply Demand Zone Trading Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750386


      Important Note

      This is the off the shelf product. Therefore, we do not accept any modification or customization request on this product. In addition, we do not provide any code library or any support for your coding for this product.


      Reviews 3
      rodnaya
      236
      rodnaya 2022.01.15 18:17 
       

      Спасибо супер:)))

      jorge luna
      157
      jorge luna 2021.06.02 00:46 
       

      I found it to be an excellent indicator, it seems to me that the developer needs to give us more information about its potential, since there is no description of the entire use of the configuration buttons, otherwise, it has helped me make good decisions regarding my trading, many thanks to the developer for this great tool.

      Jose Luis
      103
      Jose Luis 2020.06.26 20:28 
       

      EXCELLENT INDICATOR, VERY POWERFUL AND RELIABLE...VERY RECOMMENDED!!!

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      rodnaya
      236
      rodnaya 2022.01.15 18:17 
       

      Спасибо супер:)))

      jorge luna
      157
      jorge luna 2021.06.02 00:46 
       

      I found it to be an excellent indicator, it seems to me that the developer needs to give us more information about its potential, since there is no description of the entire use of the configuration buttons, otherwise, it has helped me make good decisions regarding my trading, many thanks to the developer for this great tool.

      Jose Luis
      103
      Jose Luis 2020.06.26 20:28 
       

      EXCELLENT INDICATOR, VERY POWERFUL AND RELIABLE...VERY RECOMMENDED!!!

      Reply to review