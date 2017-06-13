BF Manual

Trading panel for scalping.


Features

  • Two languages (English, Russian).
  • Adjustable panel scale.
  • Two color schemes.
  • Virtual trailing stop.
  • Trailing stop.
  • Averaging.


Parameters

  • Lot - lot size.
  • Lot Button Step - step for changing the lot size using buttons.
  • Take Profit - take profit.
  • Take Profit Button Step - step for changing the take profit using buttons.
  • Stop Loss - stop loss.
  • Stop Loss Button Step - step for changing the stop loss using buttons.
  • Trailing Stop - trailing stop.
  • Trailing Stop Button Step - step for changing the trailing stop using buttons.
  • Trailing Start - trailing start.
  • Trailing Start Button Step - step for changing the trailing start using buttons.
  • Trailing Step - trailing step.
  • Trailing Step Button Step - step for changing the trailing step using buttons.
  • Slipping - slippage.
  • Magic Number - identification number of the orders.
  • Arrows - order arrows on the chart.
  • Hint - tooltips above the buttons.
  • Statistics - profit for the current day.
    • General Statistics - general.
    • Symbol - by symbol.
    • Magic Number - by magic number.
    • Symbol + Magic Number - by symbol and magic number.
  • Language - language.
  • Scope - scale.
  • Color - color scheme.
  • Font - font.
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The Expert Advisor has been created and tested on the EURJPY currency pair. It works based on round price levels, on any timeframe, in both directions at the same time. Strategy The BF Dozer EA simultaneously opens two opposite positions at the round price levels. It uses averaging and martingale methods in its trading. To stop the EA operation, disable the "Buy" and "Sell" parameters in the settings, move all positions to breakeven using the "Buy to breakeven" and "Sell to breakeven" buttons i
BF Archer
Pavel Zhuykov
Experts
The EA works based on standard indicators. Parameters Lot - initial lot size; Dynamic Lot - dynamic lot (0 - disabled); Take Profit - take profit; Stop Loss - stop loss; Trailing Stop - trailing stop; Trailing Step - step of the trailing stop; Slipping - slippage; Magic Number - identification number of the orders; Momentum Period - period of the Momentum; Momentum Price - price type of the Momentum; Moving Average Period - period of the МА; Moving Average Shift - shift of the МА; Moving Averag
BF Climber
Pavel Zhuykov
Experts
BF Climber - простой, но эффективный советник, который основан на пробитии определённых коридоров, использует и адаптируется под усреднённые показания цены за определённый промежуток времени. Настройки по умолчанию для EURUSD H4. Для других инструментов и временных периодов необходима оптимизация. Параметры: Buy - Включить покупки; Sell -  Включить продажи; Lots   - Размер начального лота; Risk   - Динамический лот % (0 - отключен); Buy TakeProfit  - Период для расчёта Тейк-профита покупок; Buy
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Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.19 23:31 
 

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