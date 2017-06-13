BF Manual
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 13 December 2022
- Activations: 5
Trading panel for scalping.
Features
- Two languages (English, Russian).
- Adjustable panel scale.
- Two color schemes.
- Virtual trailing stop.
- Trailing stop.
- Averaging.
Parameters
- Lot - lot size.
- Lot Button Step - step for changing the lot size using buttons.
- Take Profit - take profit.
- Take Profit Button Step - step for changing the take profit using buttons.
- Stop Loss - stop loss.
- Stop Loss Button Step - step for changing the stop loss using buttons.
- Trailing Stop - trailing stop.
- Trailing Stop Button Step - step for changing the trailing stop using buttons.
- Trailing Start - trailing start.
- Trailing Start Button Step - step for changing the trailing start using buttons.
- Trailing Step - trailing step.
- Trailing Step Button Step - step for changing the trailing step using buttons.
- Slipping - slippage.
- Magic Number - identification number of the orders.
- Arrows - order arrows on the chart.
- Hint - tooltips above the buttons.
- Statistics - profit for the current day.
- General Statistics - general.
- Symbol - by symbol.
- Magic Number - by magic number.
- Symbol + Magic Number - by symbol and magic number.
- Language - language.
- Scope - scale.
- Color - color scheme.
- Font - font.
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