BF Archer

The EA works based on standard indicators.


Parameters

  • Lot - initial lot size;
  • Dynamic Lot - dynamic lot (0 - disabled);
  • Take Profit - take profit;
  • Stop Loss - stop loss;
  • Trailing Stop - trailing stop;
  • Trailing Step - step of the trailing stop;
  • Slipping - slippage;
  • Magic Number - identification number of the orders;
  • Momentum Period - period of the Momentum;
  • Momentum Price - price type of the Momentum;
  • Moving Average Period - period of the МА;
  • Moving Average Shift - shift of the МА;
  • Moving Average Method - averaging method of the МА;
  • Moving Average Price - price type of the МА;
  • Stochastic Period %K - period of the K line of the Stochastic;
  • Stochastic Period %D - period of the D line of the Stochastic;
  • Stochastic Slowing - Stochastic slowing;
  • Stochastic Method - averaging method of the Stochastic;
  • Stochastic Price - price type of the Stochastic;
  • Information - account information;
  • The date of the beginning - initial date for the account information;
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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The Expert Advisor has been created and tested on the EURJPY currency pair. It works based on round price levels, on any timeframe, in both directions at the same time. Strategy The BF Dozer EA simultaneously opens two opposite positions at the round price levels. It uses averaging and martingale methods in its trading. To stop the EA operation, disable the "Buy" and "Sell" parameters in the settings, move all positions to breakeven using the "Buy to breakeven" and "Sell to breakeven" buttons i
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Trading panel for scalping. Features Two languages (English, Russian). Adjustable panel scale. Two color schemes. Virtual trailing stop. Trailing stop. Averaging. Parameters Lot - lot size. Lot Button Step - step for changing the lot size using buttons. Take Profit - take profit. Take Profit Button Step - step for changing the take profit using buttons. Stop Loss - stop loss. Stop Loss Button Step - step for changing the stop loss using buttons. Trailing Stop - trailing stop. Trailing Stop But
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Experts
BF Climber - простой, но эффективный советник, который основан на пробитии определённых коридоров, использует и адаптируется под усреднённые показания цены за определённый промежуток времени. Настройки по умолчанию для EURUSD H4. Для других инструментов и временных периодов необходима оптимизация. Параметры: Buy - Включить покупки; Sell -  Включить продажи; Lots   - Размер начального лота; Risk   - Динамический лот % (0 - отключен); Buy TakeProfit  - Период для расчёта Тейк-профита покупок; Buy
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