BF Archer
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 12 December 2023
- Activations: 5
The EA works based on standard indicators.
Parameters
- Lot - initial lot size;
- Dynamic Lot - dynamic lot (0 - disabled);
- Take Profit - take profit;
- Stop Loss - stop loss;
- Trailing Stop - trailing stop;
- Trailing Step - step of the trailing stop;
- Slipping - slippage;
- Magic Number - identification number of the orders;
- Momentum Period - period of the Momentum;
- Momentum Price - price type of the Momentum;
- Moving Average Period - period of the МА;
- Moving Average Shift - shift of the МА;
- Moving Average Method - averaging method of the МА;
- Moving Average Price - price type of the МА;
- Stochastic Period %K - period of the K line of the Stochastic;
- Stochastic Period %D - period of the D line of the Stochastic;
- Stochastic Slowing - Stochastic slowing;
- Stochastic Method - averaging method of the Stochastic;
- Stochastic Price - price type of the Stochastic;
- Information - account information;
- The date of the beginning - initial date for the account information;