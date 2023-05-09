Algolution BTC

All users need to have a unique setting. Please contact us after purchase.

Should you have any trouble, please contact use immediately.

Introducing the BTC Strategy - a revolutionary trading system that blends together advanced indicators and sophisticated techniques for a comprehensive and high-performance trading experience. There is no Martingale added - just scalp in a controlled manner!


Risk management

We understand that risk management is crucial to trade successfully. To allow users manage trading profits and risks easily, you can input the lot size, stop loss mechanism and trailing mechanism in the command window. Below are a list of parameters you can control:

  • Lot size
  • Stop loss method (pips/%/ATR ratio)
  • Risk%, SL%, TP%, Trailing SL%, SL pips, Trailing pips
  • Maximum total loss, maximum loss per trade

For the details of the parameters, please contact us for the User Manual


Advice

This expert advisor is specifically designed for BTC market - 1h only. The parameters are optimised to give you an edge over other ordinary traders out there. Whether you are a professional trader or just getting started, you are always recommended to use a demo account to try it out before putting real money to test. We are confident that you will be thrilled with the results! So, what are you waiting for? Don't forget to leave us a 5-star review if it worked for you. Happy trading!


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5 (2)
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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