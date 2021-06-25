AIS Angle Trend Movement

The trend allows you to predict the price movement and determine the main directions of the conclusion of transactions. The construction of trend lines is possible using various methods suitable for the trader's trading style.

This indicator calculates the parameters of the trend movement based on the von Mises distribution. Using this distribution makes it possible to obtain stable values ​​of the trend equation. In addition to calculating the trend, the levels of possible deviations up and down are also calculated.

The indicator updates its values ​​in accordance with the current price values. His behavior is shown in the video:





Indicator parameters: