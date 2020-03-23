MQTDivergences
- Indicators
-
- Version: 100.1
- Updated: 23 March 2020
- Activations: 5
The function of this indicator is to confirm or cancel a possible rupture of a roof or floor.
Parameters: The periods serve to make the indicator functions faster or slower. You can modify the periods but the recommended ones are the ones that come by default or is 14-12.
- PeriodSentry: Number of Bars used for calculations (Recommended value 14).
- PeriodMedium: Number of average Bars used for calculations (Recommended value 12).
- BandSup: Superior Band (Recommended value 50).
- BandInf: Inferior Band (Recommended value -50).