Liquidity Indicator subho

Short Description:
An advanced reversal trading system that detects market turning points using  Liquidity Momentum combined with Price Action confirmation.

Overview:
The  Accurate Liquidity Pivot Signals indicator is designed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell setups. Instead of relying on lagging moving averages, this tool analyzes the internal  Liquidity Flow of the market to find hidden support (Demand) and resistance (Supply) zones.

It uses a unique Pivot detection algorithm on the Liquidity data and filters signals using real-time Candle Confirmation to ensure accuracy.

Key Features:

  1. Liquidity Pivot Detection: Identifies critical market peaks and valleys based on Liquidity momentum, not just price.

  2. Price Action Confirmation: A signal is only generated when the candle closes in the favorable direction (Bullish closing for Buy, Bearish closing for Sell), reducing false signals.

  3. Smart Cooldown System: Includes a customizable "Cooldown" feature to prevent signal spamming during chopping markets.

  4. Liquidity Zones:

    • Oversold Liquidity (< 40): potential Demand Zone.

    • Overbought Liquidity (> 60): potential Supply Zone.

  5. Non-Repainting: Signals are confirmed at the close of the bar and do not vanish.

How to Trade:

  • BUY Signal (Blue Arrow):

    • Liquidity drops into the Demand Zone (Value <= 40).

    • A Pivot Low is formed in the Liquidity flow.

    • The current candle closes Bullish (Close > Open).

  • SELL Signal (Red Arrow):

    • Liquidity rises into the Supply Zone (Value >= 60).

    • A Pivot High is formed in the Liquidity flow.

    • The current candle closes Bearish (Close < Open).

Input Parameters:

  • LIQUIDITY Period: Adjusts the sensitivity of the Liquidity calculation (Default: 6).

  • High/Low Left & Right: Defines the strength of the Pivot points.

  • Cooldown Period: Minimum number of bars to wait before a new signal can appear (Default: 10).

  • Show Signals: Toggle Buy/Sell arrows on/off.


