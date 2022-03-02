AIntel Swing Indicator

5

About AIntel

Is there are reason you select RSI 14 or 21? Is there a reason you select EMA 25? Is there a reason you pick these periods for these and any other indicators? Those numbers might have worked 10 or 20 years ago. They might be working for traiding certain currency pair in a certain timeframe.. But they DO NOT give you the best profit and outcome at all times all pairs all trades!

AInter is "automated inteligence" series indicators that optimize automatically for best profit so you don't need to think about it!

Don't spend time on optimizing your EA or indictoars - use indicators that optimize automatically!

No matter what chart or timeframe you are looking at it will optimize in miliseconds and will select best period which brings the best profit.

It works for:

  • Forex
  • Stocks
  • Crypto
  • CFD
  • more

All our idicators have a possibility to enable `plot profits' chart so you can see how the profits would look like if you would use ONLY this indicator. NO need to write an EA and test all periods - it's all embedded within the indicator itself! Combine multiple of our indicators in your EA and it will be self-optimizing EA for anything you traid and for any timeframe.


About "Swing" Indicator

This indicator finds the perfect entry and exit points based on the past. It then projects the same results for the future to give you good understading on when the swing will end and how long it will take.


It's great for:

  • Manual traiding
  • Automated traiding (note: this particular indicator does not update each bar with a signal right away - it does when price reaches certain level and then fills previous bars with the same color, however, once the color of the bar is determined it will NOT change it - therefore you can rely in it)


Good traiding!

Reviews 1
Detleff Böhmer
3061
Detleff Böhmer 2022.03.07 18:59 
 

Ein super Indikator, hatte die 120$ nach einer Stunde wieder verdient (15 Min Chart). Zusammen mit einem HMA, perfekt. Sehr genaue Signale, gute Arbeit, Danke.

