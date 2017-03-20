Watermark symbol background PRO

This utility displays the name of the current symbol and the current period in the chart background in a large font. It is very convenient, e.g. when you use multiple charts with different symbols, period or when saving a chart screenshot.

The information is displayed in two lines. In the first line, the chart symbol and current timeframe are shown in a larger font (e.g. AUDUSD,h1). In the second line, the full name of the current symbol is displayed in a smaller font (e.g. for GPBJPY it shows "Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen"). It is possible to hide the second line.

The background label is displayed in the center of the graph. If you change the size of the chart window and the background label has moved from the center, after a while it will move back to the center. It is possible to attach a watermark to the corner of the chart.

In addition, you can place the text information of the user in any corner of the chart to choose from.

You can display information about the account balance and the current spread (place to choose) on the chart.‌

In the upper-left corner, the tool displays information about the name of the broker, the client's name, account number, current leverage and stop levels allowed on this account.

In the settings you can change the font of text information, its size and color. Display of additional information can be disabled.





Indicator parameters

< Watermark Settings > - section with settings of transparent display of chart symbol and period

Font Size for the first row - font size for a short symbol name and chart period

- font size for a short symbol name and chart period Font Name for the first row - the name of the font for a short symbol name and chart period



- the name of the font for a short symbol name and chart period Show full name of the current symbol? - Show the full name of the current character?

- Show the full name of the current character? Font Size for second row - the font size for the symbol name

- the font size for the symbol name Font Name for second row - the name of the font for the symbol name

- the name of the font for the symbol name Font color - the font color for the symbol name and period

- the font color for the symbol name and period Placed Watermark in the center? - put a watermark in the center?

- put a watermark in the center? Location Watermark on the chart (corner) - the location of the watermark on the chart (angle)

- the location of the watermark on the chart (angle) Set X position for set Watermark - x offset for watermarking

- x offset for watermarking Set Y position for set Watermark - y offset for watermarking

< TagDisplayText Settings > - section for information text with the settings of the user

Tag display text? - permission to display text

- permission to display text Specify text - set text message

- set text message Font Size for set text - the font size for text message

- the font size for text message Font Name for set text - the name of the font for text message

- the name of the font for text message Font color for set text - font color for text message

- font color for text message Location Text on the chart (corner) - position of text on the chart (angle)

- position of text on the chart (angle) Set X position for set text - position on the X-axis for a text message (relative to the corner)

- position on the X-axis for a text message (relative to the corner) Set Y position for set text - the Y-position for text message (relative to the corner)

< TagInfoTrade Settings > - section with display settings of information about the current equity, balance and spread

Show information on trade? - permission to display trade information

- permission to display trade information Font Size for set information - the size of the font used for displaying trading information

- the size of the font used for displaying trading information Font Name for set information - the name of the font used for displaying trading information

- the name of the font used for displaying trading information Font color for set information - the color of the font for displaying trading information

- the color of the font for displaying trading information Location InfoTrade on the chart (corner) - location of trading information on the chart (angle)

- location of trading information on the chart (angle) Set X position for set information - position on the X axis to display trade data (relative to the corner)

- position on the X axis to display trade data (relative to the corner) Set Y position for set information - the Y position to display trade data (relative to the corner)

< TagInfoAccount Settings > - section with display account information display settings



Show information on the account? - permission to display your account information

Product

You can try the free: Watermark symbol background.