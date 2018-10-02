MultiSymbol Triple Screen Trading System MT5

4

Purpose

The indicator is intended for manual multi-currency trading based on the Triple Screen Strategy.

It works with any symbols located in the Market Watch window of the MT5: currencies, metals, indexes, etc.

The number of instruments can be limited by capacity of the МТ5's parameters. But if desired, you can create several windows with various set of instruments and parameters.


Operation Principle

The indicator uses the modified Triple Screen Strategy for determining trend direction in the third window via Awesome Oscillator, Moving Average or Stochastic Oscillator at the trader's discretion. The oversold/overbought level is determined in the second window via Stochastic indicator. We also use Stochastic indicator in the first window, but this time we are determining the best market entry point. As a result, we obviate the necessity to move pending orders according to the market (what the classical system requires) and can enter the market at once.


Target Audience

The indicator will be useful for those who prefer multi-currency trading.

If you use the Triple Screen Strategy, you have to analyze three time periods for each instrument. You need a lot of time to work with a large number of symbols. We created this indicator to facilitate this work. It independently analyzes all chosen instruments by three time periods. When it finds the required combination of parameters' values, it notifies a trader about a possibility to perform a trade.

The trader only needs to specify parameters which will be used by the indicator to check the possibility to perform the trade with given instruments.


Features

The indicator informs the trader about the possibility to perform the trade by means of a message popping up on the screen, sending message to an e-mail or a mobile terminal, or just by a sound notification.

The indicator works with current prices (uses the zero bar).

To reduce the CPU load, it is possible to customize the period for redrawing the indicator values.


Input parameters

  • Indicator_Position
    • myPosition - indicator location in the main window of the chart 
  • Visible_Symbols
    • Symbols - enter the instruments for tracking (separated by commas, without spaces)
  • Third_screen_Settings
    • ThTrendAO - trend direction based on the Awesome Oscillator indicator on the third screen (ON/OFF)
    • ThTrendMA - trend direction based on the Moving Average indicator on the third screen (ON/OFF)
    • ThCrossMA - price above/below the Moving Average indicator line on the third screen (ON/OFF)
    • ThTrendSt - trend direction based on the Stochastic Oscillator indicator on the third screen (ON/OFF)
    • ThCrossStLev - the main value of Stochastic Oscillator above/below the oversold/overbought level on the third screen (ON/OFF)
    • ThTF - timeframe of the third screen 
  • Second_screen_Settings
    • SeTrendSt - trend direction based on the Stochastic Oscillator indicator on the second screen (ON/OFF)
    • SeCrossStSig - intersection of the signal line by the main line of the Stochastic Oscillator on the second screen (ON/OFF)
    • SeCrossStLev - the main value of Stochastic Oscillator above/below the oversold/overbought level on the second screen (ON/OFF)
    • SeTF - timeframe of the second screen 
  • First_screen_Settings
    • FiTrendSt - trend direction based on the Stochastic Oscillator indicator on the first screen (ON/OFF)
    • FiCrossStSig - intersection of the signal line by the main line of the Stochastic Oscillator on the first screen (ON/OFF)
    • FiCrossStLev - the main value of Stochastic Oscillator above/below the oversold/overbought level on the first screen (ON/OFF)
    • FiTF - timeframe of the first screen 
  • Color_scheme
    • ClrTips - color for labels and the indicator grid
    • ClrText - color to indicate the instruments and periods
    • ClrUp - color for the bullish trend signals
    • ClrDown - color for the bearish trend signals
    • ClrNt - color for the neutral signals
    • ClrOff - color for the disabled signals

Display

  • green - buy signal;
  • red - sell signal;
  • orange - neutral signal;
  • gray - parameter is disabled.


How to use

Screenshots below indicate an example of trading using this indicator.

The indicator was developed for the contest of traders using manual trading based on the Triple Screen Strategy.


Reviews 1
Devonish
3278
Devonish 2020.05.12 15:32 
 

I've owned this for some time and don't understand why it hasn't had a positive review.

It does what is says and I find it useful for analysis.

As a trading system it doesn't offer up many opportunities, but I think its up to the individual to decide how to use the data.

I've deducted one star (4/5) as its pricey and seems prone to lock up my system (suggesting it demands a lot of resources).

I use it for analysis, then screen shot the result and close it down.

Recommended products
Currency Strength Monitor
Wael Tahar
Indicators
Currency Strength Monitor is a professional multi-currency strength indicator for MetaTrader 5 that analyzes and displays the relative strength of 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, JPY, CHF, CAD) in real-time. The indicator calculates strength values by aggregating price movements across 28 currency pairs and normalizing them using ATR, providing traders with a clear visual representation of which currencies are strengthening or weakening. Key Features: Multi-Currency Analysis — Monit
Pip Movement Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Stay ahead of market momentum with the Pip Movement Alert MT5, a versatile multicurrency indicator designed to track and alert traders on precise pip movements across multiple symbols, ideal for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities trading. Praised in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and highlighted in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its ability to detect sudden market shifts, this indicator is a must-have for traders seeking to capitalize on rapid p
FREE
Gamma Volatility Levels
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Indicators
Gamma & Volatility Levels Pro [XAUUSD Edition] – The indicator used by professional gold traders in 2025 Fully automatic indicator developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Displays in real time the most powerful institutional levels that move gold price every single day: • HVL (High Volatility Level) – Orange dashed line Dynamic extreme volatility level (20-period SMA + 1 standard deviation). Gold bounces or breaks this level 87 % of sessions with moves of +$40 to +$120. • CALL RESISTANCE – Blue
Session Atlas MT5
Andrei Strashko
Indicators
Session Atlas — Professional Trading Session Map for MetaTrader 5 Session Atlas is a powerful visual session indicator for MetaTrader 5 that turns your chart into a clear, structured map of the trading day. The market does not move the same way throughout the day. Asian, European, and American sessions often have completely different behavior, volatility, liquidity, and price rhythm. Session Atlas helps you see this structure instantly — directly on your chart. No manual drawing. No checking ses
FREE
Multi Timeframe Volatility Dashboard
Mikita Kupchyk
Indicators
Multi Timeframe Volatility Dashboard Free indicator for multi-timeframe volatility analysis Description Multi Timeframe Volatility Dashboard is a powerful and convenient tool for traders that allows instant assessment of current market volatility across 7 timeframes simultaneously. The indicator displays ATR (Average True Range) values and classifies volatility as **LOW, MEDIUM, or HIGH** relative to the average value over a specified lookback period. Key Features - Multi-timeframe analy
FREE
Multi Spread MT5
Matas Milevicius
Indicators
Multi Spread Panel is a practical MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays the live spread of multiple symbols in one compact panel directly on the chart. It is designed for traders who want to monitor trading costs quickly and clearly without switching between multiple charts or Market Watch windows. You simply enter the symbols you want to track, and the indicator shows their current spread in a clean table format. The panel is especially useful for: spread monitoring before trade entry comparing
FREE
Advanced Sessions Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
5 (1)
Indicators
MT5 Session Indicator: Track Global Market Hours with Precision Boost your trading strategy with this FREE Session Indicator for MetaTrader 5 , designed to help you effortlessly identify active trading sessions across global markets. Perfect for forex, stocks, and commodities traders, this tool highlights key market hours (Asian, European, North American, and overlaps) directly on your chart, ensuring you never miss high-liquidity periods. Key Features: Visual Session Overlays : Clear color-c
FREE
Crystal Volatility Monitor Spike Detection
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Indicators
Volatility Monitor – Real-Time Spike Detection Indicator Overview The Volatility Monitor is a lightweight and professional MT5 indicator designed to track sudden price movements and alert traders in real time. Whether you trade Forex, Gold, JPY pairs, or Crypto, this tool provides clear signals of market volatility using a combination of ATR-based auto detection or manual pip thresholds . By marking candles directly on the chart and sending progressive alerts, the indicator helps traders react q
FREE
Candle Body Power Et
Alexandru Gisca
Indicators
Candle Body Power — Real-Time Candle Body Strength Classifier | Juravvlik Trading Tools | CVET System Candle Body Power is a price action quality indicator that measures the body-to-range ratio of each candle and classifies its strength into three power levels in real time. Instead of just showing direction, it reveals how clean and dominant the current candle movement really is — giving you an instant read on candle body strength before the bar closes. CLASSIFICATION — THREE POWER LEVELS The
FREE
Gold Power GP
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicators
Gold Power G.P — Read Gold Price Action with Clarity Gold Power G.P is a specialized indicator designed exclusively for XAU (Gold) , providing a clear and dynamic visual representation of market movement and helping you understand changes in momentum and price behavior without overwhelming your chart with unnecessary complexity. The indicator displays market movement in a dedicated window with an intuitive visual presentation, allowing you to choose the display style that best suits your analys
On Balance Volume MTF Plus
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
OBV MTF I4EA   Institutional-Grade Volume Regime Indicator Most OBV indicators only tell you where volume was. OBV MTF I4EA turns raw volume into an actionable, multi-timeframe regime map that shows you where volume is moving right now —and whether it has room to run. What It Solves No More Overbought/Oversold Guesswork: Built around a rolling Dynamic Midpoint Engine , the indicator automatically adapts to changing market volatility to signal clean, objective trend regime shifts. Instant Multi-
Energy Gravity
Pavel Matseichyk
Indicators
Energy Gravity — User Guide Energy Gravity is a structural market analysis tool that visualizes the hidden energetic geometry of price. The indicator treats the market as a dynamic field of distributed mass, where past price interaction forms: attraction zones equilibrium areas structural tension probable return directions Core concept: Price does not move randomly — it interacts with accumulated liquidity and time. Energy Gravity shows where equilibrium is located, where liquidity is concentrat
KS Multiple Independent Strategies AutoTrading
Kulvinder Singh
Experts
Overview of KS Multiple Independent Strategies Auto Trading 1.9 EA This is a professional-grade MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed primarily for gold trading (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It supports multiple independent trading strategies, advanced risk management, and various filters to optimize performance. The EA emphasizes automation, profit protection, and integration with external tools like Telegram and Discord. It operates on any timeframe but is configurable for specific sessions and news
NomadAI
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Experts
Introducing Nomad AI: Your Expert Navigator for the Forex Markets Nomad AI is not just another grid trading system; it's an evolutionary approach that thrives in the real-world market. Designed to tap into the market's natural flow, Nomad AI eschews the traditional retrospective fitting approach. Instead, it leverages genuine market inefficiencies, turning the unpredictable market waves to your advantage with a strategy that's as mobile and adaptable as the nomad for which it's named. 3 copy o
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
Indicators
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
Hyperion FX AI EA
Golibjon Ergashev
Experts
HYPERION FX AI EA is a professional automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2370933 Overview HYPERION FX AI EA is built for traders who understand risk, discipline, and real market conditions. The system is fully focused on GOLD, allowing it to precisely adapt to its volatility, price behavior, and liquidity structure. This is not a universal multi-pair robot. It is a specialized trading solution
Sniper MTF Stochastic
Rohit Subhash Katake
Indicators
Sniper MTF Stochastic — All-in-One Multi-Timeframe Oscillating Dashboard & Main-Chart Signals Sniper MTF Stochastic is a high-precision multi-timeframe indicator for MetaTrader 5, engineered to deliver complete market alignment at a glance. By combining subwindow panel analysis with main-chart signal confluence, it eliminates clutter while giving traders a edge in entry precision and trend filtering. Key Features 4-in-1 Subwindow Panel Visualizer Displays four independent timeframe charts simu
Momentum BigMove v8
Pamela Ese Ogono
Indicators
Momentum BigMove v8 Overview Momentum BigMove v8 is a technical indicator designed to analyze price momentum and volatility. It is intended for use on liquid assets such as Gold (XAUUSD), major equity indices, and primary currency pairs. The tool utilizes an ATR-scaled sensitivity calculation combined with an EMA filter to identify periods of significant price movement. Core Features Momentum Analysis:   Identifies directional price changes based on user-defined sensitivity levels. Non-Repaint
Spread Session Timer Panel
Quoc Cuong Trieu
Indicators
ALGOTRIBE Spread Session Timer Panel (MT5) Utility indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays real-time spread and major Forex session times directly on the chart. **Main Features:** - Live spread monitoring based on current Bid/Ask prices - Tracks Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York sessions with start/end times and remaining duration - Automatic broker server time synchronization - Highlights active session - Clean, customizable on-chart panel **Customization:** - Toggle spread and timer displa
Correlation Analyzer
Oleg Peiko
Utilities
This script analyzes all symbols in Market Watch for a set timeframe. The result is displayed on the Experts tab and in the specified file. For more convenient viewing and editing, the result is displayed in a csv file. For the calculation, the Pearson formula is used. The value of the correlation coefficient of pairs close to 1 means that the pairs move almost identically. A value close to -1 means that the pairs move in the same way. This tool will be useful to those who use hedging due to the
Otkat
Mark Lapukha
Indicators
Стрелочный Индикатор OTKAT Оглавление Почему он работает? Фильтр "Уровня MACD" Фильтр "Времени" Фильтр "Круглых уровней" Оповещения (Alert, Push, Telegram) Результаты теста (EURUSD M5, Бинарки, 3 свечи) Что входит в покупку? Для кого это? Поддержка Привет. Представляю вам OTKAT — это стрелочник основанный на двух стратегиях, "Откат к Скользящей Средней" и "Откат в зону Перекупленности или Перепроданности WPR". Я протестировал его на парах EURUSD/GBPUSD на таймфреймах 
AutoStructure
Evgeniy Grebenuik
Indicators
AutoStructure — Your Key to Precise Market Entry in Forex! AutoStructure is a professional Forex indicator designed for traders who value precision, speed, and full control over the market. With just one click, you'll be able to: Automatically draw key support and resistance levels Visualize FVG zones (Fair Value Gaps) to spot profitable reversals Analyze Order Blocks across multiple timeframes Build Fibonacci levels based on real price action Perfectly suited for both scalpers and position t
MT5 Alert Telegram Notifier Pro Version
Denis Adha
Utilities
MT5 Alert Telegram Notifier PRO VERSION   is a specialized toolsdesigned for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. One of its key features is its ability to operate concurrently with Expert Advisors (EAs) on a single MT4 chart, combining the power of automated analysis with communication convenience. Sending Order Notifications to Telegram Groups or Channels:   This indicator has the capability to send real-time order notifications directly to the Telegram group or channel of your choice using the B
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Indicators
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
Indicators
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
Currency Strength Meter MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
Flug Gold Sniper MT5
Yeoh Kian Hui
Experts
FLUG — Professional Price Action EA for XAUUSD A precision-engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). FLUG identifies high-probability price-action setups using proprietary candle structure analysis, then manages every position with multiple configurable safeguards designed for serious traders and prop-firm accounts. Key Features - Built specifically for XAUUSD — all calculations tuned for 2-digit Gold pricing - Two switchable entry modes: Classic and Sniper Pullback - Struc
EA Swing Timing Breakout Smart Auto System
Hendrawanto Kobis
Experts
Short Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a smart Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend filtering, momentum timing, and dynamic risk management to capture high-probability swing and breakout opportunities. Full Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a professional trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5, suitable for traders who want a balance between automation, control, and disciplined risk management. This EA uses a trend-following and momentum confirmation approach ,
Swing detector trade
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Indicators
swing trading logic and professional MQL5 development at first glance. The candlestick chart in the center represents real market structure, showing both bearish (red) and bullish (green) movements. This highlights the indicator’s ability to capture medium-term price swings , not just short scalps. The transition from red candles on the left to green candles on the right visually communicates trend reversal and continuation , which is the core of swing trading. The curved arrows play an importa
FREE
Mega Spikes Max
Niccyril Chirindo
2.33 (3)
Indicators
Mega Spikes Max is a specialized indicator for Boom and Crash synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications. Features The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with Boom and Crash indices on M5 timeframe. Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL calcu
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.8 (158)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:  [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:  [Auto Trader]
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (6)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Scalper Vault MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Scalper Vault   is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME A
More from author
News Hunter Bot MultiDay
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
This expert Advisor is a more developed version of  News Hunter Bot OneTime . The EA places pending orders BuyStop and SellStop before the news release at a specified distance from the current price. The date and time of the news release is set in the EA parameters for a few days in advance. In total, you can set the time for 20 news. Also, the EA indicates how many minutes before the news you need to place pending orders and after how many minutes you should remove pending orders that have not
ZigZag Repaint Tracker
Aleh Sasonka
Indicators
The ZigZag Repaint Tracker indicator is a powerful tool for traders and analysts, which not only constructs the classic ZigZag but also carefully tracks all instances of its repainting across the entire historical dataset. Main features and advantages: Full history analysis: The indicator analyzes the entire available chart history, identifying moments when ZigZag changed its extremes, which allows understanding the dynamics and reliability of the constructions. Tracking repainting: Unlike stand
FREE
Step by step 123 hard MT5
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
A dealer with simple logic of opening orders and reliable closing control for advanced. The input signal is determined by only one indicator. Closing occurs on target profit. When drawdring first orders, the following appears. Maximum number of orders - no more than three in each direction. Settings for configuration: ----------- Trade Settings ----------- Quantity Lot 1 - the size of the first transaction Quantity Lot 2 - the size of the second transaction in the series Quantity Lot 3
Hunter on the channel breakout BuyStop SellStop
Aleh Sasonka
Utilities
Script Hunting for the Channel Breakout The script is designed for semi-automatic trading. It can place required number of pending BuyStop and SellStop orders with preset StopLoss and TakeProfit levels in one go. The script calculates the channel width using the ZigZag indicator and places a grid of pending BuyStop and SellStop orders according to specified settings. The first pair of pending BuyStop and SellStop orders is placed at the specified distance from the channel's borders. This distanc
FREE
Signal on the channel breakout
Aleh Sasonka
4 (1)
Utilities
An Expert Advisor. A channel breakthrough signal. Attach two horizontal lines to a chart: one for the upper channel line, name it < Up > the other one for the lower border, name it < Dn > Settings: sound = true - play a sound notification alert = true - show a dialog box containing user data comment = true - show a comment in the upper left corner of the chart print = false - print a message to the Experts log repet = 3 - number of times the sound file is played.
FREE
Hunter delete
Aleh Sasonka
Utilities
Script Deleting the Hunter The script is developed for fast deletion of pending orders, Up and Dn border lines, as well as arrows (symbols) which appear when an order is placed. Features: Can delete all pending orders of the current chart in one go Can delete all pending orders of the current account in one go Can delete only those orders which have specified magic number Can delete lines which show the channel's border, support and resistance levels marked Up and Dn Can delete all arrows (symb
FREE
MultiSymbol Triple Screen Trading System
Aleh Sasonka
Indicators
Purpose The indicator is intended for manual multi-currency trading based on the Triple Screen Strategy. It works with any symbols located in the Market Watch window of the MT4: currencies, metals, indexes, etc. The number of instruments can be limited by capacity of the МТ4's parameters. But if desired, you can create several windows with various set of instruments and parameters. Operation Principle The indicator uses the modified Triple Screen Strategy for determining trend direction in the
Hunter on the channel breakout Bot
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
Hunter on the channel breakout Bot The Expert Advisor places the necessary amount of BuyStop and SellStop pending orders with predefined StopLoss and TakeProfit levels at the specified time daily. The EA calculates the channel width using the ZigZag indicator and sets a grid of BuyStop and SellStop pending orders according to the specified settings. The first pair of BuyStop and SellStop pending orders is placed at a predetermined distance from the channel borders. The distance is set in the per
Dynamic Zigzag Levels
Aleh Sasonka
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays two nearest levels in real time. The one above the current BID price is a resistance level. The one below the current BID price is a support level. The levels are calculated by the standard ZigZag indicator. Application The indicator can be used as an assistant in manual trading to obtain data on the nearest support/resistance levels. The indicator can be used on any timeframe. When a displayed level is touched or broken through, an audio alert is triggered (specified in
Watermark symbol background PRO
Aleh Sasonka
Utilities
This utility displays the name of the current symbol and the current period in the chart background in a large font. It is very convenient, e.g. when you use multiple charts with different symbols, period or when saving a chart screenshot. The information is displayed in two lines. In the first line, the chart symbol and current timeframe are shown in a larger font (e.g. AUDUSD,h1 ). In the second line, the full name of the current symbol is displayed in a smaller font (e.g. for GPBJPY it shows
Hunter bot PriceLines Extra
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
This adviser can be used without optimization. To get started, you only need to install the desired risk (or the size of the lot) and regularly withdraw profit. For a start, you can install the trial version of the Expert Advisor Hunter bot PriceLines Lite , which will work on a real account with a minimum lot (and therefore with minimal risk). In this, the main version, all settings are available. EA is designed for fully automated trading. It spelled out the function of protection against most
Step by step 123 hard
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
A dealer with simple logic of opening orders and reliable closing control for advanced. The input signal is determined by only one indicator. Closing occurs on target profit. When drawdring first orders, the following appears. Maximum number of orders - no more than three in each direction. Settings for configuration: ----------- Trade Settings ----------- Quantity Lot 1 - the size of the first transaction Quantity Lot 2 - the size of the second transaction in the series Quantity Lot 3
Watermark symbol background PRO MT5
Aleh Sasonka
4 (1)
Utilities
This utility displays the name of the current symbol and the current period in the chart background in a large font. It is very convenient, e.g. when you use multiple charts with different symbols, period or when saving a chart screenshot. The information is displayed in two lines. In the first line, the chart symbol and current timeframe are shown in a larger font (e.g. AUDUSD,h1 ). In the second line, the full name of the current symbol is displayed in a smaller font (e.g. for GPBJPY it shows
Arbitrage Triangular Multi Bot MT5
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
The robot uses the logic of triangular arbitration. To work it, you need to choose a triangle of currency pairs, for example EURUSD_GBPUSD_EURGBP. The robot compares the basic cross-pair with its artificial analogue and trades towards the lag of quotations. The lag is calculated for each of the three currency pairs. The difference in quotations (spread) can be set in the settings. The adviser is multi currency, as it can trade at once with several triangles of currency pairs. The list of cross-
Filter:
Devonish
3278
Devonish 2020.05.12 15:32 
 

I've owned this for some time and don't understand why it hasn't had a positive review.

It does what is says and I find it useful for analysis.

As a trading system it doesn't offer up many opportunities, but I think its up to the individual to decide how to use the data.

I've deducted one star (4/5) as its pricey and seems prone to lock up my system (suggesting it demands a lot of resources).

I use it for analysis, then screen shot the result and close it down.

Reply to review