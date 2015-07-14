Hunter delete

Script Deleting the Hunter

The script is developed for fast deletion of pending orders, Up and Dn border lines, as well as arrows (symbols) which appear when an order is placed.





Features:

Can delete all pending orders of the current chart in one go

Can delete all pending orders of the current account in one go

Can delete only those orders which have specified magic number

Can delete lines which show the channel's border, support and resistance levels marked Up and Dn

and Can delete all arrows (symbols) left after placing and deleting orders





Usage:

Drag the script name on the chart from the navigator panel and specify required parameters in the window appeared.

Make sure that trading is allowed. Check the box on the second tab. Otherwise orders will not be deleted!





Adjustable parameters:

Only current symbol = true - delete pending orders of the current symbol only, false - all pending orders of the current account

- delete pending orders with a specified number, - delete pending orders with any magic number Magic number = number of an order to be deleted (magic)

number of an order to be deleted (magic) Remove line Up, Dn = true - delete Up and Dn lines, false - no

- delete and lines, - no Remove arrows = true - delete arrows, false - no





Comment:

The script displays the following comment in the upper left corner of an active chart:

script name

number of closed pending orders (current symbol)

or number of closed pending orders (all symbols)





The script can be used for deletion pending orders placed by following EAs and scripts:

Up and Dn signal lines can be used by Signal on the Channel Breakout EA for notifying a trader about crossing the calculated channel's border.