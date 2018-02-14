Watermark symbol background PRO MT5

4

This utility displays the name of the current symbol and the current period in the chart background in a large font. It is very convenient, e.g. when you use multiple charts with different symbols, period or when saving a chart screenshot.

The information is displayed in two lines. In the first line, the chart symbol and current timeframe are shown in a larger font (e.g. AUDUSD,h1). In the second line, the full name of the current symbol is displayed in a smaller font (e.g. for GPBJPY it shows "Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen").

The background label is always displayed in the center of the chart. If you change the size of the chart window and the background label has moved from the center, after a while it will move back to the center.

Additionally on the chart you can put text information in the lower-right corner.

In the lower-left corner, information about your account balance and current spread is displayed.

‌In the upper-left corner, the tool displays information about the name of the broker, the client's name, account number, current leverage and stop levels allowed on this account.

In the settings you can change the font of text information, its size and color. Display of additional information can be disabled.


Indicator parameters

< Watermark Settings > - section with settings of transparent display of chart symbol and period

  • Font Size for the first row - font size for a short symbol name and chart period
  • Font Name for the first row - the name of the font for a short symbol name and chart period
  • Font Size for second row - the font size for the symbol name
  • Font Name for second row - the name of the font for the symbol name
  • Font color - the font color for the symbol name and period
  • Line spacing coefficient WM (1=100% - no changes) - setting up of the Inters-line interval to display a symbol/tool ​​- an increase/decrease factor of interval

< TagDisplayText Settings > - section for information text with the settings of the user

  • Tag display text? - permission to display text
  • Specify text - set text message
  • Font Size for set text - the font size for text message
  • Font Name for set text - the name of the font for text message
  • Font color for set text - font color for text message
  • Set X position for set text - position on the X-axis for a text message (relative to the bottom-right corner)
  • Set Y position for set text - the Y-position for text message (relative to the lower-right corner)

< TagInfoTrade Settings > - section with display settings of information about the current equity, balance and spread

  • Show information on trade? - permission to display trade information
  • Font Size for set information - the size of the font used for displaying trading information
  • Font Name for set information - the name of the font used for displaying trading information
  • Font color for set information - the color of the font for displaying trading information
  • Set X position for set information - position on the X axis to display trade data (relative to the bottom-left corner)
  • Set Y position for set information - the Y position to display trade data (relative to the bottom-left corner)
  • Line spacing coefficient IT (1=100% - no changes) - setting up of the range interval to display information about the current Equity, Balance and spread - the coefficient of increase/decrease in the interval

< TagInfoAccount Settings > - section with display account information display settings

  • Show information on the account? - permission to display your account information
Reviews 1
Niainarinoa Aime Nomen Janahary
427
Niainarinoa Aime Nomen Janahary 2023.11.07 07:31 
 

This indicator is good but when using Time Frame M2, M3, M4, M6, M10, M20, H2 .... it says Unknown Please request an update

Recommended products
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Currency Strength Monitor
Wael Tahar
Indicators
Currency Strength Monitor is a professional multi-currency strength indicator for MetaTrader 5 that analyzes and displays the relative strength of 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, JPY, CHF, CAD) in real-time. The indicator calculates strength values by aggregating price movements across 28 currency pairs and normalizing them using ATR, providing traders with a clear visual representation of which currencies are strengthening or weakening. Key Features: Multi-Currency Analysis — Monit
Live Price With PNL
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
LIVE PRICE AND TOTAL PROFIT DISPLAY INDICATOR PERFECT FOR LIVE TRADING & SCREEN SHARING Designed specifically for day traders, scalpers, and live stream trading sessions This professional indicator provides real-time price display and comprehensive profit tracking directly on your chart - essential for high-frequency trading and live trading broadcasts. KEY FEATURES REAL-TIME PRICE DISPLAY Live bid price updates every second Professional formatting for all symbol types Special Gold/XAU formatti
FREE
Hidden CCI MT5
Christian Ricard
Utilities
This indicator allows to hide CCI oscillator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period Apply To Information on "Commodity Channel Index" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/commodity_channel_index ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and
FREE
Pip Movement Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Stay ahead of market momentum with the Pip Movement Alert MT5, a versatile multicurrency indicator designed to track and alert traders on precise pip movements across multiple symbols, ideal for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities trading. Praised in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and highlighted in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its ability to detect sudden market shifts, this indicator is a must-have for traders seeking to capitalize on rapid p
FREE
Safe Fund MT5
Nguyen Phuc Hung Thinh
Utilities
We use Price Action and Japanese Candlesticks at important price zones and standard times to open positions and use Risk/Reward: 1/2 - 0.2%/trade. Recommended symbol:    EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY. Contact me: Gmail: fifund.cuscare@gmail.com,   Facebook ,   Twitter ,   Instagram . Product:   Metatrader4 ,   Metatrader5 . Broker references:  Exness ,  ICMarket ,  FBS .
FREE
Summary Risk Target
Kholil Lurrohman
Indicators
The “Summary Risk Target” indicator is designed to show the total number of transactions made on a single pair. The transactions counted include active positions as well as pending orders . By setting a stop loss for each trade, this indicator displays the total potential risk (loss) that may be incurred. This helps traders easily understand their overall risk exposure without the need for manual calculations. Likewise, for take profit , if the TP level is defined—either in terms of pips or at a
FREE
Aegis Gold Dashboard
Ayman Ishaq Jundi Tawadros
Utilities
Aegis Gold Dashboard is a free, lightweight visual indicator created to help traders monitor key market conditions in a clean and professional way. This indicator is designed as a visual companion to automated or discretionary trading systems and does not execute any trades. Features: • Informational signal overview (non-executable) • ATR-based volatility display • Market session open / closed status • Real-time spread monitoring • Last closed trade overview • Simple market condition tips De
FREE
EPoCreW Super ORB H4 Indicator
Livhuwani Neville Ramovha
Indicators
Welcome to the EPo-CreW Forex Super ORB-H4 Indicator! This guide will teach you how to use this powerful tool to identify high-probability trading opportunities based on the market's first 4-hour opening range. Whether you're a beginner or experienced trader, this system will help you trade with more confidence and consistency. THIS IS A DEMO PRODUCT, IT WILL EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS FROM THE DAY OF INSTALLATION.  Full version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160926?source=Site
FREE
Spread Session Timer Panel
Quoc Cuong Trieu
Indicators
ALGOTRIBE Spread Session Timer Panel (MT5) Utility indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays real-time spread and major Forex session times directly on the chart. **Main Features:** - Live spread monitoring based on current Bid/Ask prices - Tracks Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York sessions with start/end times and remaining duration - Automatic broker server time synchronization - Highlights active session - Clean, customizable on-chart panel **Customization:** - Toggle spread and timer displa
WPR with 2 Moving Averages MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "WPR with 2 Moving Averages" for MT5, No Repaint. - WPR itself is one of the best oscillators for scalping. - "WPR and 2 Moving Averages" Indicator allows you to see Fast and Slow Moving Averages of WPR oscillator. - Indicator gives opportunities to see the price corrections very early. - It is very easy to set up this indicator via parameters, it can be used on any time-frame. - You can see Buy and Sell entry conditions on the pictures. - With PC and Mobile alerts on WP
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Indicators
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe, table-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies 46 types of candlestick formations. Each formation has its own image for easier recognition. The indicator includes popular patterns such as Engulfing, Hammer, Three Line Strike, Piercing, and Doji-like candles. You can check the full list of patterns in the screenshots below. Also you can
Gamma Volatility Levels
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Indicators
Gamma & Volatility Levels Pro [XAUUSD Edition] – The indicator used by professional gold traders in 2025 Fully automatic indicator developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Displays in real time the most powerful institutional levels that move gold price every single day: • HVL (High Volatility Level) – Orange dashed line Dynamic extreme volatility level (20-period SMA + 1 standard deviation). Gold bounces or breaks this level 87 % of sessions with moves of +$40 to +$120. • CALL RESISTANCE – Blue
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
Telegram Notification Worker
Metin Demirtas
Utilities
Telegram Notification Worker (v5.31) Telegram Notification Worker is a high-performance, professional utility designed to bridge the gap between your MetaTrader 5 terminal and Telegram. It acts as a dedicated background worker that forwards custom alerts, trade events, and system status messages from any of your Expert Advisors (EAs) directly to your Telegram chat or channel. Key Technical Features: Asynchronous Messaging Engine: Unlike standard notification scripts, this worker uses an asynchr
FREE
Nas US100 GEX Level Converter Cfd Mapping MT5
Stefan Norbert Rudolf
Utilities
ATTENTION: The Indicator cannot be backtested, as it is generated exclusively from live intraday calculations based on options flow. GEX Level Converter – Gamma Exposure Mapping for CFD Charts NASDAQ-100 edition — for US100 · NDX · NAS100 · USTECH and every Nasdaq-100 CFD equivalent Instantly see professional options-market levels directly on your MetaTrader Nasdaq-100 CFD chart. The GEX Level Converter translates the daily Gamma Exposure (GEX) zones of the NDX options market into precise pri
Ticks Downloader for MT5
Mounir Cheikh
Utilities
This tool allows you to export Ticks for any financial instrument available in MetaTrader 5. You can download multiple symbols into the same CSV file. You can also schedule the download frequency (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). There is no need to open multiple charts to get the latest data—the tool downloads the data directly. The CSV file will be stored in the following folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Select the symbols to download: Click an item to select or deselect it. Enter the CSV
FREE
GDS Renko Mirror MT5
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Mirror MT5 Multi-Scale Renko Structure Comparison for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Mirror MT5 is a premium Renko context indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders compare Renko market structure across different brick sizes and read whether movement looks clean, noisy, aligned or fragmented. The purpose of Mirror is not to generate buy or sell signals. The purpose is to help the trader understand how the same market movement appears through different Renko scales before making a manual dec
Ninja Trend Matrix MT5
Atsushi Katayama
Indicators
Ninja Trend Matrix MT5 Ninja Trend Matrix MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that brings multi-timeframe trend direction, relative strength and ATR-based volatility together in one dashboard. It helps you review the current market environment before making a discretionary decision or using another trading system. The indicator does not open, modify or close trades. It does not display entry arrows, take-profit levels, stop-loss levels, win rates or profit forecasts. Main features Classifies each se
FREE
TradeJournal AutoExporter
Mogae Ronald Sekwababe
Libraries
TradeJournal AutoExporter is a powerful utility designed for MetaTrader 5 that automatically captures and logs your trading activity in real time. Eliminate manual record-keeping and keep your focus entirely on the market. Key Features: Automated Data Capture: Instantly logs detailed trade statistics—including open/close prices, lot sizes, trade duration, commissions, swap, and profit/loss—the moment a trade closes. Seamless Exporting: Automatically saves your trade history into clean, structure
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.48 (31)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. VERSION MT 4 - More useful indicators The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: - To the right of the price (runs behind the price); - As a comment (in the upper lef
FREE
Line tracing
Paul, Matthieu Paturle
Utilities
Trace une ligne fléchée à la hauteur de votre choix, de la couleur de votre choix, sur la date d'aujourd'hui de 00h00 à 23h59 le même jour. Choisissez à quelle hauteur (en points) vous souhaitez la tracer, la grosseur de la ligne ainsi que la couleur et voila, traçage automatique. Paramètres  Choix Points Mettre le chiffre en point de votre ligne Couleur Choisissez la couleur de la ligne Style Plusieurs styles disponibles, défaut est Solide Grosseur Ligne Grosseur de Très fine a Très large, d
CCI Fixed Dual
Edoardo Centorame
Indicators
What is CCI FIXED DUAL CCI FIXED DUAL is a professional Trend Direction Filter, designed to accurately identify: the dominant direction of the market the structural quality of the movement the consistency between the main trend and acceleration phases It is not a direct entry indicator. It is not a classic oscillator. It is a context tool, designed to help the trader decide when to trade and when NOT to trade, drastically reducing noise and interpretation errors. Basic philosophy of CCI FIXED DU
Volatility Regime Monitor MT5
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Volatility Regime Monitor is a professional MetaTrader 5 dashboard for classifying current volatility with transparent, measurable context. It combines ATR, recent bar-range statistics and historical percentiles to show whether the market is compressed, normal or expanding without generating entry signals. MAIN FEATURES • ATR and recent range context • Historical volatility percentile state • Compression, normal and expansion classification • Historical regime table • Transparent thresholds and
Panel Anywhere with Server
Zhong Zhong Zi
Utilities
Panel Anywhere with Server is similar to the free version of Panel Anywhere but includes server files and allows you to edit the host URL. In the free version, the host URL is set to "forex.chjonline.com" and cannot be changed. With this version, you can build a complete client-server system in your local environment without worrying about data being sent elsewhere. Additionally, you’ll experience faster internet response times since you won’t be connecting to a server on the other side of the
Close by percentage MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets"   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open   one   additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following fu
CloseByTimeEA
Aleksandr Vasiutin
Utilities
CloseByTime Utility is a MetaTrader 5 service utility designed to automatically close open positions and delete pending orders at a specified time. It helps traders schedule the end of trading activity in advance, for example at the end of the day, before news releases, or before market close. The utility uses broker server time, supports weekday filtering, and can work with all symbols or only with a selected list of instruments. Features Automatically closes open positions at a specified time.
Position by Symbols Overview 5
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
The script opens a separate window and displays information about the current open positions in it. The informer will be useful to those who operate with a large number of positions open on different instruments in different directions. It allows you to quickly decompose the loading of the deposit by instruments, visually identify the most tense places in the aggregate position. For the exposed stop orders, it calculates the total risks and goals.
KS Fair Value Gap Alert
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
FVGs + Alerts is a Fair Value Gap detector and visualizer designed specifically for MetaTrader 5.  It helps traders identify and track price imbalances (Fair Value Gaps) that often act as key support/resistance or reaction zones in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT trading approaches. What is a Fair Value Gap (FVG)? A classic 3-candle Fair Value Gap forms when there is a strong imbalance between consecutive candles: Bullish FVG (potential support zone): High of candle [n-2] < Low of candle [n]
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (216)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (673)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
25% discount on the release of the tool: only for the next 3 buyers AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management T
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (167)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
4.5 (8)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! SIMPLE. FASTEST. INTUITIVE. MAX AUTOMATED. Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, a
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
Utilities
The Global Investing FX Terminal is an all-in-one FX dashboard for MetaTrader 5 — CB policy rates, CFTC COT positioning, carry rankings, economic surprises, options skew, retail sentiment, and correlations, thirteen panels in total — rendered on a single zero-flicker canvas overlay and refreshing every 10 seconds from one attached EA. No external software required. Professional FX analysis requires simultaneous access to data that normally lives in separate platforms: rate derivatives, governmen
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356404 - Farmed Hedge Yield V Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2357156 * Before purchasing, please feel free to send me a message if you have any questions about the product or setup. ** After purchase,  Contact me via private message to receive t
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Daily Trading Limiter
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (8)
Utilities
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
More from author
News Hunter Bot MultiDay
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
This expert Advisor is a more developed version of  News Hunter Bot OneTime . The EA places pending orders BuyStop and SellStop before the news release at a specified distance from the current price. The date and time of the news release is set in the EA parameters for a few days in advance. In total, you can set the time for 20 news. Also, the EA indicates how many minutes before the news you need to place pending orders and after how many minutes you should remove pending orders that have not
ZigZag Repaint Tracker
Aleh Sasonka
Indicators
The ZigZag Repaint Tracker indicator is a powerful tool for traders and analysts, which not only constructs the classic ZigZag but also carefully tracks all instances of its repainting across the entire historical dataset. Main features and advantages: Full history analysis: The indicator analyzes the entire available chart history, identifying moments when ZigZag changed its extremes, which allows understanding the dynamics and reliability of the constructions. Tracking repainting: Unlike stand
FREE
Step by step 123 hard MT5
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
A dealer with simple logic of opening orders and reliable closing control for advanced. The input signal is determined by only one indicator. Closing occurs on target profit. When drawdring first orders, the following appears. Maximum number of orders - no more than three in each direction. Settings for configuration: ----------- Trade Settings ----------- Quantity Lot 1 - the size of the first transaction Quantity Lot 2 - the size of the second transaction in the series Quantity Lot 3
Hunter on the channel breakout BuyStop SellStop
Aleh Sasonka
Utilities
Script Hunting for the Channel Breakout The script is designed for semi-automatic trading. It can place required number of pending BuyStop and SellStop orders with preset StopLoss and TakeProfit levels in one go. The script calculates the channel width using the ZigZag indicator and places a grid of pending BuyStop and SellStop orders according to specified settings. The first pair of pending BuyStop and SellStop orders is placed at the specified distance from the channel's borders. This distanc
FREE
Signal on the channel breakout
Aleh Sasonka
4 (1)
Utilities
An Expert Advisor. A channel breakthrough signal. Attach two horizontal lines to a chart: one for the upper channel line, name it < Up > the other one for the lower border, name it < Dn > Settings: sound = true - play a sound notification alert = true - show a dialog box containing user data comment = true - show a comment in the upper left corner of the chart print = false - print a message to the Experts log repet = 3 - number of times the sound file is played.
FREE
Hunter delete
Aleh Sasonka
Utilities
Script Deleting the Hunter The script is developed for fast deletion of pending orders, Up and Dn border lines, as well as arrows (symbols) which appear when an order is placed. Features: Can delete all pending orders of the current chart in one go Can delete all pending orders of the current account in one go Can delete only those orders which have specified magic number Can delete lines which show the channel's border, support and resistance levels marked Up and Dn Can delete all arrows (symb
FREE
MultiSymbol Triple Screen Trading System
Aleh Sasonka
Indicators
Purpose The indicator is intended for manual multi-currency trading based on the Triple Screen Strategy. It works with any symbols located in the Market Watch window of the MT4: currencies, metals, indexes, etc. The number of instruments can be limited by capacity of the МТ4's parameters. But if desired, you can create several windows with various set of instruments and parameters. Operation Principle The indicator uses the modified Triple Screen Strategy for determining trend direction in the
Hunter on the channel breakout Bot
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
Hunter on the channel breakout Bot The Expert Advisor places the necessary amount of BuyStop and SellStop pending orders with predefined StopLoss and TakeProfit levels at the specified time daily. The EA calculates the channel width using the ZigZag indicator and sets a grid of BuyStop and SellStop pending orders according to the specified settings. The first pair of BuyStop and SellStop pending orders is placed at a predetermined distance from the channel borders. The distance is set in the per
Dynamic Zigzag Levels
Aleh Sasonka
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays two nearest levels in real time. The one above the current BID price is a resistance level. The one below the current BID price is a support level. The levels are calculated by the standard ZigZag indicator. Application The indicator can be used as an assistant in manual trading to obtain data on the nearest support/resistance levels. The indicator can be used on any timeframe. When a displayed level is touched or broken through, an audio alert is triggered (specified in
Watermark symbol background PRO
Aleh Sasonka
Utilities
This utility displays the name of the current symbol and the current period in the chart background in a large font. It is very convenient, e.g. when you use multiple charts with different symbols, period or when saving a chart screenshot. The information is displayed in two lines. In the first line, the chart symbol and current timeframe are shown in a larger font (e.g. AUDUSD,h1 ). In the second line, the full name of the current symbol is displayed in a smaller font (e.g. for GPBJPY it shows
Hunter bot PriceLines Extra
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
This adviser can be used without optimization. To get started, you only need to install the desired risk (or the size of the lot) and regularly withdraw profit. For a start, you can install the trial version of the Expert Advisor Hunter bot PriceLines Lite , which will work on a real account with a minimum lot (and therefore with minimal risk). In this, the main version, all settings are available. EA is designed for fully automated trading. It spelled out the function of protection against most
Step by step 123 hard
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
A dealer with simple logic of opening orders and reliable closing control for advanced. The input signal is determined by only one indicator. Closing occurs on target profit. When drawdring first orders, the following appears. Maximum number of orders - no more than three in each direction. Settings for configuration: ----------- Trade Settings ----------- Quantity Lot 1 - the size of the first transaction Quantity Lot 2 - the size of the second transaction in the series Quantity Lot 3
MultiSymbol Triple Screen Trading System MT5
Aleh Sasonka
4 (1)
Indicators
Purpose The indicator is intended for manual multi-currency trading based on the Triple Screen Strategy. It works with any symbols located in the Market Watch window of the MT5: currencies, metals, indexes, etc. The number of instruments can be limited by capacity of the МТ5's parameters. But if desired, you can create several windows with various set of instruments and parameters. Operation Principle The indicator uses the modified Triple Screen Strategy for determining trend direction in the
Arbitrage Triangular Multi Bot MT5
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
The robot uses the logic of triangular arbitration. To work it, you need to choose a triangle of currency pairs, for example EURUSD_GBPUSD_EURGBP. The robot compares the basic cross-pair with its artificial analogue and trades towards the lag of quotations. The lag is calculated for each of the three currency pairs. The difference in quotations (spread) can be set in the settings. The adviser is multi currency, as it can trade at once with several triangles of currency pairs. The list of cross-
Filter:
Niainarinoa Aime Nomen Janahary
427
Niainarinoa Aime Nomen Janahary 2023.11.07 07:31 
 

This indicator is good but when using Time Frame M2, M3, M4, M6, M10, M20, H2 .... it says Unknown Please request an update

Aleh Sasonka
11330
Reply from developer Aleh Sasonka 2023.11.10 10:33
Thanks for your feedback, stay tuned for update.
Reply to review