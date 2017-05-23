Fractal divergence patterns

4.8

A fractal divergence is a hidden divergence, based on Bill Williams' fractals.

A bullish fractal divergence is a combination of two lower fractals, the last of which is located below the previous one, and, at the same time, two candles to the right of the Low of the last fractal have Lows higher than the previous fractal level (see screenshot 1).

A bearish fractal divergence is a combination of two adjacent upper fractals, the last of which is located above the previous one, but, at the same time, two candles to the right of the top of the last fractal have Highs lower than the first fractal level (see screenshot 2).

The FractalsDivergence_Pattern indicator displays bullish and bearish fractal divergences in the form of support and resistance levels, denoted by rectangles of the corresponding color. The height of each of the area is the price difference of the first and second fractals. The left border indicates the first fractal of the divergence, while the right border shows the last bar, referring to the second fractal, i.e. the bar which must be closed in order to register a pattern.

The resistance area is displayed in red (the "Color of bear pattern" parameter). Its lower boundary lies at the High of the second fractal (see screenshot 3).

The support area is displayed in blue (the "Color of bull pattern" parameter). The area's upper boundary indicates the Low of the second fractal (see screenshot 4).

The indicator signals can be used for trading both rebounds from the support and resistance levels, and their breakout. This depends on the trading tactics selected by the trader.


Indicator Parameters

  • Bars on the left - the number of bars on the left which have a lower High to register an upper fractal or a higher Low to register a lower fractal.
  • Bars on the right - the number of bars on the right which have a lower High to register an upper fractal or a higher Low to register a lower fractal.
  • Color of bull pattern - color to display the bullish fractal divergences.
  • Color of bear pattern - color to display the bearish fractal divergences.
  • Alert on pattern found? - enable/disable pop-up Alert windows when a pattern is found.
  • Notification on pattern found? - enable/disable sending push notifications when a pattern is found.
  • E-mail notification on pattern found? - enable/disable sending the e-mail message when a pattern is found.
  • The number of bars to display - the number of bars to display the indicator values. 0 - all available history.
Reviews 7
Jenifa Begam Rahumathullah
88
Jenifa Begam Rahumathullah 2022.11.28 07:48 
 

Good analysis!! Thanks you let us know about it for free.

alex303
14
alex303 2022.06.05 15:46 
 

I really liked the indicator - it shows divergences well

Ali irwan
5137
Ali irwan 2017.07.20 13:45 
 

verry nice,5 star

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Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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FractalDivergencePatterns
Ihor Herasko
5 (1)
Indicators
Фрактальная дивергенция - это   скрытая дивергенция, построенная на фракталах Билла Вильямса. Бычья фрактальная дивергенция представляет собой комбинацию из двух нижних фракталов, последний из которых расположен ниже предыдущего, и при этом две свечи справа от минимума последнего фрактала имеют минимумы выше уровня предыдущего фрактала (см. скриншот 1). Медвежья фрактальная дивергенция - это комбинация из двух соседних верхних фракталов, последний из которых расположен выше, чем предыдущий верхн
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Trend And Flat Identifier
Ihor Herasko
5 (1)
Indicators
General information The indicator determines the areas of flat and trending market states by comparing the average and current volatilities. Flat areas are rectangles of a user-defined color. It is easy to determine the maximum and minimum of the flat area, as well as its height in points. The beginning of each trend area is marked with an arrow indicating the direction of the trend. Tuning parameters 1. Averaging period - period for calculating average volatility 2. Color of flat region -
Fractals divergence channel
Ihor Herasko
Indicators
Канал фрактальной дивергенции базируется на   паттернах фрактальной дивергенции , представляя их в виде канала, границы которого изменяются в момент появления очередного паттерна. Верхняя граница канала соответствует верхней части последнего найденного медвежьего паттерна фрактальной дивергенции. Нижняя граница канала - это нижняя часть последнего найденного бычьего паттерна (см. скриншот 1). По отношению к индикатору   FractalDivergence_Patterns , канальная версия обладает теми же параметрами,
FREE
BearBullBalance
Ihor Herasko
Indicators
The indicator shows the number and ratio of ticks with the price growth and fall for each candle of the chart. The upper part of the histogram in the form of thin lines shows the number of price growth ticks (bullish strength), while the lower part shows the amount of price fall ticks (bearish strength). The thicker histogram bars is the difference between the strength of bulls and bears. A positive difference is displayed in green, and the negative one is red. The strength of bulls increases wh
FREE
Fractal Divergence Channel
Ihor Herasko
Indicators
Fractal Divergence Channel is based on the fractal divergence patterns , representing them in the form of a channel with the borders changing the moment the next pattern appears. The upper border of the channel corresponds to the upper part of the last found bearish fractal divergence pattern. The lower border of the channel is the lower part of the last found bullish pattern (see screenshot 1). Compared to the FractalDivergence_Patterns indicator, the channel version has the same parameters wit
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Charts Synchronizer
Ihor Herasko
4 (4)
Utilities
The "Chart synchronization" utility (the SynchronizeCharts indicator) can help traders in simultaneous trading on multiple financial instruments, as it automatically scrolls all or selected charts of the terminal according to the position of the master chart.  Four charts are shown in the screenshot 1. The EURUSD chart is the master chart, as the SynchronizeCharts indicator is attached to it. As a result, the other three charts are displayed on the timeline starting from 2017.02.17 23:15. Any fu
TemplateSwitcher
Ihor Herasko
5 (2)
Utilities
The TemplateSwitcher utility allows automatically switching the set of indicators and objects used on the chart depending on the current timeframe and/or symbol. It often happens that an indicator with a certain period is used on a chart of a higher timeframe, while the same indicator with an increased calculation period is required for a smaller timeframe. Of course, it is possible to open two charts of different timeframes with the required indicator periods. But what if duplication of charts
FractalDivergence
Ihor Herasko
Experts
The Expert Advisor generates trading signals based on the values of the FractalDivergence_Patterns indicator. A Buy signal is generated when the indicator detects a support level, and a Sell signal is generated when the resistance level is found (see Fig. 1: blue arrows show buying, red arrows show selling). The Expert Advisor does not require the indicator to be additionally used, and can display the appropriate support and resistance levels. Parameters The "Fractal divergence parameters" bloc
Structured Zig Zag
Ihor Herasko
Indicators
The indicator identifies ordered trend structures. Each structure consists of at least three waves: the formation of the primary movement, a rollback, and a breakout of the primary movement. One wave in the structure is considered to be the market movement between opposite price extremes, which corresponded to different positions of the points of the classic Parabolic Support And Reverse (PSAR) indicator relative to the closing prices of the candles: a point below the price - searching for a m
Template Switcher
Ihor Herasko
Utilities
Утилита TemplateSwitcher позволяет автоматически переключать набор используемых на графике индикаторов и объектов в зависимости от текущего таймфрейма графика и/или символа. Часто бывает так, что на графике старшего таймфрейма используется индикатор с одним периодом расчета, а для младшего таймфрейма этот же индикатор необходим с увеличенным периодом расчета. Можно, конечно же, открыть два графика разных таймфреймов с нужными периодами индикатора. Но что, если мы не можем позволить себе дублиров
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gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2023.08.09 15:34 
 

Good Indicator

Jenifa Begam Rahumathullah
88
Jenifa Begam Rahumathullah 2022.11.28 07:48 
 

Good analysis!! Thanks you let us know about it for free.

alex303
14
alex303 2022.06.05 15:46 
 

I really liked the indicator - it shows divergences well

Ali irwan
5137
Ali irwan 2017.07.20 13:45 
 

verry nice,5 star

[Deleted] 2017.06.13 10:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.05.30 10:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Joshua Mangold
417
Joshua Mangold 2017.05.25 14:37 
 

Surprised at how well this works, thank you for it being free.

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