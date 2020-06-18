Trend And Flat Identifier

General information

The indicator determines the areas of flat and trending market states by comparing the average and current volatilities. Flat areas are rectangles of a user-defined color. It is easy to determine the maximum and minimum of the flat area, as well as its height in points. The beginning of each trend area is marked with an arrow indicating the direction of the trend.

Tuning parameters





1. Averaging period - period for calculating average volatility





2. Color of flat region - the color of the rectangle to highlight flat areas





3. Use alert on signal - show or not the Alert window at the moment of trend registration





4. Send email on signal - send or not email message at the time of trend registration





5. Use notification on signal - send or not notifications at the time of trend registration