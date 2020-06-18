Trend And Flat Identifier

5

General information

The indicator determines the areas of flat and trending market states by comparing the average and current volatilities. Flat areas are rectangles of a user-defined color. It is easy to determine the maximum and minimum of the flat area, as well as its height in points. The beginning of each trend area is marked with an arrow indicating the direction of the trend.



Tuning parameters


1. Averaging period - period for calculating average volatility

2. Color of flat region - the color of the rectangle to highlight flat areas

3. Use alert on signal - show or not the Alert window at the moment of trend registration

4. Send email on signal - send or not email message at the time of trend registration

5. Use notification on signal - send or not notifications at the time of trend registration

6. Number of bars to display - the number of bars to display the indicators data
Reviews 2
Nadir Kasim Abdel Hameed
150
Nadir Kasim Abdel Hameed 2023.12.08 20:50 
 

Amazing Indicator!

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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FractalDivergencePatterns
Ihor Herasko
5 (1)
Indicators
Фрактальная дивергенция - это   скрытая дивергенция, построенная на фракталах Билла Вильямса. Бычья фрактальная дивергенция представляет собой комбинацию из двух нижних фракталов, последний из которых расположен ниже предыдущего, и при этом две свечи справа от минимума последнего фрактала имеют минимумы выше уровня предыдущего фрактала (см. скриншот 1). Медвежья фрактальная дивергенция - это комбинация из двух соседних верхних фракталов, последний из которых расположен выше, чем предыдущий верхн
FREE
Fractals divergence channel
Ihor Herasko
Indicators
Канал фрактальной дивергенции базируется на   паттернах фрактальной дивергенции , представляя их в виде канала, границы которого изменяются в момент появления очередного паттерна. Верхняя граница канала соответствует верхней части последнего найденного медвежьего паттерна фрактальной дивергенции. Нижняя граница канала - это нижняя часть последнего найденного бычьего паттерна (см. скриншот 1). По отношению к индикатору   FractalDivergence_Patterns , канальная версия обладает теми же параметрами,
FREE
Fractal divergence patterns
Ihor Herasko
4.8 (5)
Indicators
A fractal divergence is a hidden divergence , based on Bill Williams' fractals. A bullish fractal divergence is a combination of two lower fractals, the last of which is located below the previous one, and, at the same time, two candles to the right of the Low of the last fractal have Lows higher than the previous fractal level (see screenshot 1). A bearish fractal divergence is a combination of two adjacent upper fractals, the last of which is located above the previous one, but, at the same ti
FREE
BearBullBalance
Ihor Herasko
Indicators
The indicator shows the number and ratio of ticks with the price growth and fall for each candle of the chart. The upper part of the histogram in the form of thin lines shows the number of price growth ticks (bullish strength), while the lower part shows the amount of price fall ticks (bearish strength). The thicker histogram bars is the difference between the strength of bulls and bears. A positive difference is displayed in green, and the negative one is red. The strength of bulls increases wh
FREE
Fractal Divergence Channel
Ihor Herasko
Indicators
Fractal Divergence Channel is based on the fractal divergence patterns , representing them in the form of a channel with the borders changing the moment the next pattern appears. The upper border of the channel corresponds to the upper part of the last found bearish fractal divergence pattern. The lower border of the channel is the lower part of the last found bullish pattern (see screenshot 1). Compared to the FractalDivergence_Patterns indicator, the channel version has the same parameters wit
FREE
Charts Synchronizer
Ihor Herasko
4 (4)
Utilities
The "Chart synchronization" utility (the SynchronizeCharts indicator) can help traders in simultaneous trading on multiple financial instruments, as it automatically scrolls all or selected charts of the terminal according to the position of the master chart.  Four charts are shown in the screenshot 1. The EURUSD chart is the master chart, as the SynchronizeCharts indicator is attached to it. As a result, the other three charts are displayed on the timeline starting from 2017.02.17 23:15. Any fu
TemplateSwitcher
Ihor Herasko
5 (2)
Utilities
The TemplateSwitcher utility allows automatically switching the set of indicators and objects used on the chart depending on the current timeframe and/or symbol. It often happens that an indicator with a certain period is used on a chart of a higher timeframe, while the same indicator with an increased calculation period is required for a smaller timeframe. Of course, it is possible to open two charts of different timeframes with the required indicator periods. But what if duplication of charts
FractalDivergence
Ihor Herasko
Experts
The Expert Advisor generates trading signals based on the values of the FractalDivergence_Patterns indicator. A Buy signal is generated when the indicator detects a support level, and a Sell signal is generated when the resistance level is found (see Fig. 1: blue arrows show buying, red arrows show selling). The Expert Advisor does not require the indicator to be additionally used, and can display the appropriate support and resistance levels. Parameters The "Fractal divergence parameters" bloc
Structured Zig Zag
Ihor Herasko
Indicators
The indicator identifies ordered trend structures. Each structure consists of at least three waves: the formation of the primary movement, a rollback, and a breakout of the primary movement. One wave in the structure is considered to be the market movement between opposite price extremes, which corresponded to different positions of the points of the classic Parabolic Support And Reverse (PSAR) indicator relative to the closing prices of the candles: a point below the price - searching for a m
Template Switcher
Ihor Herasko
Utilities
Утилита TemplateSwitcher позволяет автоматически переключать набор используемых на графике индикаторов и объектов в зависимости от текущего таймфрейма графика и/или символа. Часто бывает так, что на графике старшего таймфрейма используется индикатор с одним периодом расчета, а для младшего таймфрейма этот же индикатор необходим с увеличенным периодом расчета. Можно, конечно же, открыть два графика разных таймфреймов с нужными периодами индикатора. Но что, если мы не можем позволить себе дублиров
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Nadir Kasim Abdel Hameed
150
Nadir Kasim Abdel Hameed 2023.12.08 20:50 
 

Amazing Indicator!

JJ1974
104
JJ1974 2020.06.18 21:25 
 

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