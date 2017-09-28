TemplateSwitcher

5

The TemplateSwitcher utility allows automatically switching the set of indicators and objects used on the chart depending on the current timeframe and/or symbol.

It often happens that an indicator with a certain period is used on a chart of a higher timeframe, while the same indicator with an increased calculation period is required for a smaller timeframe. Of course, it is possible to open two charts of different timeframes with the required indicator periods. But what if duplication of charts of the same symbol cannot be afforded? In this case, it remains only to switch between the two timeframes, constantly reconfiguring the chart template.

However, if you attach TemplateSwitcher to the chart, it will be sufficient to create all the required templates for any chart timeframes and symbols once, and then forget about the reconfiguration of the chart appearance whenever its timeframe is switched.

The chart template can be created by pressing the button, which appears in the bottom right corner of the chart when hovered by mouse (se screenshot 1). Pressing the button saves the template (see screenshot 2). The template will be automatically loaded when switching to the EURUSD H1 chart.


Parameters

The utility can be used for creating templates, which depend on the symbols and timeframes, or depend solely on timeframes. To do this, simply select the required option to separate templates in the "Templates difference" parameter.

If the "By symbol and timeframe" option is selected, then each symbol will have individual templates for all timeframes used. In other words, the EURUSD H1 template will not be used for any other symbol, i. e. opening a GBPUSD H1 chart will not give the chart appearance configured for EURUSD H1.

In case the "By timeframe only" option is selected, the loaded and saved templates will be the same for all symbols used. For example, after creating a template on the EURUSD H1 chart and later attaching the utility to the GBPUSD H1 chart, the chart will look the same as previously configured for EURUSD H1.

The "Templates name suffix" parameter allows you to create different templates for the same symbol. For example, you can install the utility on two GBPUSD charts, but on each of them use a different suffix for the template name. In this case, different templates will be used for each chart. If, within the same symbol, the difference in patterns is not required, then the parameter must be left blank, as by default.

The "Hide save button" parameter allows you to control the visibility of the button to save the template. By default, the button appears only when you hover over the lower right corner of the chart. For cases where other indicators / experts do not provide the ability to track the mouse cursor, this parameter should be set to "No". Then the button will always be visible on the chart.

Reviews 2
Trader mql5
1325
Trader mql5 2019.09.12 04:34 
 

Wow. What magic! Ihor makes GREAT products. Pity he stopped developing lately. Have all except the Fractal Div EA, will test soon.

fxcommentary
1928
fxcommentary 2017.11.11 09:58 
 

Very usefull tool, simplifies monitoring the markets.

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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
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FractalDivergencePatterns
Ihor Herasko
5 (1)
Indicators
Фрактальная дивергенция - это   скрытая дивергенция, построенная на фракталах Билла Вильямса. Бычья фрактальная дивергенция представляет собой комбинацию из двух нижних фракталов, последний из которых расположен ниже предыдущего, и при этом две свечи справа от минимума последнего фрактала имеют минимумы выше уровня предыдущего фрактала (см. скриншот 1). Медвежья фрактальная дивергенция - это комбинация из двух соседних верхних фракталов, последний из которых расположен выше, чем предыдущий верхн
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Trend And Flat Identifier
Ihor Herasko
5 (1)
Indicators
General information The indicator determines the areas of flat and trending market states by comparing the average and current volatilities. Flat areas are rectangles of a user-defined color. It is easy to determine the maximum and minimum of the flat area, as well as its height in points. The beginning of each trend area is marked with an arrow indicating the direction of the trend. Tuning parameters 1. Averaging period - period for calculating average volatility 2. Color of flat region -
Fractals divergence channel
Ihor Herasko
Indicators
Канал фрактальной дивергенции базируется на   паттернах фрактальной дивергенции , представляя их в виде канала, границы которого изменяются в момент появления очередного паттерна. Верхняя граница канала соответствует верхней части последнего найденного медвежьего паттерна фрактальной дивергенции. Нижняя граница канала - это нижняя часть последнего найденного бычьего паттерна (см. скриншот 1). По отношению к индикатору   FractalDivergence_Patterns , канальная версия обладает теми же параметрами,
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Fractal divergence patterns
Ihor Herasko
4.8 (5)
Indicators
A fractal divergence is a hidden divergence , based on Bill Williams' fractals. A bullish fractal divergence is a combination of two lower fractals, the last of which is located below the previous one, and, at the same time, two candles to the right of the Low of the last fractal have Lows higher than the previous fractal level (see screenshot 1). A bearish fractal divergence is a combination of two adjacent upper fractals, the last of which is located above the previous one, but, at the same ti
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BearBullBalance
Ihor Herasko
Indicators
The indicator shows the number and ratio of ticks with the price growth and fall for each candle of the chart. The upper part of the histogram in the form of thin lines shows the number of price growth ticks (bullish strength), while the lower part shows the amount of price fall ticks (bearish strength). The thicker histogram bars is the difference between the strength of bulls and bears. A positive difference is displayed in green, and the negative one is red. The strength of bulls increases wh
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Fractal Divergence Channel
Ihor Herasko
Indicators
Fractal Divergence Channel is based on the fractal divergence patterns , representing them in the form of a channel with the borders changing the moment the next pattern appears. The upper border of the channel corresponds to the upper part of the last found bearish fractal divergence pattern. The lower border of the channel is the lower part of the last found bullish pattern (see screenshot 1). Compared to the FractalDivergence_Patterns indicator, the channel version has the same parameters wit
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Charts Synchronizer
Ihor Herasko
4 (4)
Utilities
The "Chart synchronization" utility (the SynchronizeCharts indicator) can help traders in simultaneous trading on multiple financial instruments, as it automatically scrolls all or selected charts of the terminal according to the position of the master chart.  Four charts are shown in the screenshot 1. The EURUSD chart is the master chart, as the SynchronizeCharts indicator is attached to it. As a result, the other three charts are displayed on the timeline starting from 2017.02.17 23:15. Any fu
FractalDivergence
Ihor Herasko
Experts
The Expert Advisor generates trading signals based on the values of the FractalDivergence_Patterns indicator. A Buy signal is generated when the indicator detects a support level, and a Sell signal is generated when the resistance level is found (see Fig. 1: blue arrows show buying, red arrows show selling). The Expert Advisor does not require the indicator to be additionally used, and can display the appropriate support and resistance levels. Parameters The "Fractal divergence parameters" bloc
Structured Zig Zag
Ihor Herasko
Indicators
The indicator identifies ordered trend structures. Each structure consists of at least three waves: the formation of the primary movement, a rollback, and a breakout of the primary movement. One wave in the structure is considered to be the market movement between opposite price extremes, which corresponded to different positions of the points of the classic Parabolic Support And Reverse (PSAR) indicator relative to the closing prices of the candles: a point below the price - searching for a m
Template Switcher
Ihor Herasko
Utilities
Утилита TemplateSwitcher позволяет автоматически переключать набор используемых на графике индикаторов и объектов в зависимости от текущего таймфрейма графика и/или символа. Часто бывает так, что на графике старшего таймфрейма используется индикатор с одним периодом расчета, а для младшего таймфрейма этот же индикатор необходим с увеличенным периодом расчета. Можно, конечно же, открыть два графика разных таймфреймов с нужными периодами индикатора. Но что, если мы не можем позволить себе дублиров
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Trader mql5
1325
Trader mql5 2019.09.12 04:34 
 

Wow. What magic! Ihor makes GREAT products. Pity he stopped developing lately. Have all except the Fractal Div EA, will test soon.

fxcommentary
1928
fxcommentary 2017.11.11 09:58 
 

Very usefull tool, simplifies monitoring the markets.

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