Just Panel Trader

JustPanelTrader is an EA for trading manually using Graphic Objects that is easy to use. 

Trading is done by clicking the button on the panel

Button consists of

Sell: To place a Sell order

Buy: To place a Sell order

SellLimit: To install a Sell order

SellStop: To install a Sell Pending Order

CloseAll: To close all orders and pending orders

ClosePendingOrder: To delete all pending orders

CloseSell: To close all Sell orders

Close Buy: To close all Buy orders


TextBox consists of

LotRatio: to determine the lot of the existing balance

LotTrading: lot used in the next order

Stoploss: point value at Stoploss

TakeProfit: point value on Takeprofit

TrailingStop: point value on Trailing Stop:

Value point at the price on the pending order

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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
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Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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4.09 (11)
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