Just Panel Trader
- Utilities
-
Agung ImaduddinI am an EA programmer. I am using my EA to execute my trading.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
JustPanelTrader is an EA for trading manually using Graphic Objects that is easy to use.
Trading is done by clicking the button on the panel
Button consists of
Sell: To place a Sell order
Buy: To place a Sell order
SellLimit: To install a Sell order
SellStop: To install a Sell Pending Order
CloseAll: To close all orders and pending orders
ClosePendingOrder: To delete all pending orders
CloseSell: To close all Sell orders
Close Buy: To close all Buy orders
TextBox consists of
LotRatio: to determine the lot of the existing balance
LotTrading: lot used in the next order
Stoploss: point value at Stoploss
TakeProfit: point value on Takeprofit
TrailingStop: point value on Trailing Stop:
Value point at the price on the pending order