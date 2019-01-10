Just Copier Pro MT5

If you want to share your trading signal, but you do not want to distribute your investor password, this product is fit with you. 

"Just copier Pro" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC or over the internet.

One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots.

In "Globe" mode, the signal provider (master) have to give the password to signal receiver,

(the password that is set in slave side should be same with the password in the master side).

And also, you have to input "http://fxina.hostingerapp.com" as allowed URL in terminal Tools - Options - Expert Advisors. 

Any type of copy is available.

MT4 -> MT5

MT4 -> MT4

MT5 -> MT5

MT5 -> MT4

If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just Copier Pro MT4" and "Just Copier Pro MT5" separately.

Just Copier Pro can copy Pending Orders, Stoploss and Takeprofit.

In one terminal, "Just Copier Pro" can be functioning as a Master and at the same time also as a Slave. So that Just Copier Pro can be used as a tool to copy trading as a Slave and then immediately send trading signals as a Master.

Slave mode can copy several Masters.

Button on Master / Slave: shows Running / Stop


Special features:

Prefix: mark at the beginning of the symbol

Suffix: sign at the end of the symbol


Copy mode:

ByTicket: Copy trading based on each Order Ticket on the Master (for using on hedging account)

BySymbol: Copy trading based on Order Symbols that OP on the Master (for using on hedging account and netting account)


Copy Buy: true / false

Copy Sell: true / false

Copy Stop Loss: true / false

Copy Take Profit: true / false

Copy Pending Orders: true / false

Reverse Trading: to copy trading in opposite directions, including pending orders (Buy <> Sell, BuyLimit <> SellStop, BuyStop <> SellLimit)


Lot Multiply - copy of trades with the lot size increased by the specified multiplier.

Timer (in seconds) - event generation period of the timer for the copier operation. The greater the period, the less the load on the terminal.

Recommended products
QuickCopy MT5 Local Trade Copier
Ahmad Idris Yahaya
Utilities
QuickCopy – Simple MT5 Local Trade Copier with Volume Factor QuickCopy is a lightweight and efficient MT5 local trade copier designed for traders who want to copy trades between accounts on the same computer quickly and reliably. With its simple setup and intuitive interface, QuickCopy makes managing multiple accounts easier than ever. Key Features: Local Account Copying: Instantly copies trades from your master account to one or more client accounts running on the same computer. Volume Factor A
Copy Trader Pro FAST 1 MT5
Ata Dandul
Utilities
CopyTrader Pro FAST MT5 — FREE Real-Time Trade Copier | MT4 ↔ MT5 Cross-Platform | 20ms Latency CopyTrader Pro FAST is a professional trade copier Expert Advisor that copies trades between MetaTrader terminals in real time using a high-speed file-based communication system. No VPS, no network setup, no DLL — just attach and copy. FREE VERSION : Copies up to 1 trade at a time. Upgrade to Full version for unlimited copying. Key Features 20ms refresh rate — independent of tick arrival, uses
FREE
Copy Local Pro
Algori Systems FZ-LLC
Utilities
Copy Local Pro — Ultra Fast MT5 Local Trade Copier Copy Local Pro is a high-speed local trade copier for MetaTrader 5 that instantly replicates trades between multiple MT5 accounts on the same PC or VPS. Overview Execute trades on one account and automatically copy them to multiple accounts in real time. The copier runs entirely locally, providing ultra-low latency, stable execution, and full control over risk management without external servers. Key Features Fast local trade copying with near-
Professional MultiMaster Trade Copier
Zbynek Liska
Utilities
Fox Wave Pro Copier - Professional Multi-Master Trade Copier Copy trades from multiple Master accounts simultaneously with advanced risk management Key Features Multi-Master Architecture Copy from unlimited master accounts simultaneously Automatic master account detection or manual configuration Real-time trade synchronization via file system Independent risk management for each master Advanced Risk Management Individual risk settings per master account Automatic lot size calculation based
Trade Copier Pro for MT5
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Utilities
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier – Fast and Reliable Trade Copying Solution The MT5 Trade Copier is a powerful tool designed to copy trades seamlessly between MetaTrader 5 accounts with minimal latency and high accuracy. Built for speed, flexibility, and ease of use, the copier works across different brokers, even when symbols use different prefixes or suffixes. This Expert Advisor is suitable for professional traders, signal providers, fund managers, and traders who manage multiple accounts. Key Featur
Parabolic Multimarket Iron Fist
Wycliffe Wanjala Wanyonyi
Experts
FIRST, THIS EA IS A MULTIMARKET SCANNER AND ITS PERFORMANCE CAN ONLY EXAMINED USING VISUAL MODE (SET OPTIMIZATION TO DISABLED AND CHECK VISUAL MODE). THE EA LEVERAGE TAKE PROFITS FROM FLOATING POSITIONS IN DIFFERENT MARKETS, THIS ABILITY MAKES IT STANDOUT THIS EA IS FOR INDIVIDUALS HAVING ATLEAST $10000 IN THEIR ACCOUNT (EXPECT A DRAWDOWN OF ABOUT 10% IN WORST CASE SCENARIOS) THE EA IS GOOD FOR PROP FIRMS IF YOUR ACCOUNT IS ABOUT 1K, use this EA instead  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14
Remote Copier
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Utilities
EA REMOTE COPIER Copy Your Trades Across Different VPS — Fast, Secure & Reliable EA Remote Copier is a professional Expert Advisor designed to automatically copy trading activity between different VPS, trading accounts, and locations through the Internet . It is suitable for traders, money managers, signal providers, and anyone who needs to synchronize trades across multiple accounts efficiently. Please download master EA here =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/190758 User Manual :  
Copier Lots Fast And Multi NoInterface MT5
Kaijun Wang
Utilities
Interfaceless documentary EA. It has been operating stably and efficiently for more than 5 years, and has accumulated many customers. Copier Advanced Version (On sale) Copier-MT4-FULL(click to download) Copier-MT5-FULL(click to download) MT4->DEMO Try(click to download) MT5->DEMO Try(click to download) Copier Interface Version Copier-MT4-FULL(click to download) Copier-MT5-FULL(click to download) MT4->DEMO Try(click to download) MT5->DEMO Try(click to download) Copier No Interface Version Copier
Trade Copier Professional MT5
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
The Real King of Gold
Ilham Akbar Muhammad
Experts
The Real King of Gold MT5 The Real King of Gold is an advanced, fully automated trading algorithm engineered exclusively for trading Gold ( XAUUSD / GOLD ) on the 1-Minute (M1) timeframe . Utilizing a highly sophisticated ATR-based impulse detection mechanism paired with an aggressive mathematical compounding matrix, this Expert Advisor is designed to capture massive trend expansions with an exceptional Risk-to-Reward profile. Unlike conventional EAs that rely on dangerous Martingale or Grid
Just Copier MT5
Agung Imaduddin
4.75 (4)
Utilities
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Local Trade Sync Copier
Soma Matsushita
Utilities
Local Trade Sync Copier is a local trade synchronization utility for copying trading activity between MetaTrader 5 accounts running on the same computer or VPS. It supports both one-to-one synchronization and one-to-many synchronization, allowing one Source account to distribute its trading activity to multiple independent Receiver accounts. This product does not generate trading signals or trading strategies. Account A acts as the Source, while one or more Account B terminals act as Receiver
MetaToolsLab Cloud Copier For MT5 Master EA
Mr Valentin Michel Draperi
Utilities
Copy your MT5 trades to accounts anywhere in the world with the   MetaToolsLab Master EA . Unlike local copiers that only work between terminals on the   same   PC or VPS, MetaToolsLab uses a secure cloud relay — so you can broadcast your trades to followers across   different computers, VPS providers, brokers, and continents , with   sub-second delivery   and   no broker passwords . Whether you're a signal provider, a multi-account trader, or an account manager, the Master EA installs in about
FREE
EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Utilities
EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT5: The Ultimate DLL-Free Trade Duplicator Are you tired of complicated trade copiers that require unsafe external DLLs, crash your terminal, or confuse you with separate "Master" and "Client" files? Experience the next generation of trade copying with EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT4. Engineered for maximum stability, lightning-fast execution, and ultimate simplicity, this utility allows you to seamlessly copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Wind
King Trade Copier
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
KingCopier – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier for MetaTrader (Master + Slave) KingCopier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to see the real cop
Sweet Apple Pro Max
Dang Quoc An
Experts
Sweet Apple Pro Max 2.1 - Long term profit Please read before using:  Gaining 30 40 50 even 100% profit within a day and then lose all, have you ever in that situation, or you ever saw someone still in that endless loop, x2 x3 profit then they have nothing. Hey my friend, stop thinking like that anymore, we will never be alive in this market if you are still thinking that you can become a millionaire quickly. Therefore, I am here to tell you these things We can not make profit con
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.56 (27)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Equinox Session Scalper MT5
Panupong Suparatchadech
Experts
### EQUINOX SESSION SCALPER MT5 — The Triple-Filter Momentum Engine Trade XAUUSD Only Are you tired of Expert Advisors that use dangerous grid systems, hold massive drawdowns, or blow up accounts during high-impact news?  **Equinox Session Scalper** is a professional-grade, data-driven algorithmic trading system engineered for stable portfolio compounding. It is built strictly around **Multi-Timeframe Trend Alignment** and **Intraday Momentum Breakouts**.  Equinox does NOT trade blindly 24/
Sunan Giri For MT5
Victor Adhitya
5 (5)
Experts
Sunan Giri EA for MT5 by Victoradhitya Risk Disclosure : Futures, Forex, Stock, Crypto and Derivative trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. I am not responsible for any financial losses you may incur by using this EA! ea uses a no martingle strategy or martingale strategy depends on your set every trade always uses a hidden SL EA has back test for 5 years Minimum balance $1000
FREE
Gold Hunter Pro Institutional Breakout EA
Tariq Shahzad
Experts
Gold Hunter Pro Gold Hunter Pro is a specialized XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for the M15 timeframe. Unlike dangerous grid bots, this algorithm uses a fixed Stop Loss on every trade and a smart partial close system to secure profits early. It is optimized specifically to assist in consistent growth for smaller balance accounts. Key Features High Profit Factor: Validated on high-quality real tick data. Capital Protection: Focuses on maintaining a low historical drawdown (under 2%) to protect yo
Easy Trade Copy Client MT5
Krutik Piyushkumar Parekh
Utilities
Easy Trade Copy (Client / Receiver) The easiest and most reliable way to copy trades to your account without missing a beat. If you want to copy trades from a master account to your own account, you need a tool you can trust. Most copiers glitch, miss trades, or accidentally open duplicates when your internet drops or your computer restarts. The Easy Trade Copy is built differently. It is a "smart" copier that double-checks every single trade to make sure your account perfectly matches the mast
Supreme Copy Trade MT5 All In One
Andre Marques
Utilities
SUPREME COPY TRADE - ALL IN ONE The Fastest and Most Complete Copier for MetaTrader 5 Latency of only 100ms, up to 20x faster than common trade copiers. While other copiers take 2, 3 or even 5 seconds to replicate a trade, SUPREME COPY TRADE acts in just 100 milliseconds. Speed Comparison Common copiers: 2000ms Competitors: 500ms SUPREME COPY TRADE: 100ms (up to 20x faster) How We Achieve This Speed Instant event detection technology that reacts at the exact moment of the trade. Intelligent ver
Veniqor Smart Trade Copier PRO
Jan Stepan
Utilities
VENIQOR Smart Trade Copier PRO is more than a simple MT5 trade copier. It combines fast local trade synchronization with flexible risk management, Account Protection and optional News Protection for every Receiver account. As with our other VENIQOR products, we welcome useful customer feedback and are happy to implement meaningful improvements and new features whenever possible. The same EA works as both Master and Receiver . One Master can copy trades to multiple Receivers running on the same
Ultra Sync Trade Copier MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Utilities
Copy trades between MT5 multi accounts and MT4  multi accounts  on the same computer — instantly, reliably, completely offline. Trade once on the Master account and up to 100 Receiver accounts follow in about 5–10 ms speed. No internet bridge, no cloud service, no DLLs, no complicated setup. One EA does everything: attach it to a chart, choose Master or Receiver, and you are done. USER GUIDE How to Install Two or More MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Terminals on One Windows PC? To copy trades between MT5
Trade Copier Global MT5
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (4)
Utilities
This Copier allows you to copy trades between Metatrader terminals even when they are installed on separate computers.  Having both MT4 and MT5 versions of the Copier makes it possible to send trades from MT4 to MT5 and vice versa. Demo version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/39290 MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/19928 Only Hedging Accounts are supported! Netting Accounts are not! Features Fast execution (~1 sec,  depending on location/broker) Automatic symbol prefi
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Experts
BTC Master Pro – Your trusted partner in disciplined Bitcoin trading. The new version is now enhanced with OpenAI artificial intelligence , delivering smarter execution and improved trade filtering in volatile crypto conditions. This professional Expert Advisor is built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 , focusing on structured execution, controlled exposure, and intelligent risk management. Price: $499  →  Next: $699  →  Final: $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE OpenAI-Powered Exec
DYJ TradePanelMT5
Daying Cao
Utilities
DYJ TradePanelMT5 allows you to perform trading operations ,opening market positions, placing pending orders, removing pending orders, and closing all positions When you use the "DYJ TradePanelMT5" to make a mistake in the direction of manual trading, you can cooperate with our remote order rescue service to turn the order back into profit. Parameters Volume = 0.01  - - default volume; InpTP    = 1200 -- default takeprofit POINTS; InpSL       = 600 -- default stop loss POINTS; InpStep  = 200 -- 
Smart Nest Egg
Edy Yusuf
Experts
Special introductory price: Get 85 when you purchase early. After selling 15 units, the cost will increase to 110. To date, 4 units have been sold. Smart Nest Egg - Cutting-Edge Algorithmic Trading Solution Driven by state-of-the-art AI and dynamic machine learning techniques, Smart Nest Egg adapts continuously to changing market environments, integrating analysis of historical trends with instant trade execution for enhanced accuracy. Send me a DM to receive a Trial license with demo trading
MBSFX MyBestStrategies on Forex
Francesco Pinta
5 (1)
Experts
Launch price $ 299  - 8   of   10   copies left at this price   Next   10   copies $34 9 Final price  $999 This EA has 39 strategies taken on my real portfolio.  All these strategies passed at least 6 months of out of samples in real. The stragegies are not martingale or grid systems and are made manually (no uses of machine learning or genethic algorithms). The basic idea on my develops is thinking the forex market as a unique market, so all strategies are applied to all changes and crosses,
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Buyers of this product also purchase
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
Utilities
The Global Investing FX Terminal is an all-in-one FX dashboard for MetaTrader 5 — CB policy rates, CFTC COT positioning, carry rankings, economic surprises, options skew, retail sentiment, and correlations, thirteen panels in total — rendered on a single zero-flicker canvas overlay and refreshing every 10 seconds from one attached EA. No external software required. Professional FX analysis requires simultaneous access to data that normally lives in separate platforms: rate derivatives, governmen
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356404 - Farmed Hedge Yield V Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2357156 * Before purchasing, please feel free to send me a message if you have any questions about the product or setup. ** After purchase,  Contact me via private message to receive t
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Indicator Automation XT
Fatih Klavun
5 (2)
Utilities
Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understands Larry Williams market structure - Understands swing market structure by Michael Huddleston
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Utilities
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
More from author
Just Copier MT5 Free
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
This is the Free Version of "Just Copier MT5" (Please check : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20863) This free version is available to be used within 2 hours only, and it has limited features.  Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  "Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Any type of cop
FREE
Just Copier MT4 Free
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
This is the Free Version of "Just Copier MT4" (Please check : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20920) This free version is available to be used within 2 hours only, and it has limited features.   Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com. "Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Any type of cop
FREE
Just Copier Pro MT4 Free
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
This is the Free Version of "Just Copier Pro MT4" (Please check : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34472) This free version is available to be used within 2 hours only, and it has limited features.  Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com. If you want to share your trading signal, but you dont want to distribute your investor password, this product is fit with you.    "Just copier Pro" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in o
FREE
Quick Copier MT4 Free
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
This is the Free Version of "Quick Copier MT4" (Please check : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34184) This free version is available to be used within 2 hours only, and it has limited features.  Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com. "Quick Copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. It copies master orders faster than "Just Copier". The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot ca
FREE
Just Copier MT4
Agung Imaduddin
5 (5)
Utilities
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Just Rider EA
Agung Imaduddin
Experts
Just Rider EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor with the using of martingale and hedging strategies. Linear Regression and Moving Average Indicator-based filter are used for entries. The minimum deposit is 100 USD (10,000 cent), the recommended symbol is EURUSD and GBPUSD, timeframe is H1. Use a broker with good execution. A VPS is required. The product works both on 4 and 5-digit quotes. Specify values in points like for 5 decimal places in the input parameters, and it will automatically reca
Just Line Trade
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
JustLineTrader is an EA for trading manually using Graphic Objects that are easy to use. There are 6 lines, namely Buy Line, TP Buy Line, SL Buy Line, Sell Line, TP Sell Line, and SL Sell Line. 6 The line is a trend line chart that we manually installed on the Chart. When the price reaches its Line, it will execute the order on the Panel Line Day Trade. JustLineTrader consists of a panel section for manual trading and part 6 lines for installing trend lines as triggers for order-send and order-c
Just Panel Trader
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
JustPanelTrader is an EA for trading manually using Graphic Objects that is easy to use.  Trading is done by clicking the button on the panel Button consists of Sell: To place a Sell order Buy: To place a Sell order SellLimit: To install a Sell order SellStop: To install a Sell Pending Order CloseAll: To close all orders and pending orders ClosePendingOrder: To delete all pending orders CloseSell: To close all Sell orders Close Buy: To close all Buy orders TextBox consists of LotRatio: to deter
Quick Copier MT4
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
"Quick Copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. It copies master orders faster than "Just Copier". The copy can be done in one PC. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Quick Copier MT4" and "Quic
Just Copier Pro MT4
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
If you want to share your trading signal, but you do not want to distribute your investor password, this product is fit with you.  "Just copier Pro" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC or over the internet. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. In "Globe" mode, the signal provider (master) have to give the password to signal receiver, (the password that is set in
Just Copier MT5
Agung Imaduddin
4.75 (4)
Utilities
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Quick Copier MT5
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
"Quick Copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. It copies master orders faster than "Just Copier" (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20920). Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review