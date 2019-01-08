Just Copier MT4 Free

This is the Free Version of "Just Copier MT4"

(Please check : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20920)

This free version is available to be used within 2 hours only, and it has limited features. 

 Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.


"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC.

One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots.

Any type of copy is available.

MT4 -> MT5

MT4 -> MT4

MT5 -> MT5

MT5 -> MT4

If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately.

Just Copier can copy Pending Orders, Stoploss and Takeprofit.

In one terminal, "Just Copier" can be functioning as a Master and at the same time also as a Slave. So that Just Copier can be used as a tool to copy trading as a Slave and then immediately send trading signals as a Master.

Slave mode can copy several Masters.

Button on Master / Slave: shows Running / Stop


Special features:

Prefix: mark at the beginning of the symbol

Suffix: sign at the end of the symbol


Copy mode:

ByTicket: Copy trading based on each Ticket on the Master (for using on hedging account)

BySymbol: Copy trading based on Symbols that OP on the Master (for using on hedging account and netting account)


Copy Buy: true / false

Copy Sell: true / false

Copy Stop Loss: true / false

Copy Take Profit: true / false

Copy Pending Orders: true / false

Reverse Trading: to copy trading in opposite directions, including pending orders (Buy <> Sell, BuyLimit <> SellStop, BuyStop <> SellLimit)


Lot Multiply - copy of trades with the lot size increased by the specified multiplier.

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