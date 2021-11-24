如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我

Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.





There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Timeframe 15 MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free.

Free version: LINK

MT4 version: LINK

This system basically utilizes TDI as the core indicator to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed by 1) 200 EMA and Price; 2) 10 EMA and Heiken Ashi Candle; 3) Round number.

To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manual and all indicators are provided in my latest comment of this product.

For who cannot access Google Drive, please find these resources in the thread or PM me.

PDF Manual

Two Indicators: place them under /MQL4/Indicators/

Dashboard Timeframe 15 MT5 is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to:

Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard.

Monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Timeframe15 system rules (see screenshot 1, 2, 3, and 4).

Manage order automatically once signal are generated.

Monitor your positions easily with one glance to know status of all trading pairs.





Entry Rules

Refer to screenshot 1, 2, 3, and 4

Make sure completing the following action items to make this dashboard working.





Important Action Items before Using Dashboard

For the first time loading Dashboard, it may takes 3-5 minutes to download historical data. For subsequent loading, it only takes a few seconds. Make sure you have all 28 symbols in Symbol window.







Input Parameters

Use AutoTrade

Send Alert upon Signal (Refer to entry rule)

Send Notification upon Signal (Refer to entry rule)

Single pair TakeProfit in pips

Single pair StopLoss in pips

Use TDI Base Line

Use TDI Momentum Indi

TDI Momentum TH

Use TDI over bought/sell Limit

TDI overbought limit



TDI oversold limit

200 EMA Period

10 EMA Period

Use Round Number

Round Number Limit

Magic Number

Lot Size:

Basket TakeProfit in $:(see explanation in Note1)

Basket StopLoss in $

Max Spread

Trading Session, if time is out of session, no order will be sent

Close all trades after session(s)

Note that: starting and ending time is your computer/local time, not server time

Session Input, pls refer to other dashboard product description (Dashboard Super Currency Strength)

Time-frame of new chart

Suffix

X_axis

Y_axis





Dashboard Objects

Please refer to screenshot 7 to 11.

Pair Tick Button Black->de-active

Yellow->active Pair Symbol Button: Click on button to open a corresponding new window chart Spread column: show current spread of each pair. Current and Previous TDI green vs red status Panel: TDI green>TDI red -> panel green

TDI red>TDI green -> panel red Indicator Status Panel: indicates which indicator is selected to generate signal TDI Base Panel TDI price>=TDI base ->panel green

TDI price<TDI base -> panel red TDI Momentum Panel: TDI momentum>Momentum limit -> panel green

TDI momentum<(-Momentum limit) -> panel red

Otherwise -> panel white TDI Price Panel Value>TDI overbought limit -> panel red ->sell only

Value<TDI oversold limit -> panel green ->buy only

Otherwise -> panel orange ->both 200 EMA Value Current Price 200 EMA Signal Panel Current Price>=200 EMA: panel green

Current Price <200 EMA: panel red 10 EMA Value HA Close Value 10 EMA Signal Panel HA Close>=10 EMA ->panel green

HA Close<10 EMA ->panel red Round Number Panel (100-RN_limit) < Last two digit < upper 100 ->panel red

Lower 00 < Last two digit < RN_limit -> panel greed

Otherwise ->panel orange For the rest objects description, please refer to other Dashboard product description (Dashboard Super Currency Strength), they are the same.